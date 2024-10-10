  •  
Advertisement
Home FOOD

Dive into 42 of our most delectable salad recipes

Salads are the perfect Spring dish!
Brand logo of New Idea Food
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist

Salads are the ultimate versatile dish, perfect for any occasion – from light lunches to main dinner meals or entertaining side dishes. Salads are packed with nutrients and despite often seeming boring, salads are often packed with flavour and don’t only taste good, but leave you feeling good!

Choosing the right salad can elevate your meal and satisfy your cravings. Whether you prefer classic combinations or prefer something a little out of the box, our collection of the best salad recipes offers something for everyone.

Advertisement

Our Best Salad Recipes

crying tiger salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Crying Tiger Salad

Deliciously simple!

chicken-and-noodle-larb-salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Chicken and Noodle Larb Salad

A refreshing take on chicken mince.

Charred Corn with Avocado and Black Bean Salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Charred Corn with Avocado and Black Bean Salad

You’ll be quick to make this recipe on repeat!

Advertisement
miso roasted eggplant and brown rice salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Miso Roasted Eggplant and Brown Rice Salad

Every vegetarian’s dream.

avocado-tomato-basil-salad
(Credits: New Idea)

20-minute Avocado, Tomato and Basil Salad

Incredibly healthy and delicious.

chicken-pasta-salad-with-avocado-ranch-dressing-recipe
(Credits: New Idea)

Chicken Pasta Salad with Avocado Ranch Dressing

We can’t get enough!

Moroccan Lamb and Couscous Salad

Moroccan Lamb and Couscous Salad

A drool-worthy new salad recipe that you are sure to fall in love with.

Advertisement
Salmon and Asparagus Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
(Credits: New Idea)

Salmon and Asparagus Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Healthy to eat, easy to make.

smoky-chicken-salad-bowls-recipe
(Credits: New Idea)

Smoky Chicken Salad Bowls

We guarantee you’ll be making this on repeat.

Teriyaki Pork and Noodle Salad

Teriyaki Pork and Noodle Salad

This super fresh salad is a meal in itself!

Mediterranean Roast Pumpkin Salad

Mediterranean Roast Pumpkin Salad

Whip up this healthy summertime salad in a flash.

Advertisement
Thai Spicy Beef Salad

Thai Spicy Beef Salad

Just as good as take-away!

d
(Credits: New Idea)

Smoky Pork with Avocado Nectarine Salad

Maximum flavour for less the effort.

spiced-lamb-salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Spiced Lamb Salad

A quick, easy meal you must try!

tuscan-turkey-meatball-bread-salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Tuscan Turkey Meatball Bread Salad

With homemade meatballs!

Advertisement
Beetroot, spinach, rocket and feta salad

Beetroot, Spinach, Rocket and Feta Salad

Earthy and vibrant!

Greek Tuna and Potato Salad.
(Credits: New Idea)

Greek Tuna and Potato Salad

You’ll be sure to please the family with this recipe.

Cabbage, kale, zucchini & apple salad with smoked almonds
(Credits: New Idea)

Cabbage, Kale, Zucchini & Apple Salad with Smoked Almonds

Need to bring a salad plate to a family or friend’s barbecue? This one is a sure-winner!

Pear & walnut salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Pear and Walnut Salad

Just drizzle with your favourite dressing to serve.

Advertisement
asian-prawn-salad-lime-chilli-dressing
(Credits: New Idea)

Asian Prawn Salad with Lime and Chilli Dressing

Refreshing and fragrant, you can’t beat limes for adding instant zing to sweet and savoury dishes.

Retro Layered Aussie Salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Retro Layered Aussie Salad

A new twist on an old favourite – and more Aussie than a can of Aeroguard on a hot summers day!

epic summer salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Epic Summer Salad

This salad is a stunning centrepiece for any BBQ or garden party.

red cabbage, lettuce and apple salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Red Cabbage, Lettuce and Apple Salad

It’s a great option to serve when heavier dishes are on the menu.

Advertisement
Crunchy katsu chicken salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Crunchy Katsu Chicken Salad

It has a hit of flavour you won’t forget.

creamy-chicken-pasta-salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Creamy Chicken Pasta Salad

A store-bought barbecue chicken gets this filling salad on the table in just 20 minutes.

spicy-portugese-prawn-chorizo-salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Spicy Portuguese Prawn and Chorizo Salad

With a creamy, lemon dressing.

Vietnamese Schnitzel Noodle Salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Vietnamese Schnitzel Noodle Salad

This will be a new family favourite – trust us!

Advertisement
Potato & Bacon Salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Potato & Bacon Salad with Easy Creamy Dressing

The perfect summer salad – with a simple, light dressing.

Herbed Potato Salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Herbed Potato Salad

Take your potato salad to the next level with this super delish version!

Crispy Pork Belly Noodle Salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Crispy Pork Belly Noodle Salad

We’ve taken all the hard work out of this Vietnamese classic – it’s SO quick and easy!

5 Ingredient Sweet Chilli and Lime Chicken Noodle Salad
(Credits: New Idea)

5-Ingredient Sweet Chilli and Lime Chicken Noodle Salad

Need dinner in a flash? Well, these super yum noodles – with just five ingredients – will tick every box!

Advertisement
Prawn, Coconut and Mango Salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Prawn, Coconut and Mango Salad

This salad will go down a treat any day!

Best Ever Potato Salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Best Ever Potato Salad

This killer potato salad will become your new family favourite – trust us!

Chicken tikka salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Chicken Tikka Salad

This Indian-inspired salad is a delicious way to enjoy a twist on one of your favourite cuisines.

Hot Smoked Salmon Pasta Salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Hot Smoked Salmon Pasta Salad

The perfect summer salad.

Advertisement
Pearl Barley and Spiced Chickpea Salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Pearl Barley and Spiced Chickpea Salad

The perfect accompaniment to the main meal.

Roast Potato and Salmon Salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Roast Potato and Salmon Salad

A summer salad perfect for entertaining.

Roast Pumpkin and Tofu Salad with Rice and Quinoa
(Credits: New Idea)

Roast Pumpkin and Tofu Salad with Rice and Quinoa

So healthy!

Curried Apple, Celery and Raisin Pasta Salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Curried Apple, Celery and Raisin Pasta Salad

This pasta is amazing for casual entertaining, and can also be taken to work in a lunch that will surely impress everyone. Absolutely delicious!

Advertisement
Creamy chicken and pecan pasta salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Creamy Chicken and Pecan Pasta Salad

This budget-busting pasta is perfect for casual entertaining, or serve as a side dish or light lunch. You’ll love this creamy dish with a glass of wine… yum!

Crispy Bacon and Egg Salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Crispy Bacon and Egg Salad

Great for unexpected guests using pantry staples!

Cobb salad with ranch dressing
(Credits: New Idea)

Cobb Salad with Ranch Dressing

The Cobb salad is a classic main-dish American garden salad – with blue cheese!

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories

Want the latest food content?

Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers.

sign up

Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use

FOLLOW US:

Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement