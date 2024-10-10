Salads are the ultimate versatile dish, perfect for any occasion – from light lunches to main dinner meals or entertaining side dishes. Salads are packed with nutrients and despite often seeming boring, salads are often packed with flavour and don’t only taste good, but leave you feeling good!
Choosing the right salad can elevate your meal and satisfy your cravings. Whether you prefer classic combinations or prefer something a little out of the box, our collection of the best salad recipes offers something for everyone.
Our Best Salad Recipes
Deliciously simple!
A refreshing take on chicken mince.
You’ll be quick to make this recipe on repeat!
Every vegetarian’s dream.
Incredibly healthy and delicious.
We can’t get enough!
A drool-worthy new salad recipe that you are sure to fall in love with.
Healthy to eat, easy to make.
We guarantee you’ll be making this on repeat.
This super fresh salad is a meal in itself!
Whip up this healthy summertime salad in a flash.
Just as good as take-away!
Maximum flavour for less the effort.
A quick, easy meal you must try!
With homemade meatballs!
Earthy and vibrant!
You’ll be sure to please the family with this recipe.
Need to bring a salad plate to a family or friend’s barbecue? This one is a sure-winner!
Just drizzle with your favourite dressing to serve.
Refreshing and fragrant, you can’t beat limes for adding instant zing to sweet and savoury dishes.
A new twist on an old favourite – and more Aussie than a can of Aeroguard on a hot summers day!
This salad is a stunning centrepiece for any BBQ or garden party.
It’s a great option to serve when heavier dishes are on the menu.
It has a hit of flavour you won’t forget.
A store-bought barbecue chicken gets this filling salad on the table in just 20 minutes.
With a creamy, lemon dressing.
This will be a new family favourite – trust us!
The perfect summer salad – with a simple, light dressing.
Take your potato salad to the next level with this super delish version!
We’ve taken all the hard work out of this Vietnamese classic – it’s SO quick and easy!
Need dinner in a flash? Well, these super yum noodles – with just five ingredients – will tick every box!
This salad will go down a treat any day!
This killer potato salad will become your new family favourite – trust us!
This Indian-inspired salad is a delicious way to enjoy a twist on one of your favourite cuisines.
The perfect summer salad.
The perfect accompaniment to the main meal.
A summer salad perfect for entertaining.
This pasta is amazing for casual entertaining, and can also be taken to work in a lunch that will surely impress everyone. Absolutely delicious!
This budget-busting pasta is perfect for casual entertaining, or serve as a side dish or light lunch. You’ll love this creamy dish with a glass of wine… yum!
Great for unexpected guests using pantry staples!
The Cobb salad is a classic main-dish American garden salad – with blue cheese!