About New Idea Food

New Idea Food is your go-to for easy recipes the whole family will love – think quick weeknight dinners, healthy meals, budget-friendly ideas, dreamy desserts and plenty of dishes worth pulling out for guests.

Every recipe is developed and tested in the New Idea Test Kitchen, so you can trust it’ll actually work the first time you make it. You’ll also find step-by-step how-to guides, handy cooking tips and all the latest food trends – whether you’re just starting out in the kitchen or you live and breathe food.

From classic family favourites to recipes straight from your favourite celebrity chefs, we’re here to make everyday cooking a little easier, a lot tastier and genuinely inspiring. Trusted by Australians since 1902.

But none of it would happen without the talented team behind New Idea Food — so let’s introduce them…

Meet the New Idea Food team

Karen Buckley, Managing Food Editor Karen is a seasoned Food Editor across New Idea, New Idea Food, Woman’s Day, Take 5, and That’s Life, creating and shaping recipes for both print and digital audiences. Driven by a genuine passion for flavour, Karen is constantly inspired by the people, cultures, and ingredients around her. She believes great food doesn’t need to be complicated — just thoughtful, delicious, and made to be shared. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her in the kitchen, spending time with family and friends, or squeezing in some exercise and a bit of downtime to reset.

Jane Ash, Food Editor Jane is a Food Editor at New Idea, New Idea Food, and Woman’s Day who has turned a passion for food into a rewarding career. She believes in the power of simple, heartfelt food, aiming to inspire confidence in the kitchen. With one eye trained on the latest food trends, new products, and health insights, she’s all for sharing fresh, delicious, and convenient recipe ideas to help bring the joy back to cooking. Outside the kitchen, Jane spends quality time with family, catching up with friends over cake, coffee, and/or a glass of bubbly. She also enjoys travelling, reading, walking in nature, and tending to her veggie patch on sunny afternoons.

Lara Carlucci, Editorial Assistant Lara is an Editorial Assistant to the Food Editor for New Idea, New Idea Food, Woman’s Day, Take 5, and That’s Life, and an Assistant and Writer for Diabetic Living. A self-proclaimed food lover and qualified wordsmith, she has a passion for flair for food both on and off the page. When she’s not exclaiming ‘yum!’ for a living or tapping away at the keys, find her frolicking around the streets of Sydney, sampling food, and enjoying a cheeky ice-cream at every given opportunity!

Our latest issue

Packed with inspiration, this issue is your go-to for cosy, flavour-packed autumn meals made easy — discover budget-friendly recipes from just $5 a serve, plus smart tips for prepping, freezing, and leftovers.

Plus, fuss-free ideas for your slow cooker, pie maker and air fryer, along with irresistible sweet treats to finish.