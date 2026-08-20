Table of Contents

Meet the Team

Behind the brand is an incredible network of professionals working around the clock.

The Names You Know

Our editors, columnists, and contributors are some of the sharpest, most well-connected writers in Australia. Many have spent decades on the entertainment and lifestyle beat, building direct relationships with publicists, managers, and the stars themselves, the kind of access that comes from years of showing up, not a single phone call. That’s what lets them ask the hard questions and bring real depth to every page, online and in print.

The Insiders You Don’t

Some of the best entertainment stories come from people working right in the thick of it. To bring you the real scoop on your favourite stars, we often work with active industry insiders, people like agents, publicists, crew, and colleagues, who see things the public doesn’t. We protect their identity in a few ways: we never use their name or job title if it could single them out, we route sensitive conversations through secure channels, and we agree in advance on exactly what can and can’t be published. That protection is what lets them talk to us freely and honestly, without risking their career to do it.

Our Editorial Promise

Behind every headline is a real person, and we take that seriously. Before an anonymous tip or “insider” quote runs in New Idea, our senior editors ask three things: who is this source, how would they actually know this, and can it be backed up by anything else? Wherever possible, we corroborate a tip with a second, independent source before it goes to print. If a source’s credibility or access can’t be established to our editors’ satisfaction, the story doesn’t run, no matter how good the quote is. That’s the difference between an insider account and internet rumour: one is checked, the other isn’t.

Read more about New Idea’s Editorial Code of Practice here.

Meet the New Idea team

Erin Holohan, Editorial Director Erin Holohan is the Editorial Director of New Idea, where she oversees the content strategy, celebrity exclusives, and royal coverage for one of Australia’s most iconic media brands. With over a decade of experience steering the nation’s leading commercial entertainment titles – including a landmark tenure as the Editor of Woman’s Day and key editorial roles at Yours Magazine – Erin has dedicated her career to chronicling the stories that get Australians talking. A respected authority on the evolving media landscape and the unique power of print and digital storytelling, Erin holds a Master of Media Practice focused on Journalism from the University of Sydney. Her deep understanding of modern media dynamics ensures that New Idea bridges the gap between fast-paced, breaking entertainment news and trustworthy, high-quality journalism. At the heart of her editorial philosophy is a commitment to the modern reader. Erin ensures New Idea remains an uplifting, reliable, and authentic escape -connecting generations of readers with the public figures, lifestyle advice, and human-interest stories that shape Australian culture.

Elizabeth Gracie, Digital Editor Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women’s Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman’s Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Digital Editor for New Idea, where she manages the brand’s social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio, both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there, she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

Leigh Credlin, Deputy Editor Leigh Credlin is Deputy Editor at New Idea, a position he has held since 2020. A teenage obsession with Nicole Kidman (spurred by seeing her in Moulin Rouge!) led him to pursue a career in entertainment journalism. Currently, he produces content for all areas of New Idea as well as facilitating the print-to-digital relations. An honours graduate from The University of Adelaide, Leigh has previously held positions at Foxtel magazine, Woman’s Day, and NW, where he was also the Deputy Editor. His dream dinner guests are Keira Knightley, Jackie Kennedy, Sutton Foster, and Suri Cruise.

Melissa Field, Associate Editor Melissa traded Melbourne for London to kickstart her two-decade love affair with entertainment journalism, cutting her teeth at legendary UK titles like Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, and the Daily Mail. After returning to Australia, she became the ultimate media shapeshifter, freelancing for the country’s biggest mastheads – from The Australian Women’s Weekly to TV Week – before stepping into full-time leadership. Following heavy-hitting stints as Associate Editor and Editor at OK!, NW, and WHO, Melissa now brings her sharp editorial eye to New Idea as Associate Editor. When she’s not steering the ship of celebrity news, you’ll find her unironically analysing Love Island UK or destroying the competition at pub trivia during the ’90s Britpop round

Katie Garside, Art Director After completing a Bachelor of Creative Industries with majors in Journalism and Graphic Design, Katie moved to Sydney to pursue her dream of working in magazines. She has since worked across multiple weekly brands, including NW, OK!, Take 5, and is currently the Art Director of New Idea. With over 9 years’ experience as a multidisciplinary graphic designer, Katie oversees the design across print, digital, social, newsletters and video content. She has been nominated twice as a company Values Ambassador in recognition of her leadership, proactive approach, and commitment to championing high-quality design. As a designer, her goal is to create clear, engaging visual storytelling that helps readers connect with every story. She has her finger on the pulse of all celebrity news as it drops, and when she’s not creating beautiful imagery, you can find her out with friends, at the beach, or curled up with her cat and a good book.

Sarah Iasiello, Senior Copy Editor Following the completion of her Bachelor of Media and Bachelor of Politics degrees at the University of Adelaide in 2012, Sarah moved to Sydney to pursue a career in the media industry. Now, with over 10 years of experience, she has a demonstrated history of working as a managing editor and senior copy editor across Australia’s biggest women’s fashion/lifestyle titles, including Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, InStyle, NW, Girlfriend, Women’s Health, and, currently, New Idea. Characterised by her friendly and deadline-driven demeanour, Sarah is articulate and organised with an eye for detail. She is well-versed in writing and editing to the highest possible standard, while maintaining brand integrity and consistency. From fashion (crop tops) to food (desserts), sport (tennis – go Rafa!) and politics (working at the federal and state elections), Sarah enjoys combining her professional skills with her personal passions while editing the pages of New Idea.

Celia Whitley, Senior Content Producer (Entertainment) Celia Whitley is New Idea’s Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years – including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast, Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a postgraduate level at AUT University in 2022 and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after, in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she’s got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

Kate Dennett, Senior Content Producer Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

Stephanie De Nobile, Senior Content Producer (Lifestyle) Steph essentially holds a masterclass in the art of the hustle. She broke into the media industry by pulling double duty – interning at iconic titles like InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop while simultaneously tackling a Media degree at Macquarie University and a Fashion Business diploma at FBI College. For the past six years, she has been the creative force writing and styling the fashion, beauty, and homes pages for Australia’s biggest weeklies, including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not decoding the latest runway trends, Steph is busy hoarding candles she absolutely does not need and aggressively defending Reputation as Taylor Swift’s supreme, undisputed masterpiece.

Belad Al-Karkhey, Lifestyle Content Producer Belad is a Lifestyle Content Producer for New Idea, championing the brand’s travel, shopping, and health & wellness content online and in the magazine. From finding the best matcha in Sydney to knowing all the words to Taylor Swift’s discography, she’s your go-to gal. While lifestyle media has won her heart, her editorial journey began at the Australian Associated Press (AAP), featuring across media outlets such as The Sydney Morning Herald, 7News, and the Australian Financial Review. She completed a Bachelor of Journalism at Macleay College, which included a brief internship at Vogue Australia. In her spare time, Belad loves reading books, rewatching the TV sitcom Glee, thrifting, and keeping the cinema industry alive – one movie ticket at a time.

Briannah Devlin, Content Producer Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV, art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

Ewan Corness, Copy Editor Ewan is the Copy Editor for New Idea, Australia’s leading magazine and digital platform for celebrity news, royal updates, and expert-backed lifestyle. In his more than 30 years of experience in media, Ewan has worked across titles as varied as sports and technology to travel and fashion. Starting his career as a 19-year-old Editorial Assistant, within six months, he quickly moved up the ranks to Deputy Editor at Jammin magazine, Australia’s only basketball and lifestyle title. He has since worked on mastheads including The Sydney Morning Herald, Marie Claire, InStyle, SLAM (US), Women’s Health, and That’s Life!. Ewan is a sports-mad journalist at heart, and his love of complex sports stats mirrors the obsessive attention to detail he uses to polish New Idea‘s copy every week.

Malloree Nicholls, Senior Designer Malloree is a Senior Designer for New Idea with over a decade of experience in the publishing industry. Working across titles such as Total Girl, Girlfriend, Little Angel, Super Food Ideas, That’s Life, and Take 5, Malloree loves to design fun, engaging layouts for our readers to enjoy. Outside of work, she loves live music, reading a good book, watching thriller movies and TV shows, aerial arts, coffee (large oat iced latte to go, thanks), and spending time on the lounge with her partner, Andrew, and her cat, Willow.

Apostolos Nestor, Deputy Art Director Apostolos is dedicated to creating eye-catching print and engaging digital assets that elevate the New Idea reading experience across print, Instagram, and Facebook. A seasoned industry veteran, he has an impressive portfolio that includes work on TV WEEK, The Logies, and Royals Monthly magazine. Outside the design studio, Apostolos is a loving hubby and proud family man of three who loves tending to his vegetable garden and firing up the BBQ for family roasts.

Meet New Idea’s Columnists:

Charlie Albone, Gardening Columnist Charlie Albone is one of Australia’s most trusted voices in home and garden design, bringing more than twenty years of industry experience to New Idea. An award-winning landscape designer, Charlie is best known to audiences from thirteen years on Foxtel’s Selling Houses Australia and his current role on Seven’s Better Homes & Gardens, alongside Johanna Griggs, Dr Harry Cooper and his wife, interior designer Juliet Love. His credentials speak for themselves: two Silver Gilt medals at London’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, and a rare Gold Medal, Best Planting Design and Best in Show trifecta at the 2022 Melbourne International Flower & Garden Show. He’s designed for global brands, including Shangri-La Singapore, and was one of just seven international designers chosen for the Beijing Horticultural Expo. Charlie’s passion lies closer to home – helping Australian families create gardens that spark joy, grow their own food, and spend more time outdoors together. He lives with his wife, Juliet, and their two sons, Leo and Hartford.

Sarah di Lorenzo, Health Columnist Sarah Di Lorenzo is a qualified Clinical Nutritionist, bestselling author, entrepreneur, and trusted Australian health expert. She has sold more than 260,000 books, with multiple number-one bestsellers including The Power of Protein, The Liver Repair Plan, and The Gut Repair Plan. Since 2018, Sarah has been a regular nutrition expert on Sunrise and Weekend Sunrise, sharing practical advice on healthy eating and wellbeing. She also writes for New Idea and The Nightly, hosts the successful 1010 Be Well podcast, runs a private Sydney clinic, and has launched her own nationally stocked 1010 SDL protein products.

Barry Du Bois, Homes Columnist Barry Du Bois is one of Australia’s most trusted voices on building, resilience and living well, bringing more than 30 years of experience in construction, design and property – together with an extraordinary personal journey. Best known as the much-loved builder and design expert on Network 10’s The Renovators & The Living Room for 13 years, Barry has inspired Australians with his practical advice, warmth and authenticity, earning four TV Week Logie Awards alongside Amanda Keller, Dr Chris Brown and Miguel Maestre. Before television, Barry built an award-winning career as a licensed builder, designer, and property developer. Barry’s greatest passion is helping Australians build stronger lives and more holistically balanced homes. Through his writing, speaking, and community work, he encourages people to find strength through adversity, deepen their connections with others, and create lives filled with purpose, kindness, and curiosity to be better. He lives in Sydney with his wife, Leonie, and their twins, Bennet and Arabella.

Denise Drysdale, Columnist Denise Drysdale is an entertainment icon and national treasure who has been making Aussies laugh on stage and screen for more than 50 years. “Ding Dong,” as she’s been affectionately known since the 70s, has won multiple Logies, including the gold for her outstanding work on TV. In addition to co-hosting The Ernie Sigley Show and Studio 10, and hosting Denise, she’s also worked as an actress on Please Like Me, Neighbours, Snap Shot, Blowing Hot and Cold, and The Last Of The Knucklemen. In recent years, she’s added “columnist” and “fashion influencer” to her CV, writing for New Idea and fronting campaigns as the face of fashion label Orientique.

Lauren Newton, Parenting Columnist Lauren Newton is a well-known, trusted and versatile media personality, bringing a lifetime of show business insight into everything she does. The daughter of television royalty Bert and Patti Newton, Lauren has carved out a vibrant career as an entertainer and reporter both here in Australia and overseas. Today, Lauren’s most rewarding role lies closer to home in Melbourne. Alongside her husband, Olympic swimmer Matt Welsh, she embraces the beautiful chaos of raising their six children: Sam, Eva, Lola, Monty, Perla, and Alby.

Meet New Idea’s Named Contributors:

Benjamin Norris, Freelance Entertainment Reporter Benjamin Norris is an Australian entertainment journalist, radio presenter, and podcast host with longstanding connections across the Australian television industry. After winning Big Brother Australia in 2012, Ben built a media career spanning breakfast radio, podcasting, and entertainment reporting. This includes hosting the popular TV Reload podcast on iHeartRadio. He has contributed stories to multiple Australian digital and print publications, often working across several outlets each week, covering breaking television news, reality programming, and industry developments. Through years of working closely with executive producers, network talent, publicists, reality stars, actors, and content creators. Ben has developed an extensive network of trusted industry contacts across Australia’s free-to-air and streaming landscape. He is known for his strong understanding of the television business and his commitment to responsible reporting, with stories typically verified through multiple credible industry sources before publication.

Justine Harkness, Freelance Contributor For 30 years, Justine Harkness has been a leading entertainment journalist, with 15 years embedded in the heart of the Los Angeles celebrity scene. She has covered major showbiz stories across Sydney, London, and LA for outlets including OK! (US and UK), Star, Heat, Closer, The Sun, In Touch, The National Enquirer, and many more, plus guest appearances on BBC Radio, Sky News, and various UK TV entertainment specials. Thanks to her extensive network, her career highlights include breaking major exclusives, such as the news of Jennifer Lopez’s twins and Johnny Depp’s affair with Amber Heard. From the weddings of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli to interviewing Lionel Richie at home, Justine has covered the biggest names and moments in entertainment. With a BA in English Literature, Justine started work as a statistician in the Channel 9 cricket commentary box for three seasons, before landing a job on Australia’s enfante terrible ‘NW’ magazine as a sub-editor. With London calling, she would spend 15 years in the UK, the highlights of which included sitting next to Sting at Madonna’s West End debut in London and shaking Zara Phillips’ hand at a ball. Now based in Santa Monica, where she lives with her musical-genius teenage son, Justine loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty, fashion, and the stories that captivate audiences worldwide.

About New Idea

New Idea has been around since 1902, and for most of that time it’s had one job: giving Australian women something worth talking about. The cover of the very first issue carried a line that would never run today: “Men! Buy this Issue for Your Wives.” Back then, women rarely controlled the household budget, so the magazine had to pitch itself to husbands. That’s changed completely: New Idea now speaks directly to its readers, not around them.

But some things haven’t changed. That first issue also ran a “Good Taste” competition, with 15 of the country’s leading drapery firms submitting summer costume designs for readers to vote on. New Idea was shaping opinions on style from day one, and it still does today, just with royal news and celebrity gossip added to the mix. What began as A Woman’s Home Journal for Australasia grew into the weekly catch-up millions of Australians look forward to: royal news, celebrity gossip, real-life stories, quick recipes, and a bit of heart.

1 August 1902: A Woman’s Home Journal for Australasia

Thomas Shaw Fitchett launched New Idea for three pence a month, or three shillings a year. The first issue was full of sewing patterns, home remedies, poetry, and that inaugural “Good Taste” competition. It quickly became a staple in Australian homes.

1950s–1980s: A cultural icon

New Idea grew into a genuine fixture of Australian life in this era. It’s also when “Mere Male” launched, the long-running column that captured the funny, relatable side of everyday Aussie family life.

2000s & beyond: Part of Are Media

Today, as part of Are Media, New Idea has grown well past the printed page. Its website, social media, and newsletters reach millions of readers across Australia and New Zealand every month.

The very first issue of New Idea. (Credit: New Idea)

Our Unrivalled Access

We don’t watch the red carpet from behind the barriers – we’re right there on it. Our decades in the business mean we have the kind of trust that opens doors. Whether we’re sitting down for a heartfelt chat with a beloved Aussie screen icon, catching up with local heroes, or getting the inside scoop from our dedicated royal correspondents in London and Denmark, New Idea brings you closer to the stars than anyone else. We’re on the Logies red carpet, in the dressing rooms, and on the phone with the international chart-toppers you love. Best of all, we ask the questions you actually want answered -giving you a front-row seat to the lives of the people who fascinate us most.

How We Work: Writing, Interviewing & Sourcing

Producing a great weekly mag and a buzzing digital network takes hard work, trust, and a dedicated team. Here is how we bring the news to your screen and newsstands every day.

Keeping it Accurate

We believe the best stories come from real connection. When we sit down with a celebrity or a real-life hero, we bring warmth, empathy, and a genuine ear. We’re not looking for gotcha moments; we want to give people a comfortable, safe space to share their world in their own words.

Filtering the Noise

In the world of celebrity news, rumours travel fast. Our team sifts through thousands of speculative forum posts, whispers, and gossip tips every single day. If we can’t verify a story through our trusted network, or if we feel a rumor is unnecessarily invasive or hurtful, we don’t run it. We value our readers’ trust too much to trade in baseless gossip.

How we Fact Check

We don’t run a story on a single tip. Where we can, we confirm details through more than one independent source, whether that’s a management team, a publicist, an eyewitness, or official records. If a story makes a claim about a specific person, we give them the chance to respond before it’s published, so their side is included from the start. And when we do get something wrong, we fix it quickly and clearly.

From the archives! New Idea has undergone many changes over the years – including a name change! (Credit: New Idea)

How to make New Idea your preferred source on Google

Google now lets you choose preferred news sources, helping you prioritise content from the publishers you trust when their stories are relevant to what you’re searching for. If you turn to New Idea for breaking celebrity headlines, exclusive royal updates, and the stories everyone’s talking about, you can now let Google know you’d like to see more of our coverage. Find out how here.

New Idea Newsletters

Sign up for the latest news from New Idea including offers and discounts we choose to share with you.

Social Media

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

A subscription isn’t just the easiest way to enjoy New Idea each week; it’s a smarter way to stay up to date with the latest celebrity news, royal updates, entertainment exclusives, lifestyle inspiration and real-life stories. One of the biggest benefits of subscribing is the savings. With a New Idea subscription through Magshop, you’ll enjoy exclusive subscriber offers and pay less per issue than the regular cover price. That means more of the celebrity news, royal updates, and lifestyle inspiration you love, for less. With a New Idea subscription, every issue is delivered directly to your door, so you’ll never miss the stories everyone is talking about. No trips to the shops, no sold-out shelves, and no interruptions to your weekly reading ritual. Whether you’re in the city or regional Australia, your copy arrives conveniently and reliably, ready to enjoy.