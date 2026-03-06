How to make New Idea your preferred source on Google

Google now lets you choose preferred news sources, helping you prioritise content from the publishers you trust when their stories are relevant to what you’re searching for.

If you turn to New Idea for breaking celebrity headlines, exclusive royal updates, and the stories everyone’s talking about, you can now let Google know you’d like to see more of our coverage.

It only takes a minute to set up.

How to add New Idea as your preferred source on Google

Visit Google’s Source Preferences page. Search for newidea.com.au. Select New Idea. Save your selection.

👉 Add New Idea as your preferred source here.

By selecting New Idea as a preferred source, you’re more likely to see our latest stories – from royal developments to TV buzz and celebrity updates – when they align with your search.

This won’t override Google’s ranking system or guarantee a top result, but it does help highlight content from the publishers you choose when it’s relevant.