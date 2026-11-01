“I can’t wait”: Another Today shake-up revealed as Tim Davies’ replacement is confirmed

Channel Nine has finally confirmed who is replacing Tim Davies on the Today Show, after he announced he was leaving after seven years on air.

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The former weather presenter said he was leaving the breakfast program in August, before finishing in September.

Now, award-winning radio and television personality Dan Anstey will take his place in 2027. He will permanently join the show on Today from Monday to Wednesday.

Dan Astey is replacing Tim Davies on the Today Show. (Credit: Nine)

Not only that, but he’ll also join as a Weekend Today co-host alongside Alison Piotrowski and Lizzie Pearl.

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“I feel like a kid in a candy store who got to choose my two favourite lollies,” he said when the update was announced.

“This truly is the best of both worlds – getting out with our viewers when presenting weather and then joining Ali and Lizzie in studio bringing the latest news, sport and entertainment each weekend. I can’t wait to be part of it all, and am pumped for what 2027 holds!”

Dan is already a familiar face to viewers, spending the last four years presenting the weather across both programs.

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He will be joining Sylvia Jeffreys, Tom Steinfort, Jayne Azzopardi, Michael Atkinson, Richard Wilkins and Renee Bargh, and will move from Brisbane to Sydney for the new role in the New Year.

His appointment comes weeks after Danika Mason announced her departure from Today, revealing she didn’t plan to return after her maternity leave. She was replaced by Michael Atkinson.

Dan will join Sylvia Jeffreys and Tom Steinfort during the week. (Credit: Nine)

She was the fourth presenter to leave the program in 2026, after Tim and Sarah Abo announced her departure in September. Sarah was then replaced by Sylvia Jeffreys.

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The beloved breakfast show has had its biggest shake-up in years, with a rotating roster following Karl Stefanovic’s termination in June.

Following months of different presenters, he was eventually replaced by 60 Minutes reporter Tom Steinfort.