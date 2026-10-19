Sarah Abo and Karl Stefanovic’s secret meeting revealed after shock Today Show shake-ups

Despite their shock exits from Today, and all of the recent changes to the rotating roster of presenters, Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo are still on great terms.

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The pair appeared to have secretly met up over the weekend, where Sarah introduced her son, Sonny, to the Stefanovics.

“When Sonny met Harper,” Jasmine Stefanovic captioned a sweet Instagram story to her 66.5K followers, with a photo of her six-year-old holding Sarah’s son.

In the post, she tagged both of the former Today Show hosts.

Jasmine Stefanovic shared this adorable photo with her followers. (Credit: Instagram)

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Interestingly, the pair did not post any photos of their catch-up to their social media accounts. Their meet-up might be a surprise to fans, who speculated that the pair were feuding following Karl’s termination from Nine in June. There was also speculation that Abo was distancing herself from her former colleague, due to this.

While they didn’t post their catch-up, on October 18, Sarah shared a birthday tribute to former Today presenter, Tim Davies, on her Instagram Stories, which read “Happy birthday darling @mr_timdavies”.

Tim finished up at Nine’s breakfast program in September, after he announced his departure in August.

“After more than seven years and close to 900 flights, Friday 18 September will be my last morning on @thetodayshow,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

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“I’ve had the time of my life! Covering all corners of this country and destinations across the globe, I’ve taken audiences along on adventures from Parramatta to Paris, Bali and Budapest to Broken Hill, Dandenong to Disneyland and Washington to the Whitsundays… just to name a few.”

Sarah Abo recently shared a birthday tribute to Tim Davies, but didn’t post about her catch-up with Karl Stefanovic. (Credit: Instagram)

When he made the announcement, he said it was hard to move on, but he was leaving on a high.

Tim was the third Today presenter to walk away from the show in 2026, after Karl was let go in June, following his controversial podcast with right-wing figure, Tony Robinson.

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“Nine Entertainment and Karl Stefanovic have agreed that it is no longer possible for him to continue hosting Today at the same time as his independent podcast,” a statement from Nine Entertainment read at the time.

“While Karl and Nine had previously agreed he would leave Today at the end of this year, they have subsequently decided he will leave the Network immediately.”

Months later, Sarah announced her departure on September 16.

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“Words can’t express how grateful I am to our viewers for letting me into your homes to be part of your morning routine. Without you, there is no Today Show,” she said in a statement.

“Together with 60 Minutes, I’ve spent my time at Nine chasing stories, travelling and reporting from all over the world, interviewing some incredible and inspiring people from all walks of life.”

She explained she loved being a parent with her husband, Cyrus Moran, after their son, Sonny, was born on July 23, 2026.

Sarah quit today after Karl Stefanovic’s firing to focus on her family. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Becoming a mum has heralded a new chapter and sharing that with our audience has been truly special. As many of you know, this has been a significant journey for my family and will continue to be my greatest achievement,” she added, and thanked the Today team.

Fast forward to October 16, and Today’s former sports presenter Danika Mason announced it was her last day. She was expected to go on maternity leave, and explained she was finishing up earlier than expected, adding she wasn’t going to return to the breakfast show after maternity leave.

On October 19, Weekend Today’s Michael Atkinson was announced as her replacement.