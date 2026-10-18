New Today sports presenter confesses these two co-stars have “challenged” him

Days after Danika Mason has announced she’s leaving the Today Show, her replacement has been revealed.

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Michael Atkinson, who has been filling in as a Weekend Today co-host alongside Alison Piotrowski and Lizzie Pearl, will take over as Today’s weekday sports presenter. He officially joined the Channel Nine breakfast program as a permanent fixture earlier this year.

When the news was announced on Monday, October 19, he said that it was a privilege to work on the weekend program.

Michael Atkinson is replacing Danika Mason on the Today Show. (Credit: Instagram)

“Not only are Ali and Lizzie exceptional professionals, but they have also challenged me to be a better broadcaster, and we have become close friends,” he shared in a statement when the news was announced.

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“The past 10 or so months on Weekend Today have been some of the most enjoyable of my career to date, and I’m eternally grateful for the experience of sharing the desk with Ali and Lizzie.”

The sports presenter also praised the team behind the weekend show, and adding he was looking forward to 2027.

“With two home World Cups next year and Nine’s biggest ever year of sport, it’s going to be epic,” he continued.

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“I can’t wait to bring the latest sports news to our viewers.”

He was initially late to the broadcast, but spoke about the joys of this role, and his passion for sport.

Michael, who originally hailed from Queensland, said this role is a dream come true. Growing up, he played rugby league, cricket, Aussie Rules, and tennis, and did swimming.

While Danika revealed her departure from the Today Show on October 16, explaining she won’t return after maternity leave, she has shared more about her plans to return to Nine.

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Danika is keen to return to covering the NRL after her daughter is born. (Credit: Instagram)

Over the weekend at the Everest, she told Confidential that she planned to return to covering the NRL three months after her baby girl is born.

“I don’t think I’ll go over to Vegas for obvious reasons. But I’ll be back for round one in Australia,” she explained, adding her daughter might also come along.

“She can come along to some games, especially if they are interstate. My mum has already offered to help, but she can travel with us,” she added.

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