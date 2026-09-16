Sylvia Jeffreys addresses “mixed feelings” as she and Tom Steinfort announced as new Today hosts

After Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo’s whirlwind exits, we officially have our new Today Show hosts.

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On Thursday morning it was announced that Sylvia Jeffreys and Tom Steinfort will co-host the much loved Nine breakfast show.

In a statement, Sylvia confessed “I’ve had the pleasure of being part of the Today family for nearly 15 years and it’s always felt like home. It’s an honour to continue the legacy of this programme, to be welcomed into the homes of our audience, and to steer the show into a new era alongside Tom.

“Australians turn to Nine when big stories break and we are fully committed to bringing our audience the trusted news, entertainment and great Aussie characters that Today is famous for. We are excited to launch straight in.”

Sylvia Jeffreys has been part of the Today family for years. (Credit: Getty)

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Meanwhile Tom admitted, “I never thought I’d be this pumped to be getting up at 3am every day, but it’s a privilege to be part of such an iconic show. Where else can you be grilling the Prime Minister one minute, then making an absolute goose of yourself the next?!

“And I’m thrilled to be doing this alongside Sylvia – she’s a brilliant broadcaster, a great mate and a lot of fun. We have an incredible team around us, and such a loyal audience…I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Tom has been a key figure on Nine News and 60 Minutes.

Rumours circulated wildly about the replacements when Sarah first went on maternity leave.

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Insiders at Channel Nine claimed Today Extra co-host Sylvia and Weekend Today host Alison Piotrowski would be the favourites to take over from Sarah.

The news was announced once more revealed on air by fellow Today presenter Belinda Russell.

“The cat’s out of the bag!” Sylvia joked adding that she is “absolutely thrilled” to be stepping into the permanent role.

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“There are a lot of mixed feelings for everyone today, I know that, here on the floor and at home as well but I know that Tom and I are going to work really really hard to carry on the amazing work of Sarah, of Karl, of the whole team, everything they’ve been doing for years, for you our viewers.”

“And yes 2027 is going to be a huge year, a little baby coming, a very big job but I could not be happier to sharing it with you.”

Tom also shared his excitement and praised his co-star for her heart and talent.

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“It’s been an interesting year but I don’t want to get lost in that with saying congratulations to you because you are awesome at what you do… so I’m stoked to be doing it alongside you.”

“Where else can you be interviewing the Prime Minister one minute and then milking a goat?”