“You might have to chop it off”: Brendan Fevola’s glamorous outing after risking finger amputation

Brendan Fevola suited up for the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday alongside wife Alex and eldest daughter Mia, but eagle-eyed fans spotted his bandaged hand in the photos.

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The radio personality and former AFL star was rushed to hospital for surgery on his finger after he broke it during footy training.

Speaking to his co-hosts Fifi Box and Nick Cody on the Fifi, Fev and Nick show just days prior, Brendan revealed how the incident occurred.

Brendan attended the 2026 Melbourne Cup with wife Alex and daughter Mia. (Credit: Getty)

“It was raining so the ball hit the deck and skidded off. I put my hand out to stop it and it’s clipped my little finger. My finger went that way and my bone went that way!” he recalled.

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Keeping it cool, Brendan continued training for the next 20 minutes but when the doctor unsuccessfully tried to put his finger back in place and told him he needed to go to hospital, Fev refused as he had an important work commitment to go to.

“I said no I can’t. She goes ‘you could lose circulation in your finger and you might have to Daniel Chick it and chop it off’,” he explained.

In emergency, Fev was given a few doses of fentanyl and the nurses on duty struggled to realign his finger.

“They were pulling on my finger, they couldn’t get it in and they’re yanking it,” he said.

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After two X-rays and a CT scan, Fev was then informed he needed urgent surgery and the surgeon revealed that the injury was far from a clean break.

“Surgeon goes ‘Your finger’s cooked, we’ve got a ruptured tendon, there are bone fragments everywhere, a little bit of metal that was stuck from the previous operation’,” the radio personality said.

Despite his health ordeal, Brendan was in fine form at Flemington Racecourse and looked dapper next to wife Alex who was wearing pink and Mia, 26, who stunned in a red Vivienna Lorikeet mini dress and even poked fun at her dad on her Instagram Stories.

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“How’s the lighting king,” she captioned a snap of Brendan taking a selfie in the G.H Mumm tent.

There’s always time for a selfie. (Credit: Instagram)

Mia’s bond with Brendan has been close ever since she was a toddler.

The model and influencer’s biological father Lonny tragically took his own life when she was one-month-old and though Brendan and Alex have since welcomed three more daughters, Leni, Lulu and Tobi, Mia has spoken out about how Brendan chooses to be her dad.

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“I met him when I was three,” the model and influencer previously told Stellar of their bond. “For as long as I can remember, that’s been my life. I can’t remember life before him.”

Alex has also spoken about how Brendan is Mia’s dad.

“A dad is the person who raises you, who loves and protects you, who provides for you,” she previously wrote.

“He’s the one who is there to witness all of your milestones, cheering you on with pride in his heart. Lonny is Mia’s biological father, and that will never change, and she will cherish him in her own way forever, but Brendan is and always has been her dad.”

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