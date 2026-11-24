With Better Homes and Gardens set to return in 2027, fans are thrilled that Johanna Griggs will lead the show once again.

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As one of Seven’s most-loved personalities, New Idea hears the host and former swimmer has signed on for two additional years.

“Joh absolutely loves working on Better Homes and Gardens, and a big part of that is the wonderful cast and crew she gets to work alongside,” our source tells us.

“It’s a show she genuinely enjoys being part of, and she’s incredibly happy to have signed on for another two years.”

Johanna Griggs has signed on to Better Homes and Gardens for another two years. (Credit: Getty)

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“She would love to continue hosting for as long as she can, and as long as the network is happy to have her, she’ll happily keep turning up and doing what she loves.”

However, that could change with our insider admitting, “Joh is realistic enough to know that nothing lasts forever.

“She understands there will eventually come a time when she has to move on, whether that’s a decision she makes herself or one that’s made for her. But she’s certainly not thinking about that just yet. She’s happy, she’s enjoying every minute of it, and there’s still plenty she wants to do with the show.”

Better Homes and Gardens brings Joh joy, the source adds, noting the Humpty Dumpty Foundation Patron “isn’t in any hurry” to leave it behind.

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The show also holds a personal connection,ection, with the insider explaining her late mother, Leigh, loved to watch her daughter in action.

“Knowing that she’s continuing to host a show her mum enjoyed so much makes the job even more special. It’s a little reminder of her mum and something Joh holds close to her heart,” they add.

While she is a recognisable part of the show, New Idea previously heard Joh could be considered for Seven’s other juggernaut, Farmer Wants a Wife.

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There’s been suggestions the host could lead Farmer Wants a Wife in the future. (Credit: Instagram)

“Joh is television gold,” another source previously told us. “If she decides she’s ready for a change, there aren’t many doors at Seven that wouldn’t open for her.”

According to Australian Talent Index’s Top Talent Report from Talent Corp released in 2025, Johanna is one of Australia’s most-liked television personalities.

After votes from thousands of Aussies, she ranked 13th among Australia’s most popular TV personalities.

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Another reason why she’s a perfect fit for the show is that she also runs a farm in the Hunter Valley with her husband, Todd Huggins.

“Joh loves storytelling and connecting with everyday Australians,” another insider revealed. “People around the network have been joking for years that she’d be perfect helping farmers find love.”