Kitchen Makeover on a Budget: The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals Revealed

We all love a good discount, and Black Friday has become one of the most hotly anticipated sales events of the year.
We don’t know about you, but sometimes the one thing stopping us from investing in a shiny new appliance to make life a bit easier in the kitchen is the price tag! So if you’ve been eyeing off an exciting new air fryer, food processor, blender, or more, Black Friday is the time to make that investment; you could potentially save hundreds of dollars.
We’ve chosen some of our favourite Black Friday kitchen appliance deals for your inspiration. The best part is, you don’t have to battle the crowds, find parking, or even leave the comfort of your couch to take advantage of these sweet discounts.
The best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals to shop in 2025
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker
$355.00 (usually $499.99) from Amazon
Personalise your ice-cream experience with this nifty appliance. With 11 functions, it allows you to make frozen treats like ice cream, sorbet, gelato, slushies, and frozen yoghurt at home. It includes three large capacity (700ml) tubs so the whole family can enjoy your sweet creations. Also in the box is a recipe inspiration guide to get you started. Clean up is a breeze with dishwasher-safe parts.
This is a 28% discount off the recommended retail price.
De’Longhi Magnifica Fully Automatic Coffee Machine
$498.00 (usually $699.00) from Myer
Love to have espresso coffee at home, but lack the barista skills to make it happen? Worry no more with this fully automatic coffee machine from De’Longhi. Perfect for first timers, just pop your favourite beans or pre-ground coffee in the container and it makes cafe-quality coffee for you. It’s also a compact size for those with less bench space to work with.
With a discount of close to 30%, there’s no need to wait for the perfect drop!
Breville the Milk Jug Thermal
$24.00 (usually $29.95) from Amazon
Continuing in the quest for the perfect coffee at home, this stainless steel milk frothing jug from Breville contains an in-built thermal indicator that tells you how hot your milk is. No more burnt coffee or lukewarm milk! The optimum milk temperature for coffee is between 55-75°C, and this jug will ensure you are in that range.
The spout design is also ideal for latte art if you want to get a little bit fancy.
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer in Cardamom
$699.00 (usually $949.00) from Myer
A KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a must-have item for many home bakers, but the retail price can put it out of range for a lot of people. This beautiful stand mixer in soft green is currently more than 26% off at Myer. It comes with two different-sized stainless steel bowls, plus five accessories, including the best-selling flex edge beater. There is also a wider range of accessories available to purchase for all your baking projects.
Breville The Toast and Melt Sandwich Grill 4 Slice
$129.00 (usually $149.95) from Big W
This appliance is fantastic for making beautiful, golden toasties with a perfectly oozy centre. But its adjustable height control and innovative floating hinge mean you can do so much more with it, including open melts, fried eggs, bacon, burgers, and even pancakes. The extra-large plates mean you can cook up to four large toasted sandwiches at once.
NutriBullet Portable Blender in Hot Pink
$58.00 (usually $79.95) from Amazon
This on-the-go blender mixes smoothies, protein shakes, party drinks and more, wherever you are. It’s designed for optimum portability, with a handled lid and a battery equipped to power through 15+ blending cycles per charge (charged via USB-C). It has a large, 590ml capacity and a flip-and-sip lid that allows you to drink on the run.
Breville The Paradice 9
$449.00 (usually $529.00) from The Good Guys
This versatile food processor makes food prep easier than ever, with multiple blades and discs like the reversible shredder, adjustable slicer, dough blade and S-blade. It has a 605-watt brushless induction motor and a 9-cup BPA-free bowl to quickly and easily slice, dice, shred, knead and puree ingredients. Its compact size makes it ideal for smaller kitchens, and the integrated storage caddy and dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning and storage a breeze.
Ninja Foodi SmartLid 14-in-1 Multi Cooker
$329.00 (usually $449.00) from Bing Lee
This is the appliance that can do it all! As the name suggests, it boasts 14 functions, including air fry, slow cook, bake/roast, pressure cook, grill, sear/saute, and dehydrate (amongst others). It has family-sized capabilities, with a 7.5L cooking pot and a 4.5L crisper basket. It comes with a Chef-Created Recipe Guide to help inspire you, plus all removable parts are dishwasher safe.
Tefal Pizza Pronto Outdoor Gas Pizza Oven
$599.00 (usually $699.00) from Betta
Fancy authentic, fire-baked pizza at home? Tefal’s Pizza Pronto oven has a 360° inner rotating stone that ensures even and effortless cooking, with pizzas cooked to perfection in just 90 seconds! It has a compact design with foldable feet for easy storage. Also comes with a pizza peel for safe removal, and gas hose and a connector.
There is a Tefal app for step-by-step recipes and inspiration for pizza, breads, desserts and more.
Breville The Smart Kettle Clear
$198.00 (usually $249.00) from Amazon
An intelligent kettle? You read that right! If your tea is important to you, you need this kettle. It features five varietal settings to create the ideal brewing conditions for Black, Green, White or Oolong teas and Coffee. It also has a Keep Warm button to keep the water in ideal conditions for 20 minutes and can be activated before, during or on completion of the water heating cycle. An appliance that ensures the perfect cuppa, every time!
Ninja DoubleStack XXXL 2 Drawer Air Fryer
$377.00 (usually $499.99) from Amazon
If you’re a bit more pressed for space in your kitchen but still want an air fryer with great capacity, this is the one for you! You’ll be cooking double the food in nearly half the space with this stacked, 9.5L air fryer from Ninja. This small but mighty appliance features two independently controlled 4.75kg drawers that let you cook four different foods at once.
The Smart Finish feature means your meals are ready at the same time, even when cooking different foods at different temperatures. Each drawer includes a stacked meal rack so you can cook on two levels, while superheated air circulates for all-around crispiness.
When is Black Friday in 2025?
This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, 28 November 2025, and continues on until Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday, 1 December. But early Black Friday sales have already started.