Kitchen Makeover on a Budget: The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals Revealed

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

We all love a good discount, and Black Friday has become one of the most hotly anticipated sales events of the year.

Advertisement

We don’t know about you, but sometimes the one thing stopping us from investing in a shiny new appliance to make life a bit easier in the kitchen is the price tag! So if you’ve been eyeing off an exciting new air fryer, food processor, blender, or more, Black Friday is the time to make that investment; you could potentially save hundreds of dollars.

We’ve chosen some of our favourite Black Friday kitchen appliance deals for your inspiration. The best part is, you don’t have to battle the crowds, find parking, or even leave the comfort of your couch to take advantage of these sweet discounts.

The best Black Friday kitchen appliance deals to shop in 2025

When is Black Friday in 2025?

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, 28 November 2025, and continues on until Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday, 1 December. But early Black Friday sales have already started.

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use