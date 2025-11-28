Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

We all know and love the much-hyped appliances brand Dyson, and if you’re anything like us, you have one of its many products at the top of your wish list.

Advertisement

Whether you’ve had your eye on a Dyson Airwrap, an air purifier, or a best-selling vacuum, there is something for everyone.

However, Dyson rarely slashes its prices, so when it does, we’re all ears!

And with Dyson’s Black Friday deals currently underway, now is the perfect time to snap up those savings and score yourself the Dyson of your dreams while stock lasts.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is running from November 28 until Cyber Monday on December 1.

Advertisement

There will be high-value sales across the weekend and exclusive online deals to get your hands on.

Editor’s picks from the Dyson Black Friday sale

No source selected

The best Dyson Black Friday sales in 2025

01 Cyclone V10™ Absolute vacuum Currently $694.00 (usually $1,099.00) at Amazon With three different power modes and unique anti-tangle technology (yes, we’re all guilty of hair on the floor), the cordless Cyclone V10 has all the suction power of a corded vacuum cleaner … and then some! When you’re done using the magic worker, simply dock it back into place (wall-mounted dock) to recharge it. It’s also conveniently designed for a quick ‘grab and go’ experience. Key features: 150 Air Watts suction

60 minutes run time

Hair de-tangling

Three power modes

‘Point and shoot’ hygienic bin emptying

Quickly transforms to a handheld Shop now 02 Supersonic Nural™ Intelligent hair dryer (Jasper Plum) Currently $497.00 (usually $749.00) at Dyson Australia The scalp protect mode in this dryer helps improves scalp moisture retention, which can be a game-changer if you’re struggling with a dry, flaky scalp. And curly hair gals can sigh in relief – one of the 5 intelligent attachments included is a Wave+Curl Diffuser! Key features: Scalp protect mode

5 intelligent attachments

Air Multiplier™ technology

Intelligent heat control

Comes with complimentary presentation case if purchased in Jasper Plum Shop now 03 Purifier Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan Currently $897.00 (usually $1,099.00) at Dyson Australia If you’re an avid fan of a good quality purifier, then you’ll absolutely love this Dyson fan with a HEPA H13 filter. For light sleepers, the cherry on top is the night mode, which produces less noise so you can rest comfortably! Key features: Whole room purification with Air Multiplier™ technology

Destroys formaldehyde, continuously

HEPA H13 filter captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns

Oscillates up to 350 ̊

App control

Night mode for light sleepers Shop Now 04 Airstrait™ straightener and dryer (Ceramic Pink) Currently $495.00 (usually $749.00) at Dyson Australia Styling hair can be such a tedious task – especially if you need to go from wet, freshly washed hair to a glammed up look in short notice. The Dyson Airstait is truly a life-changer. Why? Because its 2-in-1 technology dries your hair WHILE straightening it. And you don’t have to worry about heat damage – it uses air to style your hair! Key features: Lock feature

Intelligent heat control

2-in-1 drying & straightening technology

Three pre-set temperatures

LCD screen

Auto pause after inactivity

Intuitive airflow Shop Now

Advertisement

05 OnTrac™ Headphones (CNC Black Nickel) Currently $399.00 (usually $799.00) at Dyson Australia If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of wireless headphones, then look no further. Not only does this Dyson set hold up to 55 hours of battery life … you can get 9 hours’ worth of listening time from charging for as little as 30 minutes – incredible! Key features: Up to 55 hours of battery life

Noise-cancelling

Designed for comfort

Enhanced sound range

Wireless connectivity

When does the Dyson Black Friday sale start and end?

This year, Black Friday begins today (November 28) – followed closely by Cyber Monday on Monday, December 1 – bringing you an *entire* weekend of mouth-watering deals and discounts.

How does this compare to other Dyson sales?

Dyson offers a few sales throughout the year, like Click Frenzy, Afterpay Day and Boxing Day, but Black Friday definitely takes the crown as a shopaholic’s favourite event, and the reason is simple: it marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season and is known for offering significant discounts on a wide range of products.

Advertisement