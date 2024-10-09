Hold onto your pennies, the Black Friday sales are not to be missed.

With the current cost of living crisis, we are ALL looking to grab some epic deals and discounts, and we’re here to help point in the right direction.

From shoes, accessories, and clothing, to skincare, haircare, and electronics… we’ve got you covered for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2024.

Whether you are getting in early on some Christmas prep, or on the search for a new vacuum cleaner, these sales will have you sorted.

What we’re hoping to see in the Black Friday sales in 2024

While we aren’t entirely sure to see these items make their way to the Black Friday sales, we can hedge out bets based on what’s been on sale before.

01 Dyson V11 advanced vacuum $1199 at Dyson Upgrading the old hoover to the Dyson V11 will leave your floors looking professionally cleaned with every use. Designed with 60-minute fade-free power, clean the home with minimal disturbance. Key features: Powerful suction at 125,000rpm

Intelligent performance monitoring system

Delivers up to 60 minutes of fade-free power

Fully-sealed filtration system trapping 99.99 per cent of particles SHOP NOW 02 Apple airPods pro 2nd generation $298 (usually $399) at Amazon Misplaced the AirPods? We can only imagine the frustration, but if we count our lucky stars, you may just find this pair on the sale table at Amazon come this Black Friday. Key features: H2 Apple silicon, amazing sound quality with Adaptive EQ

Adaptive Audio

Active Noise Cancellation

Transparency mode SHOP NOW 03 Lancôme renergie triple serum eye cream $149 at Adore Beauty Harnessing the power of thee potent skincare actives, the Lancôme Renergie Triple Serum Eye is magic in a bottle. Contouring, smoothing and firming the skin around the eye, we can only hope to see this one come on sale. Key features: 20ml size

Key ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C

Reduces the appearance of fine lines SHOP NOW 04 De’Longhi primadonna soul fully automatic coffee machine $1837 (usually $2099) at Amazon Last year, De’Longhi offered over $1000 off this best-selling coffee machine. It boasts Bean Adapt Technology, adjusting grind, dose and temperature to match your chosen beans. Take command of settings and recipes through Wi-Fi using the Coffee Link App. Featuring a 4.3″ TFT touch display and 21 pre-set coffee recipes, including classics like Italian espresso and creamy cappuccinos, this machine guarantees unmatched convenience and tailored perfection in every cup. Key features: Wi-fi connectivity with bean adapt technology

Integrated automatic 500ml frothing jug

Touch screen with 21 different recipes SHOP NOW 05 Smeg 50’s style mini kettle in cream $199 at Myer Smeg kitchen appliances are the crème de la crème of cookware. Designed in a variety of colours especially made to match with your space, the 50’s Style Mini Kettle will make for the perfect addition to the countertop. Key features: 1400 watt element

360 degree swivel base

Also available in black and pastel blue SHOP NOW 06 Philips series 3000 dual basket airfryer $279 (usually $299) at The Good Guys If you are in the business of saving money, then it is likely you’re also interested in turning back the clock…or at least saving some time. With two separate cooking baskets, prepare dinner and dessert simultaneously. Key features: Two drawer of varying sizes

Rapid Air Plus Technology

Automatically synchronises cooking times

Touch screen with 8 pre-sets for easy cooking SHOP NOW 07 ghd platinum + hair straightener in black $415 at ghd This genius tool predicts your hair’s needs as you style, ensuring flawless results every time. From chic waves to sleek straight, its ultra-zone tech keeps your locks 70 per cent stronger, 75 per cent shinier, and it offers twice the amount of colour protection. Key features: Ultra-zone with predicative technology

185 degree temperature styling

Heat resistant plate guard

Automatic sleep zone SHOP NOW

Full list of deals in last year’s Black Friday sales

While we don’t have access to the deals that will be available to shop this year, we can look back on last year’s deals for some guidance.

The best Black Friday deals for beauty (from 2023)

The best Black Friday deals for fashion (from 2023)

The Iconic: Up to 50% off a wide range of styles

Myer: Up to 50% off a wide range of products

Cotton On: 30% off site-wide

Bassike: 30% off site-wide

Abrand: 30% off site-wide

Seed: 20% off site-wide

Kathmandu: Up to 40% off jackets, fleece, and camping gear, and up to 30% off footwear

Bonds: 40% off site-wide

The best Black Friday deals for shoes and accessories (from 2023)

The best Black Friday deals for jewellery (from 2023)

Arms of Eve: 25 per cent off sitewide (excluding stacks and bundles)

Francesca Jewellery: 15 per cent off and free gift with purchases over $250

Saint Valentine: 30 per cent off storewide

Michael Hill: 20 per cent off diamond jewellery

Alana Maria Jewellery: 30 per cent off storewide

Angara: 10 per cent off sitewide

Mejuri: Get 20 per cent off everything (with a minimum spend of $150)

Swarovski: Up to 40 per cent off select styles

The best Black Friday deals for activewear (from 2023)

Gym Shark: Up to 70 per cent off everything

Under Armour: Up to 50 per cent off select styles

LSKD: Up to 70 per cent off sitewide

Lorna Jane: Up to 50 per cent off selected styles

Puma: Shop up to 70 per cent off

The Iconic: Score 30-40 per cent off

PE Nation: Up to 40 per cent off sitewide

The best Black Friday deals for home (from 2023)

The best Black Friday deals for technology and appliances (from 2023)

Lenovo: 62 per cent off laptops and desktops

The Good Guys: Massive savings on home appliances, fridges, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners, coffee machines and more

LG: Up to 50 per cent off

Ooni: Up to 30 per cent off on select pizza ovens and accessories

HP: Up to 40 per cent off the Black Friday sale

Breville: A minimum of 15 per cent off all products and accessories, plus discounts of up to $600 on selected espresso machines, grills, kettles, toasters and more

Bing Lee: Big deals on TVs, mega savings on laptops, tech, vacuums, coffee machines and more

Dell: Shop the clearance sale

Appliances Online: Offers across hundreds of products including fridges, TVs, electronics, cooking and more

Kogan: Up to 80 per cent off best selling and top trending items

Ecovacs: Up to $1000 off

Samsung: Huge discounts on a range of items

Nespresso: 15 per cent off selected Nespresso products

Bose: Shop special offers

KitchenAid: Up to 20 per cent off the mid-season sale

Godfreys: Up to $300 off

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday was traditionally acknowledged in the United States as the day ending Thanksgiving and beginning the Christmas period.

While this still stands, the date has become more commonly known for the affiliated and highly promoted sales event.

Mega deals both online and in store are available to shop across categories from fashion and beauty, to electronics, home appliances and so much more.

When does the Black Friday sale start and end?

Falling on the last Friday of November, this year’s sale will be set live from the 29th of November. Running over a four day period, that’s the 29th, 30th, 1st, and 2nd, the sale conveniently takes place over the weekend, giving you some extra hours to plan out your strategy.

Is there a Black Friday sale in Australia?

Yes, luckily for us Down Under, Black Friday deals are available across both Aussie brands and big-name brands like Apple as well. Whether you prefer to shop online or in-store, you will have access to all of the jaw-dropping deals this year.

