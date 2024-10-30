When it comes to Black Friday, there’s no online retailer who does it better than Amazon.
From now until December 2, 2024, keen shoppers will be treated to a host of discount deals from some of the world’s biggest brands at Amazon across a huge array of items.
Whether you’re a seasoned sale shopper or are just dipping your toes into this pool, no matter what you are after, you are sure to bring home a bargain thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sales.
The sales have officially started so it’s time to start adding to cart! To give you a hand, we’ve found the best deals across beauty, kids, homewares and tech so you can make the most of these deals.
This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024.When is Black Friday 2024?
Best Black Friday deals at Amazon in 2023
AMAZON TECH BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
- Save up to 63 per cent off Echo Smart speakers
- Up to 21 per cent off Kindle Paperwhite
- Up to 50 per cent off Roborock Robot vacuums
- Save up to 43 per cent off select Apple products from iPads to Apple Watches
- Shop up to 48 per cent off Bose headphones and speakers
- Up to 14 per cent off Apple 2022 10.9 inch iPad 10th Generation
- Save up to 55 per cent off personal care appliances such as hair tools, electric toothbrushes and razors
- Up to 55 per cent off Garmin smartwatches and trackers
AMAZON HOMEWARES AND APPLIANCES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
- Up to 62 per cent off Shark home appliances
- Save 26 per cent on Eufy’s Video Dual Doorbell and Homebase
- Shop up to 41 per cent off Russell Hobbs home products
- Save up to 50 per cent off ECOVACS robot appliances
- Up to 50 per cent off Philips kitchen and home products from air fryers to coffee machines and more
- Save up to 58 per cent off select books including The Seven Husbands and Evelyn Hugo
- 32 per cent off the Nutribullet Blender Pro+
- Up to 65 per cent off kitchen products from brands like Vitamix, Stanley Rogers, Wiltshire and more
- Save on bed, bath and homewares from brands like Woodwick, Bambury and more
AMAZON KIDS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
- Save 38 per cent off Brio 33578 Record and Play Station 3 Piece Train Set
- Shop 22 per cent off LEGO Friends Pet Adoption Café
- Up to 30 per cent off CuboAi baby monitors
- Up to 43 per cent off select board games and puzzles
- Save up to 20 per cent off select National Geographic learning sets and toys
- Save 37 per cent on Baby Jogger Australia City Tour 2 stroller
- 23 per cent off LEGO Friends Water Park Set with Swimming Pool and Slides
- Up to 31 per cent off kid’s costumes and accessories
AMAZON BEAUTY BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
- Up to 25 per cent off viral TYMO hair tools
- Save 58 per cent off L’Oreal Revitalift Filler serum
- Save on covetable perfumes from brands like Calvin Klein, Creed, Amazing Grace and Hugo Boss
- Score 25 per cent off the Shark FlexStyle styling and drying system
AMAZON FASHION AND ACCESSORIES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
- Up to 45 per cent off select Croc styles
- Save on select Calvin Klein underwear and accessories
- Save up to 50 per cent off yoga activewear and bras
- Up to 41 per cent off select Modibodi swimwear and period undies
- 15 per cent off UGG Australian Shepard slippers
- Save on select New Balance apparel and sneakers
- Save up to 40 per cent off Samsonite and American Tourister luggage
- 21 per cent off Steve Madden sandals
What we’d buy from the Amazon Black Friday deals 2024
Here, we’ve rounded up some of our Amazon top picks we’re hoping to buy during Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!
01
ECOVACS Deebot X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$798 (was $1,498) at Amazon
Take 47 per cent off on this innovative robot vacuum that helps you keep the house spick and span this spring. Not only can it vacuum on wood and carpet, it can actually mop as well so you come home to a sparkling home.
02
Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL
$325 (was $349) at Amazon
Air fryers have become a staple in every kitchen and their ability to make fast, healthier meals means they’re a game-changer for anyone strapped for time come dinner. This extra-large air fryer has 14 different cooking functions and you can even monitor your meal on an app!
03
Garmin vívoactive 4S with Slate Hardware
$331 (was $599) at Amazon
Take control of your fitness goals and monitor your vital info to ensure peak health in the coming new year. These handy fitness watches can track your sleep, hydration, stress and heart rate, as well as innovative safety and tracking features.
04
Sony 42″ A90K BRAVIA XR OLED 4K HDR
$1,699 (was $3,099) at Amazon
If you’ve been tossing up whether or not to invest in a new television, now is the chance to invest with almost 45 per cent off this high-quality smart TV from Sony. It delivers a smooth, clear picture thanks to the 4K HDR Processor and can be used with a myriad of streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and more.
05
ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener
$329 (was $415) at Amazon
ghd is the gold standard of high-quality hair tools but they can be costly, this wide plate styler is currently over 20 per cent off on Amazon and promises to deliver maximum results without frying and damaging your hair.
06
Oral-B iO 8 Electric Toothbrush
$319 (was $689) at Amazon
Score an enormous 54 per cent off with this high-tech toothbrush that will revolutionise your dental hygiene and leave your mouth feeling squeaky clean. With first-of-its-kind technology, you’ll enjoy a professional-level clean from home.
07
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
$697.32 (was $999) at Amazon
Delivering barista-made coffee at home, the Brevilla Barists Express is a kitchen must-have. With 30 per cent off, now is the best time to invest in the coffee machine you’ve been wanting forever!
08
Dyson V10 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$589 (was $1,099) at Amazon
It’ll be hard to get a deal as good as this on a Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. For almost half the price, you can get your hands on this highly-rated, powerful vacuum cleaner from a well-known and reputable brand. What are you waiting for?
09
Mixology Bartender Kit Bar Set with Bamboo Stand
$34.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon
This Mixology Bartender Kit comes with all you need for your bar. From a cocktail martini shaker to a wine opener, this 35-piece bartending set includes all the basic accessories you need to create delicious cocktails like a pro.
10
Scanpan Impact 5-Piece Stainless Steel Induction Compatible Cookware Set
$259 (was $719) at Amazon
If you’re looking to invest in a new, high-quality cookware set, look no further than this Scanpan 5-Piece Stainless Steel Set on sale for 64 per cent off at Amazon. With 10 year warranty and optimal 6.4mm thick bonded base, for efficient, even heat distribution on all cooktops including induction, it’s every cook’s dream!