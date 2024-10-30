  •  
Editor’s Picks: Best Amazon Black Friday Deals

You can expect epic discounts across top name brands.
elizabeth-gracie Journalist

When it comes to Black Friday, there’s no online retailer who does it better than Amazon. 

From now until December 2, 2024, keen shoppers will be treated to a host of discount deals from some of the world’s biggest brands at Amazon across a huge array of items. 

Whether you’re a seasoned sale shopper or are just dipping your toes into this pool, no matter what you are after, you are sure to bring home a bargain thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sales. 

The sales have officially started so it’s time to start adding to cart! To give you a hand, we’ve found the best deals across beauty, kids, homewares and tech so you can make the most of these deals. 

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, and continues on until Cyber Monday which falls on Monday, December 2, 2024.

When is Black Friday 2024?
(Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)
Best Black Friday deals at Amazon in 2023

AMAZON TECH BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 

AMAZON HOMEWARES AND APPLIANCES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

AMAZON KIDS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

AMAZON BEAUTY BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

AMAZON FASHION AND ACCESSORIES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

What we’d buy from the Amazon Black Friday deals 2024

Here, we’ve rounded up some of our Amazon top picks we’re hoping to buy during Black Friday sales in 2024 so you can be well-prepared ahead of time. Many are already on sale, so feel free to grab a deal early and save!

ECOVACS Deebot X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum Cleaner

01

ECOVACS Deebot X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$798 (was $1,498) at Amazon

Take 47 per cent off on this innovative robot vacuum that helps you keep the house spick and span this spring. Not only can it vacuum on wood and carpet, it can actually mop as well so you come home to a sparkling home. 

shop now

Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL

02

Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL

$325 (was $349) at Amazon

Air fryers have become a staple in every kitchen and their ability to make fast, healthier meals means they’re a game-changer for anyone strapped for time come dinner. This extra-large air fryer has 14 different cooking functions and you can even monitor your meal on an app! 

shop now

Garmin vívoactive® 4S with Slate Hardware

03

Garmin vívoactive 4S with Slate Hardware

$331 (was $599) at Amazon

Take control of your fitness goals and monitor your vital info to ensure peak health in the coming new year. These handy fitness watches can track your sleep, hydration, stress and heart rate, as well as innovative safety and tracking features.

shop now

Sony 42" A90K BRAVIA XR OLED 4K HDR Google TV

04

Sony 42″ A90K BRAVIA XR OLED 4K HDR

$1,699 (was $3,099) at Amazon

If you’ve been tossing up whether or not to invest in a new television, now is the chance to invest with almost 45 per cent off this high-quality smart TV from Sony. It delivers a smooth, clear picture thanks to the 4K HDR Processor and can be used with a myriad of streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and more. 

shop now

ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener

05

ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener

$329 (was $415) at Amazon

ghd is the gold standard of high-quality hair tools but they can be costly, this wide plate styler is currently over 20 per cent off on Amazon and promises to deliver maximum results without frying and damaging your hair. 

shop now

Oral-B iO 8 Electric Toothbrush

06

Oral-B iO 8 Electric Toothbrush

$319 (was $689) at Amazon

Score an enormous 54 per cent off with this high-tech toothbrush that will revolutionise your dental hygiene and leave your mouth feeling squeaky clean. With first-of-its-kind technology, you’ll enjoy a professional-level clean from home.

shop now

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

07

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

$697.32 (was $999) at Amazon

Delivering barista-made coffee at home, the Brevilla Barists Express is a kitchen must-have. With 30 per cent off, now is the best time to invest in the coffee machine you’ve been wanting forever!

shop now

Dyson V10 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

08

Dyson V10 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$589 (was $1,099) at Amazon

It’ll be hard to get a deal as good as this on a Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. For almost half the price, you can get your hands on this highly-rated, powerful vacuum cleaner from a well-known and reputable brand. What are you waiting for?

shop now

Mixology Bartender Kit Bar Set with Bamboo Stand

09

Mixology Bartender Kit Bar Set with Bamboo Stand

$34.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon

This Mixology Bartender Kit comes with all you need for your bar. From a cocktail martini shaker to a wine opener, this 35-piece bartending set includes all the basic accessories you need to create delicious cocktails like a pro.

shop now

Scanpan Impact 5-Piece Stainless Steel Induction Compatible Cookware Set

10

Scanpan Impact 5-Piece Stainless Steel Induction Compatible Cookware Set

$259 (was $719) at Amazon

If you’re looking to invest in a new, high-quality cookware set, look no further than this Scanpan 5-Piece Stainless Steel Set on sale for 64 per cent off at Amazon. With 10 year warranty and optimal 6.4mm thick bonded base, for efficient, even heat distribution on all cooktops including induction, it’s every cook’s dream!

shop now

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house, and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she found herself working as a an Entertainment & Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media where she writes for New Idea, Now to Love, WHO and a whole stack more of your favourite titles. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, lifestyle, streaming, reality tv, sports and more.

