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Why Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are eyeing off a life away from Deborra-lee Furness in The Berkshires

They're ready to make the move.
justine harkness
Hugh Jackman and Sutton FosterCanva/Getty

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are going from strength to strength in their relationship, with one source telling New Idea that they’re on the hunt to secure their perfect country escape property.

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While the couple call the city of New York home, they have been spotted all over the American countryside during the summer break, including in spots from Idaho to North Carolina.

A source close to the Wolverine star, 57, and Broadway darling, 51, tells New Idea that they’re “all other options” before they zone in on the perfect home.

“It was always going to be The Berkshires,” a friend explains to us.

“Sutton’s called Canyon Ranch her ‘go-to reset spot’ for 20 years – it’s where she hosts her retreats, and she and Hugh have had many romantic getaways there.”

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Hugh Jackman Sutton Foster
A source tells New Idea that Sutton has allegedly convinced Hugh about establishing a base in The Berkshires. (Credit: Instagram)

Her retreats at the Canyon Ranch’s Lenox retreat in Massachusetts have focused on meditation, strength, dance cardio, and one scheduled for this month even includes a concert under the stars with the Australian actor.

The friend claims that the Younger actor dreams of establishing a permanent retreat in Lenox, so having a base in The Berkshires would help make this a reality.

The insider continues to allege that they have been “quietly looking” for a country escape, and she’s won him over with the idea of Massachusetts.

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“It’s still close to New York and gets them away from his old Hamptons circle he and Deborra-lee Furness used to mix with,” the source alleges.

Our source claims that Sutton is “looking to the future” with a backup plan in case her work dries up.

Currently, the couple live in Hugh’s $33 million New York penthouse, which he purchased with his ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness.

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The news of their divorce broke in May 2025, whilst the news about Sutton’s divorce from her ex-husband, Ted Griffin.

Deborra-lee Furness Hugh Jackman
A source alleges to New Idea that having a base in the Berkshires gives Hugh Jackman separation from the mutual friends he mutually has with his ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness. (Credit: Getty)

In May 2025, documents about the apartment revealed that she seemingly bought out her ex-husband, two days before she filed for divorce.

New Idea previously reported that she was concerned that he was “moving too fast”, after he moved in with Sutton, just months after they were publicly confirmed as a couple.

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We also reported that the couple are hoping to tie the knot, and the Boy from Oz star might have popped the question to her on a romantic getaway in Costa Rica.

“It wasn’t a shock to Sutton as it’s something they’ve been talking about,” our source shared at the time.

“But Hugh did get down on one knee, and she is in possession of a diamond solitaire she’ll show off when they’re ready.”

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justine harkness
Justine Harkness Freelance Contributor

For 30 years, Justine Harkness has been a leading entertainment journalist, with 15 years embedded in the heart of the Los Angeles celebrity scene. She has covered major showbiz stories across Sydney, London, and LA for outlets including OK! (US and UK), Star, Heat, Closer, The Sun, In Touch, The National Enquirer, and many more, plus guest appearances on BBC Radio, Sky News, and various UK TV entertainment specials. Thanks to her extensive network, her career highlights include breaking major exclusives, such as the news of Jennifer Lopez’s twins and Johnny Depp’s affair with Amber Heard. From the weddings of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli to interviewing Lionel Richie at home, Justine has covered the biggest names and moments in entertainment. With a BA in English Literature, Justine started work as a statistician in the Channel 9 cricket commentary box for three seasons, before landing a job on Australia’s enfante terrible ‘NW’ magazine as a sub-editor. With London calling, she would spend 15 years in the UK, the highlights of which included sitting next to Sting at Madonna’s West End debut in London and shaking Zara Phillips’ hand at a ball. Now based in Santa Monica, where she lives with her musical genius teenage son, Justine loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty, fashion, and the stories that captivate audiences worldwide.

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