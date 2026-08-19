Why Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are eyeing off a life away from Deborra-lee Furness in The Berkshires

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are going from strength to strength in their relationship, with one source telling New Idea that they’re on the hunt to secure their perfect country escape property.

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While the couple call the city of New York home, they have been spotted all over the American countryside during the summer break, including in spots from Idaho to North Carolina.

A source close to the Wolverine star, 57, and Broadway darling, 51, tells New Idea that they’re “all other options” before they zone in on the perfect home.

“It was always going to be The Berkshires,” a friend explains to us.

“Sutton’s called Canyon Ranch her ‘go-to reset spot’ for 20 years – it’s where she hosts her retreats, and she and Hugh have had many romantic getaways there.”

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A source tells New Idea that Sutton has allegedly convinced Hugh about establishing a base in The Berkshires. (Credit: Instagram)

Her retreats at the Canyon Ranch’s Lenox retreat in Massachusetts have focused on meditation, strength, dance cardio, and one scheduled for this month even includes a concert under the stars with the Australian actor.

The friend claims that the Younger actor dreams of establishing a permanent retreat in Lenox, so having a base in The Berkshires would help make this a reality.

The insider continues to allege that they have been “quietly looking” for a country escape, and she’s won him over with the idea of Massachusetts.

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“It’s still close to New York and gets them away from his old Hamptons circle he and Deborra-lee Furness used to mix with,” the source alleges.

Our source claims that Sutton is “looking to the future” with a backup plan in case her work dries up.

Currently, the couple live in Hugh’s $33 million New York penthouse, which he purchased with his ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness.

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The news of their divorce broke in May 2025, whilst the news about Sutton’s divorce from her ex-husband, Ted Griffin.

A source alleges to New Idea that having a base in the Berkshires gives Hugh Jackman separation from the mutual friends he mutually has with his ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness. (Credit: Getty)

In May 2025, documents about the apartment revealed that she seemingly bought out her ex-husband, two days before she filed for divorce.

New Idea previously reported that she was concerned that he was “moving too fast”, after he moved in with Sutton, just months after they were publicly confirmed as a couple.

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We also reported that the couple are hoping to tie the knot, and the Boy from Oz star might have popped the question to her on a romantic getaway in Costa Rica.

“It wasn’t a shock to Sutton as it’s something they’ve been talking about,” our source shared at the time.

“But Hugh did get down on one knee, and she is in possession of a diamond solitaire she’ll show off when they’re ready.”

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