Inside Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s $200m “prenup”

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are taking a major step toward walking down the aisle, New Idea hears.

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Rumours have been swirling that the Australian actor, 57, and the Broadway star, 51, are engaged and preparing to get married.

They have already moved into the flat Hugh used to share with his now-ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness, but are at odds over where to permanently live.

A prenup has also been causing tension, with reports indicating that Hugh initially refused to sign on, having never had one in place during his marriage to Deb.

However, New Idea has learnt that Hugh has since come around to the idea after Sutton insisted on the matter, with a $200 million prenup having been in the works since February.

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Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are said to be drafting a $20million prenup. (Credit: Getty)

The agreement’s focus is said to be to protect Hugh and Deb’s kids, Oscar, 26, and Ava, 20, and Sutton’s daughter, Emily, nine, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ted Griffin.

“Hugh was against a prenup initially, but his business team and his ex kicked off about it, with Sutton also wanting to protect her future should things go sideways,” a longtime friend of Hugh’s tells us.

“This is a $200m prenup, including a $50m ‘no hard feelings’ exit package, and it’s mostly designed around protecting all three kids.

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“This is all new territory for both of them and it’s not comfortable discussions, but neither of them are willing to walk away – and Hugh genuinely believes the Sutton trolls will calm down once they’re married.”

It’s no surprise, given that Hugh is allegedly still working to get his two children on board with the prospect of his second marriage.

“Even though Hugh is excited to start this next chapter with Sutton, he has to be sensitive to his kids,” a source recently told the National Enquirer.

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“They’re incredibly protective of their mother… he wants to be respectful of that.”

While it is not known when the couple will say “I do”, New Idea learnt that Hugh may have popped the question to Sutton during a romantic New Year getaway to Costa Rica.

“It wasn’t a shock to Sutton as it’s something they’ve been talking about,” our source shared at the time.

Hugh and Sutton sparked engagement rumours at the 2026 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

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“But Hugh did get down on one knee, and she is in the possession of a diamond solitaire she’ll show off when they’re ready.”

At the 2026 Met Gala, Sutton then debuted a huge diamond ring on her left hand, though she wore it on her index finger.

The subtle gesture further added to the engagement speculation, with New Idea revealing it is “only a matter of time” before they get married.

While Hugh’s divorce from ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness was finalised in June last year, they are still waiting for Sutton to finalise her divorce from her ex, Ted.

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Once that comes through, it is expected to be all systems go on their wedding plans.

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