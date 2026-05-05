EXCLUSIVE: Deborra-lee Furness’ heartbreak over Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s Met Gala debut

Deborra-lee Furness has been left heartbroken over her ex-husband Hugh Jackman making his Met Gala debut with Sutton Foster.

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Hugh has been keeping his new romance out of the spotlight, but he proudly stepped out front and centre with Sutton at the 2026 event.

However, New Idea has learnt that Deb, 70, has been left devastated over their debut. She used to regularly attend with Hugh until their final appearance as a couple there in 2023.

“Deb had been warned Hugh would be appearing with Sutton but it still felt like a knife to the heart seeing them there,” our insider dishes.

“This was her and Hugh’s ‘big night out’ for the year and they were there side-by-side, just like Sutton is today, just four years ago.

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Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have made their Met Gala debut. (Credit: Getty)

“They were regulars at the Met Gala and it was one of her favourite nights out. In fact, when they split they agreed to ‘split custody’ of the Met Gala and go on alternate years, but that was before anyone knew about Sutton.”

There had been rumours swirling that Hugh and Sutton were going to make their Met Gala debut in 2025, just months after their romance first emerged, but they instead waited until this year.

“Last year when it looked like Hugh wanted to take Sutton, Deb indicated she might be going but simply couldn’t face it in the end,” our source adds.

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“There were rumours she did it just to block Hugh and Sutton but it’s not true. There was just too many painful memories.

“Part of her hoped he might have gone solo again, so it adds an extra layer of hurt that Hugh’s so willing to pave over their historic nights out with new memories.

“Deb is doing well moving on from what was a deeply hurtful betrayal, but seeing Sutton smiling on the arm of Hugh hurts.”

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Hugh and Sutton even fuelled ongoing engagement rumours at the Met Gala, no doubt adding further heartbreak to the blow.

Sutton was wearing a huge diamond ring to the event, though not on her ring finger, but some were convinced it might be covering up a secret proposal.

Hugh used to be a regular at the Met Gala with Deborra-lee Furness, and they last attended in 2023. (Credit: Getty)

New Idea previously revealed that Hugh had popped the question, and Sutton was already in possession of a huge diamond ring.

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“It wasn’t a shock to Sutton as it’s something they’ve been talking about,” our source claimed at the time.

“But Hugh did get down on one knee and she is in the possession of a diamond solitaire she’ll show off when they’re ready.”

While Hugh’s divorce from ex-wife Deb was finalised in June last year, Sutton’s divorce from screenwriter ex Ted Griffin is still pending.

Once their final decree has been issued, they are expected to be all systems go on a wedding!

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