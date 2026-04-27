MasterChef Australia 2026 star “heartbroken” to be the first to be sent home

For Megs, earning a white apron on MasterChef Australia was a dream come true. With a love for catering, she always dreamed of opening a small restaurant called “Megs Place”.

Sadly, her time in the kitchen was short-lived, and she was the first contestant to be eliminated from the kitchen.

Tasked with creating a dish that represents who they are at home, Megs bit off more than she could chew, and sadly, her prawns were undercooked.

“I’m absolutely gutted, but I’ve taken so much, I’ve learned from everyone here, so I just really wanted to thank you all, it was everything I hoped and a million times more,” she shared after she was eliminated.

While all the judges were sorry to see her go, Poh said they loved having her in the kitchen, and they couldn’t wait for her restaurant to open.

“I’m definitely heartbroken that I didn’t get to stay longer,” Megs said quietly in a confessional, adding that she was “sad” that she didn’t get enough time to showcase her skills.

“I’m extremely grateful; this is a place where dreams are made of, and I had that for a short time.”