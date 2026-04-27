MasterChef Australia 2026 star “heartbroken” to be the first to be sent home

MasterChef Australia is one of the most wholesome reality shows on our screens in 2026.
Twenty-four new cooks were chosen from 40 by judges Andy Allen, Jean-Christophe Novelli, Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin.
Now, they’re cooking their best in the hopes of making it to the end to claim the life-changing $250,000 prize and the show’s title.
But sadly, not everyone will make it to the end, with fan favourites being eliminated from the competition.
Find out who has left the competition below.
Who has left MasterChef Australia 2026?
Megs Steel
40, Queensland, HR Consultant
For Megs, earning a white apron on MasterChef Australia was a dream come true. With a love for catering, she always dreamed of opening a small restaurant called “Megs Place”.
Sadly, her time in the kitchen was short-lived, and she was the first contestant to be eliminated from the kitchen.
Tasked with creating a dish that represents who they are at home, Megs bit off more than she could chew, and sadly, her prawns were undercooked.
“I’m absolutely gutted, but I’ve taken so much, I’ve learned from everyone here, so I just really wanted to thank you all, it was everything I hoped and a million times more,” she shared after she was eliminated.
While all the judges were sorry to see her go, Poh said they loved having her in the kitchen, and they couldn’t wait for her restaurant to open.
“I’m definitely heartbroken that I didn’t get to stay longer,” Megs said quietly in a confessional, adding that she was “sad” that she didn’t get enough time to showcase her skills.
“I’m extremely grateful; this is a place where dreams are made of, and I had that for a short time.”
Keep watching MasterChef Australia every Sunday at 7pm, and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm, on Channel 10 and 10Play.