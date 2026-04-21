Every contestant that’s earned a white apron on MasterChef Australia

MasterChef Australia is back on our screens, and after days of auditions, our top 24 contestants have been confirmed.
This year, a group of hopeful cooks will go head-to-head in hopes of being named the next Australian MasterChef and winning the $250,000 prize.
Meet them all below.
Who are the MasterChef Australia 2026 contestants?
Vinnie Gibaldi
25, Victoria, Registered Nurse
Growing up in a big Italian family, food has always been at the forefront of Vinnie’s mind.
His father owned a restaurant on Lygon Street in Melbourne, where he watched his father run his successful business.
He dreams of opening his own panini shop called “Vinnie’s Paninis”, where everything is made from scratch.
Instagram: @cookingwithvin
Petro Papathomas
30, Victoria, Chartered Accountant
With his Greek/Cypriot background, good food has always been the focus of Petro’s life.
From an early age, Petro watched his mother, Georgia, and yiayiathes (grandmothers) Sophia and Christina in the kitchen.
He dreams of opening a modern Cypriot restaurant and showcasing the cuisine to the masses.
Instagram: @petropapa
Pat McGarry
26, New South Wales, Council Worker
Growing up in Bathurst, Pat always asked his grandmother questions in the kitchen and loved watching his father cook.
He loves to start with inspiration and build on ingredients to create something spectacular.
Instagram: @mcgravy_train
Olaolu Olorunnimbe
34, New South Wales, Brand Consultant
Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, Olaolu moved to England to attend boarding school at age 12, where he had to put up with bland food for five years.
As soon as he hit university, Olaolu made sure his accommodation had its own kitchen so he could cook for himself. On the show, he is ready to showcase the flavours of Nigeria.
Instagram: @olalous.kitchen
Luke Harris
19, Western Australia, Student
Luke grew up watching MasterChef Australia, so earning an apron is a dream come true.
“Making it to the Top 24 is pretty insane!” he exclusively told New Idea.
“Just walking into that kitchen feels magical and there’s something about knowing where I’m standing now and so many others stood before me – genuine superstars of food and life in general. All their careers kicked off by getting a white apron just like me!”
Read our exclusive chat with Luke here.
Lydia Kamperos
58, New South Wales, Homemaker
Growing up in a Greek household, Lydia was always surrounded by laughter, extravagant feasts, and delicious food.
Her love of cooking came from her mother, aunties and uncles, as well as from MasterChef Australia and her Australian Woman’s Weekly cookbooks.
Instagram: @lydiakamperos
Megs Steel
40, Queensland, Accountant
The kitchen has always been a special place to Hannah. While she sadly lost her mother to cancer, she knows that she would proud that she has earned a highly coveted MasterChef apron.
Friends have often asked her to cater for occasions. After the show, she dreams of owning a small restaurant called “Megs Place”, which will feature seasonal and fresh food.
Instagram: @To.Your.Taste
Miin Wei Looi
52, Victoria, Communications Strategist
Growing up in Penang, Malaysia, Miin was raised in a Chinese Malaysian family with close ties to his godparents, who helped raise him from an young age.
He was inspired by winner Adam Liaw and MasterChef favourite Alvin Quah, who proudly showcased their heritages on the show.
He describes his cooking style as traditional Malaysian, combined with Chinese and Indian.
Instagram: @thehousehusbandofsouthyarra
Lucy Mansfield
24, Queensland, Web Designer
Lucy’s father co-owned a bakery and managed a cheese shop at Adelaide’s Central Market, and her mother Tiyen, was a passionate home cook.
She has also taken her passion for food to her social media platforms, where her teriyaki chicken bowl has garnered millions of views on TikTok.
Instagram: @lucemansfield
Kanika Gadyok
35, New South Wales, IT Analyst
Born in Delhi, India, Kanika has always been surrounded by vibrant dishes and fragrant aromas.
Her father, Rakesh, worked as a confectionery chef, and he taught her in the kitchen, as did her Nani and her aunts. Kanika’s knowledge of flavours also evolved by watching Indian street vendors and studying heritage-style recipes.
Instagram: @thesydneynest
Jeff Lam
47, Victoria, Print Production Technician
Born in Hong Kong, Jeff’s family migrated to Adelaide in the 1980s.
Cooking and baking are more than just hobbies – for him, it’s a form of self-expression.
After applying for the show several times, Jeff is overjoyed to make it to the MasterChef kitchen.
Instagram: @whisked_away_delights
Jackie Wu
31, New South Wales, Recruiter
She told New Idea that it was “very surreal” to be there, but everyone worked hard to earn their aprons.
“No one except those close to us sees the hours, days and weeks spent in our home kitchens, unknowingly preparing for the ultimate TV kitchen – the MasterChef kitchen, where so many dreams have been carved out,” she said.
“I feel so lucky to be part of the Top 24 this year and the talent is beyond exceptional.”
Read our exclusive interview with Jackie here.
Instagram: @jackieyz
Jack Hosking
29, South Australia, Events Manager
A massive MasterChef Australia fan, Jack has watched the show for as long as he can remember. He even recreated the Snow Egg when he was just 11!
He looked up to a young Callum Hann from season two, as someone who made cooking cool. Now based in South Australia, Jack has since met his former idol as an adult, and it Callum who encouraged him to apply!
Instagram: @jackhosking_
Hannah Johnson
37, Western Australia, Homemaker
For the past 13 years, mum of four Hannah has put her dreams and desires aside to nurture her growing family.
Through it all, her passion for food has never wavered… she has a collection of more than 250 cookbooks!
Determined to try new things, she’s ready to give the competition her all.
Instagram: @hannahjohnson.food
Grace King
23, Victoria, Retail Assistant
Growing up with parents who co-owned a Melbourne restaurant with chef Karen Martini, Grace has always been immersed in food.
Initially hesitant to chase her food dream, she’s now ready to take that leap of faith.
Instagram: @gracewestking
Emily Sue
37, New South Wales, Youth Worker
Emily’s family owned a small Chinese restaurant in rural NSW, and before that, her grandfather opened one of Dubbo’s first Chinese restaurants.
Away from the restaurant, she spent time helping her grandmother, whom she learned how to cook simple and delicious Cantonese food.
While being on the show is a dream, Emily is keen to use her skills as a youth worker and in the kitchen to teach Aussie kids the valuable skill of cooking.
Instagram: @emeatseveryday
Casper Kenworthy
28, ACT, Technology Consultant
Casper moved out of his home when he was 17, which inspired him to learn more about cooking.
With food idols like Kate Reid, Josh Niland and Gordon Ramsay, he is eager to get into the MasterChef kitchen.
Instagram: @gucci_schooey
Belinda Gosden
56, Western Australia, Education Administrator
From the age of 11, Belinda knew she wanted to pursue a career in food.
Her time growing up in Papua New Guinea became pivotal because that’s where she became most familiar with being in a kitchen.
She has a love of Asian flavours and enjoys creative, off-the-cuff cooking, totally in her element, preparing a themed dinner party for friends.
She is inspired by Julie Goodwin and hopes to follow in her footsteps.
Instagram: @whatsfordinnerbelinda
Bella Di Conza
20, Victoria, Agriculture Student
Bella is one of the youngest contestants this year, but she is a force to be reckoned with in the MasterChef kitchen.
Since the age of nine, she has been documenting her nonna’s recipes, which have been passed down through multiple generations.
Instagram: @bella_di_conza
Annabel Lloyd
30, New South Wales, Registered Nurse
Cooking provided Annabel with respite after long and intense shifts at the ICU during the pandemic.
A lover of rustic cooking and celebrating produce, she grew up with a vegetable garden, which she loved to forage in.
Instagram: @annabellloyd_
Alyona Iljuhhina
38, New South Wales, Ckubucak Research Manager
Born in the former USSR and raised in post-Soviet Estonia, when it came to food, her family’s approach was simple and focused on no waste.
Growing up, her grandmother instilled in her to utilise every part of an animal. Alyona admires chef Josh Niland, who also prioritises this in his cooking.
Instagram: @alyona.iljuhhina
Alita Harvey Rodriguez
40, Victoria, Chief Operating Officer
Away from the boardroom, Alita is always dreaming of food.
Being bitten by a tiger snake four times made her nervous to go outdoors, but made her turn to the kitchen as a safe haven.
Instagram: @msalita
Aaron Kher
32, Victoria, Medical Product Specialist
Born in Malaysia, Aaron moved with his family to Melbourne when he was five years old.
Growing up, he was inspired by his grandmother making Nyonya, Malaysian, and Chinese meals from scratch. His grandfather also taught him about the joys of food, which he carries with him into the MasterChef kitchen.
Instagram: @aaronkher
Dot McHugh
31, New South Wales, Graphic Designer
Born in New Zealand, Dot inherited her love of food from her parents. Her mother, Michelle, taught her everything she knows.
Dot loves making ingredients shine on the plate and enjoys whipping up rustic and hearty meals, which feature various textures and flavours.
Instagram: @dottys.bowl