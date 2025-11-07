Channel 10 confirms which judges will return to MasterChef in 2026

Channel 10 has confirmed that MasterChef Australia is coming back in 2026, and our favourite judges are also returning!

That means MasterChef Australia alumni Andy Allen and Poh Ling Yeow, Logie nominee Sofia Levin, and Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli will critique dishes next year.

The network announced the exciting news at its 2026 Upfronts event on November 6. It also revealed that a bunch of “fresh faces” will join the series.

This year, we watched fan favourite Laura Sharrad enter the competition for a third time and finish as the winner!

So we are excited to see who will be competing next year!

This news comes after concerns that Jean-Christophe Novelli might not return after he signed on to an international cooking show.

Although the judges have yet to comment on the show’s return, Poh shared her excitement for the show’s longevity in April, to mark the previous season.

“How incredible – we are in our 17th season on of @masterchefau and so grateful for the 24 courageous souls who have signed up for another chance at holding the trophy,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Months of day in, day out intensity, highs, lows, sacrifice, resilience, and savage creativity. Many have come close; three are third-timers who’ve all come 2nd runner up.

“I look out at all 24 faces and I feel incredibly proud to be part of a legacy that has and will continue to contribute meaningfully to the food dialogue in Australia.”

When is MasterChef Australia 2026 airing?

An air date has not been confirmed, but based on previous years, it might come out towards the end of April or early May.