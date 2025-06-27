Fans have rallied around MasterChef favourite Laura Sharrad after she received intense backlash for her new food product, which is now on shelves in Coles across the country.

This week, she won the Coles ice-cream challenge, where contestants were asked to transform their favourite winter warmers into ice-creams.

Her sticky date pudding and butterscotch sauce-flavoured ice-cream has been on sale in the supermarket since June 26.

“It’s such a huge prize, people spend years developing products and putting them through recipe development, trial and error, and… to have that opportunity, I feel like people at home maybe don’t realise how big it is! It’s incredible to be part of,” she told 10 Play after the episode aired.

Since its release, fans have been quick to go and try it.

Laura impressed the MasterChef judges with her sticky date pudding and butterscotch sauce flavoured ice-cream. (Credit: Channel 10)

“It’s so yummy!! Bought two,” one said on Instagram.

“We got one today and polished it off between the 2 of us! Whoops!! Haha so delicious!! Well done @laurasharrad!!” another added.

“Just had some, it’s SO delicious 👏❤️😍,” another person said.

However, some fans were unhappy about her winning.

“I feel this show is kinda biased towards Laura, this particular episode was about creating your own unique ice-cream flavour, but all of a sudden it was okay to recreate a classic recipe???” one wrote.

To this, Laura responded: “The challenge wasn’t to create a new flavour, just make your own winter warmer inspired ice-cream…”

Laura was ecstatic about winning the ice-cream challenge on MasterChef. (Credit: Channel 10)

Laura is currently tipped to win the competition, and some fans have expressed that she’s being favoured.

“No hate to you! But the judges would’ve given it to you regardless,” one said.

Another said other contestants were worthy of the prize, such as Depinder, who made Masala Chai ice-cream sandwiches.

“With all due respect, while Laura is definitely a good chef creativity in her flavour of the ice cream. I think the Depinder was unique and awesome. I think the Depinder was unique and awesome. She deserved to win the immunity,” they wrote.

