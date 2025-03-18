The countdown is on for the next season of MasterChef, and a bunch of fan-favourites are returning for a Back to Win round in 2025!

Advertisement

While no air date has been confirmed from Channel 10, the network has announced which contestants will be coming back in the hopes of taking home the winning title.

Hopeful contestants from seasons one to 16 are back in the kitchen, with some of them returning for a second or third time to cook for Andy Allen, Poh Ling-Yeow, Jean-Christophe Novelli, and Sofia Levin.

Find out who will be returning below.

Who is competing on MasterChef Australia 2025 Back to Win?

Advertisement