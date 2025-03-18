The countdown is on for the next season of MasterChef, and a bunch of fan-favourites are returning for a Back to Win round in 2025!
While no air date has been confirmed from Channel 10, the network has announced which contestants will be coming back in the hopes of taking home the winning title.
Hopeful contestants from seasons one to 16 are back in the kitchen, with some of them returning for a second or third time to cook for Andy Allen, Poh Ling-Yeow, Jean-Christophe Novelli, and Sofia Levin.
Find out who will be returning below.
Who is competing on MasterChef Australia 2025 Back to Win?
Andre Ursini
Season one
Andre returns to the kitchen 16 years after competing in the very first season of MasterChef.
After the competition, he opened Andre’s Cucina & Polenta Bar, which became an Adelaide dining institution for over 10 years before it closed. Andre has since launched three more successful venues – Orso, Lost Phoenix Farm, and Villetta Porcini, alongside other business ventures.
Alana Lowes
Season three
Since cooking on the show’s third season, Alana works as travel and lifestyle television presenter, travel writer, and magazine editor.
She’s also worked as a recipe developer, food stylist, photographer and even launched her own sauce range.
Audra Morrice
Season four
Audra now splits her time between Sydney and Singapore, as is an in-demand television presenter, cookbook author and catering business proprietor in both locations. She has also lent her expertise to MasterChef Singapore and was on the judging panel of MasterChef Asia.
Beau Cook
Season four
Following his time in the kitchen, Beau took up his dream opportunity to become a firefighter but has continued to build upon his culinary skills.
Inspired early by Jamie Oliver, Beau is passionate about simple food made from his homegrown ingredients. Also, an advocate for ‘re-wilding’, his future food dream involves more land, a bigger veggie patch, and some animals.
Ben Macdonald
Season six
In the 11 years since he’s been away from the MasterChef kitchen, Ben has established a café, bistro and a fresh pasta delivery business in Auckland, New Zealand.
Callum Hann
Seasons two and 12
Although he’s familiar with the MasterChef kitchen and environment, Callum is still nervous to throw his hat in the ring.
Following his time on the show, he has opened two new restaurants, Olive and Roma in Adelaide’s CBD, to join Lou’s Place in the Barossa Valley. His cooking school Sprout, has also grown.
Cath Collins
Season 15
After claiming fifth place in 2023, Cath plans on having more fun this time around in the kitchen.
Following her food dreams, she’s launched Cath’s Kitchen, where she runs intimate cooking classes.
Darrsh Clarke
Season 16
Darrsh has relocated from Perth to Melbourne to chase his food dreams and has even moved in with 2024 winner Nat Thaipun, and fellow contestant David Tan.
Declan Cleary
Season 15
While maintaining his building business, Declan has also become a global brand ambassador, traveling, presenting cooking demonstrations ,and creating content.
He still dreams of opening his farm-to-fork style venue and starts every day determined to be the best version of himself. When he returns, he wants to show the judges his growth since being on the show.
Depinder Chhibber
Season 13
This will be Depinder’s second time on the show after her stint in 2021.
On the show, she showcased Indian cuisine and since has launched a supper club called Ghar, which means home in Hindi, to offer an Indian-style home dining experience. She was also a guest judge in 2023.
Jamie Fleming
Season six
Jamie launched and ran the award-winning Alba Bar & Deli in Brisbane for five successful years, before opening Spill Wine in Maleny in 2024.
Jimmy Wong
Season 8
Last time he went on MasterChef, Jimmy had his sister Theresa competing alongside him, but now he returns solo.
Following his first stint on the show, he now works as a food photographer, content creator and brand ambassador.
Laura Sharrad
Seasons six and 12
Laura is returning to MasterChef ready to win. Since the show, the two-time runner-up has worked in professional kitchens and is the co-owner of Adelaide’s successful Fugazzi Bar & Dining and pasta bar Nido.
Matt Hopcraft
Season seven
Since leaving the cooking competition, Matt continued his career in dentistry and is now an associate professor at Melbourne University and a respected industry expert.
He has also worked in kitchens to improve his pasta-making skills and wants to showcase refined dishes when he returns to the show.
Pete Campbell
Season 13
With skills from MasterChef under his belt, Peter joined Peter Gilmore as a commis chef at his Quay restaurant in Sydney and hosted pop-ups in New York.
Recently, he’s been cooking at Sydney’s Poly restaurant and is ready to redeem himself after finishing the competition as a runner-up.
Rhiannon Anderson
Season 15
After she came second in 2023, Rhiannon created her own business Rhiplenish, and has gone on to run cooking demonstrations and worked with different brands.
She is ready to bring her love of South East Asian cuisine and dishes packed with flavour to the kitchen.
Rue Mupedzi
Season 15
Rue is determined to seize every opportunity in the kitchen this time around.
Following her time on the show, Rue has worked part-time as a chef for private catering events, and completed cooking courses to perfect her skill and technique.
Samira El Khafir
Season five
A lot has changed since Samira went on the show in 2013. She went on as a qualified hairdresser and former telecommunications worker who raised her young family alongside her husband.
Since coming third, she has launched her own café, which showcases a modern Middle Eastern menu, and has also authored a cookbook, launched a range of low-carb products, and worked as a recipe developer.
Sarah Todd
Seasons six and 14
Following her previous MasterChef Australia appearances, Sarah has established herself as an international chef, restaurateur, author, TV host, and business owner.
She fuses classic French techniques with her deft understanding of Indian flavours, Sarah’s creations are as unique as they are unforgettable.
Sarah’s immense influence in India reached a pinnacle in 2023 when the country’s Prime Minister recognised her for her extraordinary contributions to the food industry. That same year Sarah launched her own sauce brand Hot Toddy.
Savindri Perera
Season 16
After placing third last season, Savindri is determined to make the most of every opportunity.
The former banking consultant started her own business after leaving the competition and now works as a private chef and in event catering. She has also gained popularity in her beloved Sri Lanka, where she enjoyed a hero’s welcome on recent visits.
Snezana Calic
Season 16
After her time on MasterChef, Snezana has worked in restaurants, taught pop-up cooking classes, created food content, and started working on a cookbook that explores Mediterranean cuisine and Serbian-style recipes.
On the show, the mother of two, who also has a background in finance, will continue to celebrate her Serbian heritage.
Steph de Sousa
Season 11
Determined to make it to the top 10 on MasterChef this time, Steph has since authored two cookbooks, hosted her own TV series, and been an ambassador in various roles.
She also has a prominent social media presence with close to three million followers, where she whips up budget-friendly, easy family-friendly meals as the ‘Frugal Foodie’.
Theo Loizou
Season 15
Theo finished fourth the last time he was in the MasterChef kitchen, and was known as the ‘bread boy’ on the show.
He’s gained restaurant experience since then and still dreams of opening his own bakery.
Tim Bone
Season 11
After he came fourth, Tim established the gourmet business Tim’s Toasties, which celebrates regional produce.
With success from his mobile store, he’s opened a bricks and mortar store this year. He also hosts Good Chef, Bad Chef.