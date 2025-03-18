MasterChef Australia is officially on its way and fans could not be more excited!

This year, former contestants are returning for MasterChef Australia: Back To Win, in the hopes of being crowned as the next MasterChef, and winning $250,000.

The first season of Back To Win premiered in 2020 and was won by Emelia Jackson, who first appeared on season six of MasterChef Australia in 2014 and competed in the 2024 season of Dessert Masters.

Andy Allen, Sofia Levin, Poh Ling Yeow, and Jean-Christophe Novelli are returning to judge MasterChef Australia in 2025. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Who are the judges on MasterChef Australia 2025?

Andy Allen, Sofia Levin, Poh Ling Yeow, and Jean-Christophe Novelli have been confirmed to judge the upcoming season of MasterChef Australia.

It will be the second time these four judges will appear on the show together following the 16th season which aired in 2024.

Multi-Michelin-starred Chef Gordon Ramsay is also set to appear in the upcoming season as a special guest judge.

For the 17th season of MasterChef, contestants are returning in a Back to Win round. (Credit: Channel 10)

Who are the contestants on MasterChef Australia 2025?

Network 10 has revealed that 24 contestants will be returning to MasterChef Australia in the second Back to Win round. Unlucky a first or second time around, they are also ready to show the judges what they are made of.

When will MasterChef Australia 2025 premiere?

There has been no confirmation for when the 2025 season of MasterChef Australia will air.

However, in previous years, the TV series premiered in late April/early May, so it is likely it will premiere around Easter.

