Kylie Minogue’s AFL romance with “hot young player”

Australia’s golden girl is back in her hometown for this year’s AFL Grand Final!

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Kylie Minogue will headline Saturday’s pre-game performance at the MCG and she has some young and handsome admirers in her midst.

Kylie has a queue of footie lads hoping to meet her! (Credit: AFL)

After filming a video kicking a footy around with Jack “Ginni” Ginnivan and Nick “The Wiz” Watson, it was clear that the Can’t Get You Out Of My Head hitmaker, 58, made an impression.

What’s more, sources spill to New Idea that several athletes are keen to impress her and an AFL romance could be on the cards.

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“There are players whose wives have granted Kylie a ‘celebrity pass’, so yes, there is a queue of footie lads hoping to meet Kylie,” our insider tells us.

However following her most recent split from Paul Solomons in 2023, Kylie wants her next man to be the one she settles down with.

“She’s going to be sorely tempted into a fun romance with a hot young player, but Kylie’s serious about finding a ‘forever’ guy. She doesn’t want to waste any energy or time – or get someone’s hopes up – on a situation that doesn’t have serious long-term potential. She’s not interested in a roll in the hay with a hot young football stud.”

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Kylie’s made a promise to sister Dannii to steer clear of the AFL boys. (Credit: Getty)

Meanwhile Kylie’s little sister Dannii Minogue has issued a warning about dating younger men. The singer and actress was famously linked to model and former NRL player Kris Smith, who was seven years her junior, so Kylie knows firsthand that it doesn’t always mean a happily ever after.

“She saw how it all ended in tears for Dannii. Kylie’s there’s to perform, make friends and have her Aussie superbowl moment in her hometown. And she’s made a promise to Dannii to ignore the parade of six-foot-five football hunks wanting to get into her DMs.”