“Two brain tumours”: Rebecca Gibney’s wave of support after latest health admission

Just months after the death of her mother, Rebecca Gibney has shared a touching health update.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Packed To The Rafters star, 61, shared a candid video of her younger brother dancing.

“I put this on my story but I’ve watched it so many times it deserves a post,” she began in her caption.

“His unwavering faith and optimism carried him through and he has been dancing his way through life ever since. ” (Credit: Instagram)

“This is my 69 year old brother Patrick. Diagnosed at 24 with the first of 2 brain tumours when his wife Annie was pregnant with their first child. His unwavering faith and optimism carried him through and he has been dancing his way through life ever since. He and Annie are currently driving across the Nullarbor having the time of their lives.”

Advertisement

She continued, “So if you see my dancing bro somewhere along the way – Annie will be filming – say hello to them both and share some stories. They are living proof that life begins at 60! Love you guys.”

Fans shared their support in the comments, including fellow actress Georgie Parker who posted three heart emojis.

Rebecca’s sister-in-law also remarked, “Thank you for sharing this. As an unbiased wife I think Patrick is amazing. Makes me happy too watching this.”

Advertisement

The Gibney family was rocked by tragedy in June this year when Rebecca’s beloved mum Shirley died aged 91.

The actress posted a loving tribute to her “beautiful” mother at the time, reflecting on Shirley’s kindness, generosity and forgiving nature.

“I’m not sure how I will navigate life without my Mum but I am so grateful I was blessed to have her as my angel on earth for so long. And I will miss her beyond words,” Rebecca penned at the time.

Rebecca regularly posts about her family. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

The actress has been open about her own health battles on social media, including her experience with severe anxiety and panic attacks.

“I got help and treatment and I am back doing what I love,” she wrote in 2025.

“But there have been struggles. Not everything is what it may seem on the surface. I guess what I’m trying to say is – we ALL mask our pain but we all also feel it. You’re not alone.”

Advertisement