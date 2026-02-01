EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Gibney’s secret rivalry with Todd Woodbridge EXPOSED

Here’s a question for you: What happens when two of the nicest people in showbiz become game-show hosts? The answer might surprise you!

As Rebecca Gibney spearheads the anticipated return of Millionaire Hot Seat on Network 10, we hear the team over at Tipping Point is bracing to call a lifeline.

The much-loved host of the Channel Nine ratings juggernaut, Todd Woodbridge, is said to be feeling the pressure of going up against one of Australia’s favourite actresses, with his title of ‘nicest game-show host’ now hanging in the balance.

When Rebecca was first announced as the new host of Hot Seat last year, many game-show hosts from rival networks shared in her excitement, including The Floor’s Rodger Corser.

“You’ll smash it,” Rodger wrote on social media.

Fans were quick to notice the silence over at Camp Woodbridge.

“Todd loves Bec and thinks she’ll do a wonderful job as a game-show host, but being a professional sports star and all, of course, he is a bit competitive,” dishes our TV insider.

In fact, we hear the battle for the best game-show host crown has already begun behind the scenes.

Both Rebecca, 61, and Todd, 54, are “loved by producers, contestants and crew at their networks, with some saying they’re the easiest and most down-to-earth people to work with,” says our insider.

So just who will come out on top?

“It’s anyone’s game really,” the insider adds. “Ultimately, it is up to the viewers to decide, but if what I’m hearing about Bec’s brilliant first few days on set is anything to go by, Todd better watch out.”

Meanwhile, Rebecca’s promise to deliver the goods has Todd sweating buckets.

“I can guarantee a lot of love, laughter, and I will give it 1000 per cent,” she shared on Instagram.

