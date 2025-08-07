EXCLUSIVE: New host of Millionaire Hot Seat reboot LEAKED

With the return of Millionaire Hot Seat, the question now is, who is going to host it?

In 2023, former host Eddie McGuire confirmed that the show was going on hiatus on Channel Nine in 2024, and it has since been picked up by Network 10.

With rumours about a female host picking up the gig, applications for the next lot of contestants have already begun.

A source has exclusively told New Idea that the network is looking to shake things up.

Eddie McGuire is set to be replaced on Millionaire Hot Seat. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who is the new host of Millionaire Hot Seat?

“Quiz shows never really go out of fashion. Former host Eddie McGuire said Millionaire was ‘too good not to return’ when the show was axed by Nine back in 2023. And he was right,” they said.

Fortunately for the network, there is a wealth of talent to choose from for its revival.

“But whoever takes over the hosting role from Eddie has big shoes to fill,” the source said.

“Fortunately for Network 10, there will be no shortage of potential female hosts ready to fill the presenter hot seat. Tracy Grimshaw, who relished her chance away from current affairs as co-host of Do You Want To Live Forever?, is calm under pressure. But would she leave the Nine nest?

“And someone else who could be looking to spread their wings in commercial television is Leigh Sales. Imagine Leigh’s steely gaze as a contestant agonises over a question – perfect!

Carrie Bickmore has spoken about the possibility of returning to television. (Credit: Getty)

“If 10 looks closer to home, they may go with Carrie Bickmore. Would she come back to TV for the right role? You bet. And 10 would gleefully sign the former Project star in a heartbeat.”

Just before this year’s TV WEEK Logie Awards, the former host of The Project told The Watchlist that she’d return to television if the right project came up.

“I’m only going to do something that I really love, and right now, that opportunity hasn’t popped up,” she said. “I’m so happy doing what I’m doing that I just feel really at peace with where I’m at in my career.”

The source also told New Idea that Sandra Sully would also make a great host, because she could “do serious, but she’s also known to have a fun side”.

“It’s a left-field choice, to be sure, but so was Todd Woodbridge on Tipping Point. And he has proved to be a huge success,” the source said.

Network 10 is reportedly eyeing Sandra Sully as a possible contender to lead Millionaire Hot Seat. (Credit: Getty)

When is Millionaire Hot Seat airing?

Filming is set to begin in September, but there’s been no confirmation on when it will air.

Millionaire Hot Seat’s senior producer, Miles Reeves, told TV Tonight those interested in auditioning should be themselves on the day.

“Even if you’re having a terrible time, you’re stuck in traffic, something horrible happened, you’re ‘hangry’… be yourself but your best self,” he said.

“You have to have general knowledge and personality mixed in. I think Eddie represents this really well; anyone who wants to have a chance will be heard. But the whole show is a bit of luck.”

Transport and accommodation will be provided for interstate contestants.

Miles also encouraged more young people to apply.

“There are more choices on television now. So 18 to 21-year-olds might not be watching. But you have to have your head screwed on still. We want you to have a bit of nous, a good background and knowledge,” he said.