Larry Emdur breaks silence on The Price is Right reboot rumours

A week after hinting that a The Price is Right reboot could be on the cards, Larry Emdur has added further fuel to the fire via a cheeky quip on social media.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram on June 19, the 2024 TV Week Gold Logie winner jokingly wrote: “I’m not sure my old back and old hips could handle it, they’re still really sore from that 130kg truck driver who dry humped me on the studio floor after he won a terracotta birdbath.”

The post was further captioned with the hashtag “happy days.”

The accompanying image was a photo Larry had presumably taken himself of a spread in this week’s edition of New Idea reporting on Larry’s initial hinting that a revival of the beloved game show was on the cards.

Advertisement

On May 20, the 60-year-old asked his fans on Instagram, “How good was The Price is Right?” before adding, “What was your favourite bit/game?”

Speaking exclusively with New Idea at the time, an industry insider said if a reboot were indeed to happen, it would need to be “done properly.”

The Gold Logie winner has hosted The Price is Right on three separate runs. (Credit: Supplied)

Larry originally hosted The Price is Right from 1993 until 1998 on Channel Nine.

Advertisement

The show was then rebooted in 2003 for a three-year run, before returning for a third time, but on Channel Seven in 2012, where it aired until 2015.

While the charming TV host already fronts both The Morning Show and The Chase Australia for Channel Seven, there’s no doubt that if a revival were indeed to happen, he would be the best man for the job.

“Viewers will flock to any show Larry’s hosting – and if he brought back The Price is Right, they’d go bonkers for it,” our source adds.

“Seeing Larry’s old photos from the show sparked an idea in the minds of [Channel Seven] executives.”

Advertisement