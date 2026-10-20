King Charles snubs Harry as Prince makes another reconciliation appeal

King Charles has notably left Prince Harry out of a speech and instead praised Prince William, in front of 160 guests.

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The King and Prince of Wales attended a state banquet honouring the Sultan of Oman.

“Our connections matter deeply and, in this regard, I have been especially delighted to see our sons… become joint patrons of the Jewel of Arabia Expedition,” Charles said to the Sultan.

“There can be few happier symbols of success than a living relationship being passed from one generation to the next.”

King Charles made some telling comments during his banquet speech. (Credit: Getty)

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While the omission has raised eyebrows, Harry, on the other hand, said he hoped he could mend the rift with the royal family.

In an interview with GQ for its series One More Question, which was filmed while the Duke of Sussex was in New York last month but released on October 20, Harry said he was optimistic.

“Look, scars stick around forever, but what your perception is and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, certainly letting go of the past, that’s something that I would encourage everybody to do,” he explained.

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“If there’s certain things from the past that are still affecting your everyday, that’s harder to let go of. But yeah, for me, there’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives than to continue with issues with family.”

He also shed more light on why he and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to relocate to the UK with their children Archie and Lilibet.

While the pair had considered it, he admitted it wasn’t planned far in advance. Going into further detail, he said they were motivated by “opportunities” for his wife and children, and being closer to his family in the UK.

Prince Harry said he hopes to reconcile with King Charles and Prince William. (Credit: GQ)

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“Being able to put the kids in a British school has meant a lot to me. I didn’t know how important it was to me,” he shared.

“I always thought it was gonna be something that I would try and do or that we would try and do, but now they’ve been in school for two weeks. They’re loving it, and it’s just giving them a whole different experience.”

He added he wasn’t complaining about American schools, but wanted his children to have different cultural experiences at young ages.

The Duke of Sussex added that it meant everything to him to be back in the UK for “longer than a few days or a week here or there”.

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