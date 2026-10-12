Why Princess Eugenie was “upset” at Harry and Meghan “huge social gaffe” on her wedding day

Can you believe it’s been eight years since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot?

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Since their special day at St George’s Chapel, the couple have welcomed their three children August, Ernest and Adelaide, and split their time between the UK and Portugal, enjoying low-key family life.

In a sweet Instagram post, the princess shared a sweet anniversary tribute to her husband.

“Happy 8 years married my love,” she captioned a video of Jack cradling baby daughter Adelaide.

“What you can’t hear in this video is Jack asking our daughter if she likes her head being massaged that way… so thoughtful, caring, and best Dada there is to our 3. Couldn’t have wished for a better partner.”

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But back in 2018, the royal bride was reportedly left “upset” by her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who had tied the knot just a few months before.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were due to embark on their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa but the world had not yet been informed that Meghan was pregnant with Prince Archie.

In the 2020 biography Finding Freedom by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, Eugenie was reportedly upset by the couple’s decision to tell the royal family of their baby news on her special day.

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“It did not go down well, particularly with Eugenie, who a source said told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news,” the book reads.

Meghan Markle at Princess Eugenie’s wedding (Credit: PA)

The claims were backed up in Royals At War by journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, who wrote, “Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child.

“This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a Royal – stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah [Ferguson].”

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However, Harry and Eugenie’s relationship has certainly had its ups and downs, most recently when a signed copy of Meghan’s children’s book The Bench, personally dedicated to Eugenie and Jack mysteriously surfaced online for sale, reportedly listed for a whopping £20,000 ($38,000 AUD), before the advertisement disappeared.

It’s been claimed that Eugenie was “horrified” and had no idea how the book ended up on the site. However, New Idea has been told that it may not be as accidental as it seems.

“Eugenie’s always tried to stay out of controversy but with Harry and Meghan on her doorstep demanding a ‘catch up’, she’s had to take a stand and it was always going to be with Kate and William,” our royal insider dishes.

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“Beatrice has been open about whose side she’s on, but up until now Eugenie’s kept it to herself. This book scenario is the perfect play – no one, especially Meghan, really believes that book was discarded by accident.”

Eugenie and Jack welcomed daughter Adelaide in August 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

In August 2026, Eugenie announced the arrival of their third child and first daughter Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank and admitted that since her birth they’d had “the most special, cosy and love-filled time”.

“Named after three people we love and admire past and present, including her Great-Grandmother who we hold close in our hearts. Her name is part of English and Portuguese history, two places we love and call home,” she penned at the time, adding that “Augie and Ernie are already the best big brothers”.

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