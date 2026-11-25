The NSW State Coroner will hand down findings for the William Tyrrell inquest, 2828 days after the initial inquest began.

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The then-three-year-old, who was last seen wearing a Spider-Man suit, vanished on the morning of September 12, 2014 in the town Kendall on New South Wales’ mid-north coast, outside his foster grandmother’s home.

The inquest into his disappearance lasted for 18 months after it started on March 25, 2019.

William Tyrrell disappeared in 2014. (Credit: AAP)

State Coroner Harriet Grahame was initially set to hand down her findings in 2021, but it was delayed due to the NSW reopened the investigation to hone in on a new theory.

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At the time, the theory focused on the young child allegedly dying after accidentally falling from the balcony, and his foster mother allegedly disposing of his body.

According to reporting, the court heard the unconfirmed theory that his foster mother allegedly put his body in her mother’s car and then drove close to a riding school on the corners of Batar Creek Road and Cobb and Co Road.

The court was also told his body was allegedly disposed of in undergrowth.

William’s body has never been discovered and his foster mother has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

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The inquest has been reopened several times over the years, and the $1 million reward for information leading to finding him is still in place.

The case over his disappearance has gone in several directions since the inquest was opened in 2019, including claims of where William’s body is allegedly buried, searches nearby, and an alleged abduction.

A Spider-Man suit was previously discovered in 2025 20 minutes away from where he disappeared. However, it was forensically examined by the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad, and the police that it was not linked to the case.

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“It’s very quiet, so nobody would have been there randomly walking around,” Dr Xanthé Mallett previously told New Idea in 2021 of the Kendall area.

“For me, it very much had a sense of somebody was there and they took the opportunity to take William when he was very vulnerable. I’m firmly of the belief that the name of the person who took William is in those police files, but proving it is the hard part.”

The findings will be released on December 21, 2026. (Credit: AAP)

When will the Coroner hand down the findings on William Tyrrell?

Judge Grahame will hand down her findings on Monday, December 21, at 10am.

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