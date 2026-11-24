With the countdown to Christmas well and truly on, there’s a debate that needs to be settled that rolls around every silly season.

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When is it socially acceptable to put up your Christmas tree?

For the festive enthusiasts, any time after Halloween works whereas some say it should only be up for a few days or even not at all!

To settle the debate, we asked our New Idea audience for their thoughts and one answer came out on top.

Check out that Hemsworth Christmas tree! (Credit: Instagram)

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“For many years we had a tradition the Christmas tree went up on the 1 December and down on the 6 January,” one reader tells us.

“I was raised 1st December but with life the way it is these days if it makes you happy, do it whenever,” another says.

“Kids and I tradition is 1st December and they look forward to it. Xmas music on and we go!” a third remarks.

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So 1 December seems to be the most popular choice for digging out the decorations and blasting Mariah Carey through the house for us. However, if you really want to get traditional with the tree this year, you should wait until the start of Advent.

This takes place on Advent Sunday which is the fourth Sunday before Christmas and ends on Christmas Eve. For 2026, that falls on 29 November so you can squeeze two extra days of festive cheer if you so wish!

Of course there’s no official rule as to when the tree goes up, but on the flip side if you put your tree up later and it’s a real one, it will last that little bit longer.

Christmas in 1848 for Queen Victoria and her family. (Credit: Getty)

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As for the royals, they tend to start the festivities a little earlier than us so that the public can enjoy the decorations for a little longer than tradition dictates.

This year, Windsor Castle’s Christmas decorations are on display from 26 November until 4 January 2027, giving royal fans a few weeks of festive cheer.

The royals are actually the reason why Christmas trees came into mainstream culture, and we have Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert to thank.

Nearly 200 years ago, the German-born royal sent decorated trees to schools and army barracks around Windsor bringing the European tradition to the UK. A portrait of the royal family was published in 1848 of them decorating a tree and thus the tradition was born.

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