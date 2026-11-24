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I love a good matcha. The popular green drink has well and truly cemented itself alongside tea and coffee as a daily favourite, thanks to its distinctive flavour and range of potential health benefits.

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So, when I spotted that Soul Origin had released two new ube matcha drinks, I immediately started looking for my nearest store.

Part of the brand’s new Ube Matcha range, the delicious additions include the Ube Berry Cloud and the Ube Matcha Cloud. And if you’re a fan of matcha with a little something extra, these might just be worth adding to your must-try list.

Image: Getty

What is ube matcha?

Pronounced “ooh-beh”, ube is a purple yam native to the Philippines and deeply rooted in Southeast Asian and Pacific Island food culture.

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For generations, it’s been a much-loved ingredient in desserts, snacks and drinks, prized for its naturally vibrant violet colour and distinctive flavour. Sweet with subtle nutty notes, ube has recently taken the global food scene by storm, popping up in everything from lattes and ice cream to fine dining menus.

Now, it’s getting the matcha treatment.

What’s on the Soul Origin Ube Matcha menu?

The new range features two delicious-sounding drinks:

Ube Berry Cloud: Combining ube, strawberry, white chocolate and coconut water, this fruity creation is finished with a creamy matcha foam. It’s sweet, refreshing and ridiculously smooth.

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Ube Matcha Cloud: Bringing together ube, matcha and coconut water, this drink is topped with Soul Origin’s signature matcha foam. It’s a delicious balance of earthy matcha and sweet ube flavours.

Image: Soul Origin

“Our matcha range has genuinely blown us away – the love it gets from our customers every single day tells us we’re onto something special,” said Sam Taylor, Soul Origin’s National Coffee Manager.

“Matcha brought a whole new crowd through our doors, people who care deeply about what they’re putting in their body but refuse to compromise on flavour or convenience.

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“When we started looking at what could sit alongside it, ube kept coming back to the top of the list. The flavour profile just made sense – it’s sweet, it’s distinctive, it has this incredible cultural story behind it, and when you pair it with matcha, something kind of magical happens.”

The new Ube Matcha drinks are available at Soul Origin outlets across Australia and New Zealand.

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