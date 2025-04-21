Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Let’s be honest, movie nights deserve better than a greasy microwave bag and a popcorn roulette of burnt and uncooked kernels. We’ve all been there, right? Reaching for that convenient (but oh-so-disappointing) option, only to end up with a lacklustre snack and a greasy mess.

Advertisement

But don’t worry, popcorn lovers, because there’s always a solution. We’re talking about the glorious world of popcorn makers – magical machines that promise fluffy kernels, endless flavour possibilities and the ability to basically transform your living room into a mini movie theatre (minus the sticky floors, hopefully).

In this guide, we’ll explore the top popcorn makers that will make your movie nights unforgettable (and way more delicious).

2025’s TOP POPCORN MAKERS Tupperware Wow Pop microwave popcorn maker, $73.11, Amazon (here’s why) Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop microwave popcorn popper, $34.86, Amazon (here’s why) W&P Popcorn popper, $56.95, Kitchen Warehouse (here’s why)

The best popcorn makers in Australia

Here, our curated list of the best popcorn makers in Australia.

Advertisement

01 Tupperware Wow Pop microwave popcorn maker $73.11 at Amazon Craving popcorn but short on time? We hear you! Our recent review of the Tupperware WOW Pop popcorn maker scored a stellar 9.5/10 rating. This compact gadget makes popcorn-making easy, perfect for busy schedules and small kitchens. You can read our full review here. “I bought this for my daughter as I’m tired of her popcorn mess everywhere and it’s fabulous,” wrote a reviewer who left five stars. “Not only is it great in the microwave but stores small in the cupboard! Excellent idea Tupperware!” Another added: “Just love this product. Popcorn is great, nice to have it fresh. Also great that it separates the corn that hasn’t popped. Wonderful to make toppings that are made fresh and have no additives.” Materials: High-grade, food-safe silicone base with borosilicate glass popping tray Key features: Compact and space-saving design

Made from high-grade, food-safe silicone and borosilicate glass

Built-in colander removes unpopped kernels with a shake

Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

Makes up to four servings of popcorn

No need for heavy oils or butter, promoting healthier snacking Shop now 02 Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop microwave popcorn popper $34.86 at Amazon Ecolution’s Micro-Pop gives you delicious, healthy popcorn, fast. No oil or butter needed – hot air circulation prevents burning! Plus, the dual-function lid lets you measure kernels and melt butter for gourmet results. It’s easy to clean, dishwasher-safe and a fun gift idea for that person who already seems to have everything. “This product works so well,” said a five-star reviewer. “It makes a generous amount of popcorn using kernels so it’s a much cheaper option than shop bought microwave popcorn bags. You also have the option of adding butter or not. It is very easy to keep clean. I highly recommend this product.” Sizes: 1.5-quartz snack size and 3-quartz family size Materials: Borosilicate glass Key features: Over 30,800 five-star ratings on Amazon

Borosilicate glass for healthy, oil-free popping

Dual-function lid for measuring kernels and melting butter

Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

BPA-free, temperature-safe glass for durability

Available in two sizes: snack and family share Shop now 03 W&P Popcorn popper $56.95 (usually $59.95) at Kitchen Warehouse Craving that movie theatre popcorn experience without the wasteful paper bags? This popcorn popper from W&P has you covered. The clever, collapsible bowl lets you pop and serve your popcorn all in one go. Simply toss in the kernels, microwave and voila! Nine cups of fluffy, delicious popcorn ready for your next movie marathon. 90 per cent of 206 reviewers give it five starts out of ten, with one writing: “This product is heaven for the environmentally conscious popcorn lover. Will be giving away my air popper, which makes chewy popcorn and is badly designed. Many people on my holiday list will be receiving this as a gift!” Materials: BPA-free plastic and LFGB-certified silicone Key features: Pop and serve popcorn in the same bowl

Makes approximately nine cups of popcorn to serve two people

Ventilated lid double as a measuring cup

Dishwasher safe Also available at: $49.95 at Amazon Shop Now 04 EuroChef Popper Popping Classic popcorn machine $109 (usually $399) at Mytopia Sporting a red and white retro style, this machine not only adds flair to your kitchen but also gives you delicious, homemade popcorn in minutes. With 310W of heating power and a warming light for that real cinema feel, it’s perfect for fun times with friends and family. Simply load the raw popcorn into the stainless steel kettle and watch it pop to perfection. Key features: Easy to clean

Powered by 240V and 310W

Warming light for hot, delicious popcorn

Cool flip-up lid

Two convenient access points to retrieve popcorn

Includes stainless steel kettle and measuring spoon

SAA, CE & GS Certification Also available at: $109 (usually $399) at MyDeal Shop Now 05 Lékué popcorn maker $36.42 at Amazon This popcorn maker from Lekue is the ultimate solution for movie nights or quick cravings. Simply fill the collapsible bowl with kernels, throw it in the microwave, and in minutes, you’ll have delicious popcorn ready to enjoy. The popcorn maker has over 12,840 five-star reviews on Amazon, with customers praising its quality and function. “It’s absolutely easy to use,” wrote a reviewer. “Success rate is very high with hardly any unpopped kernels. Popcorn turns out light and fluffy and cleanup is really quick.” Sizes: Mini, standard and large Materials: Silicone Key features: Easy to use – just fill, microwave, and enjoy

Collapses for compact storage

Dishwasher-safe

Suction lid prevents overflowing

BPA-free and made from food-safe silicone Also available at: $39.95 (usually $66.95) at Kitchen Warehouse Shop now 06 Davis & Waddell electric 2-in-1 crepe & popcorn maker $89.50 at Big W The Davis & Waddell electric crepe and popcorn maker combines the best of both worlds with its two-in-one functionality. Popcorn and crepes are just the beginning – you can also whip up eggs, omelettes and flatbreads! This handy gadget comes with a popcorn lid that doubles as a bowl, plus measuring cups and a wooden pancake spreader. Key features: Two-in-one appliance

Popcorn lid doubles as a bowl

Includes two measuring cups and a wooden pancake spreader

Non-stick coating for easy cleaning

Versatile temperature setting for various foods

Safe and easy to use Shop now 07 Heller popcorn maker $45 at The Good Guys This compact 1100W machine makes fluffy, cinema-style popcorn using just a few kernels and no oil or butter. Its sleek design fits neatly on any countertop or in your pantry, and with a handy measuring cup included, you’ll always get perfectly popped popcorn in under five minutes. Key features: Efficiently heats kernels for quick popping

Pops popcorn with no oil or butter needed

Compact design: 180 x 128 x 270mm

Measuring cup included

Ready-to-eat popcorn in just minutes

One-year warranty Shop Now

Is it worth getting a popcorn machine?

Absolutely! A popcorn machine can be a great addition to your kitchen if you love popcorn and want a more convenient, fun way to make it. They often produce better-tasting popcorn compared to microwave bags and allow you to control the ingredients, making it easier to enjoy a healthier snack. Plus, they add a touch of nostalgia and excitement to movie nights.

Is popcorn from a popcorn maker better than using microwave popcorn bags?

Yes, popcorn from a popcorn maker is generally better than microwave popcorn bags. Popcorn machines often give you a fresher taste and better texture because they use hot air or oil to pop the kernels, which can result in fewer unpopped kernels and a more even cook. You also have the advantage of customising your popcorn with your preferred flavours and seasonings, giving you a tastier and more enjoyable snack.

What method makes the best popcorn?

The best method for making popcorn depends on personal preference. Many people find that using an air popper or stovetop popper yields the best results, as these methods can produce crisp, evenly popped kernels without the excess oil used in some other methods.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for convenience and a lower-fat option, an air popper is a great choice. For a richer flavour, stovetop popping with a bit of oil can give you that classic movie theatre taste.

Related articles:

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use