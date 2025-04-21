Let’s be honest, movie nights deserve better than a greasy microwave bag and a popcorn roulette of burnt and uncooked kernels. We’ve all been there, right? Reaching for that convenient (but oh-so-disappointing) option, only to end up with a lacklustre snack and a greasy mess.
But don’t worry, popcorn lovers, because there’s always a solution. We’re talking about the glorious world of popcorn makers – magical machines that promise fluffy kernels, endless flavour possibilities and the ability to basically transform your living room into a mini movie theatre (minus the sticky floors, hopefully).
In this guide, we’ll explore the top popcorn makers that will make your movie nights unforgettable (and way more delicious).
- Tupperware Wow Pop microwave popcorn maker, $73.11, Amazon (here’s why)
- Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop microwave popcorn popper, $34.86, Amazon (here’s why)
- W&P Popcorn popper, $56.95, Kitchen Warehouse (here’s why)
The best popcorn makers in Australia
Here, our curated list of the best popcorn makers in Australia.
01
Tupperware Wow Pop microwave popcorn maker
$73.11 at Amazon
Craving popcorn but short on time? We hear you! Our recent review of the Tupperware WOW Pop popcorn maker scored a stellar 9.5/10 rating. This compact gadget makes popcorn-making easy, perfect for busy schedules and small kitchens. You can read our full review here.
“I bought this for my daughter as I’m tired of her popcorn mess everywhere and it’s fabulous,” wrote a reviewer who left five stars. “Not only is it great in the microwave but stores small in the cupboard! Excellent idea Tupperware!”
Another added: “Just love this product. Popcorn is great, nice to have it fresh. Also great that it separates the corn that hasn’t popped. Wonderful to make toppings that are made fresh and have no additives.”
Materials: High-grade, food-safe silicone base with borosilicate glass popping tray
Key features:
- Compact and space-saving design
- Made from high-grade, food-safe silicone and borosilicate glass
- Built-in colander removes unpopped kernels with a shake
- Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning
- Makes up to four servings of popcorn
- No need for heavy oils or butter, promoting healthier snacking
02
Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop microwave popcorn popper
$34.86 at Amazon
Ecolution’s Micro-Pop gives you delicious, healthy popcorn, fast. No oil or butter needed – hot air circulation prevents burning! Plus, the dual-function lid lets you measure kernels and melt butter for gourmet results. It’s easy to clean, dishwasher-safe and a fun gift idea for that person who already seems to have everything.
“This product works so well,” said a five-star reviewer. “It makes a generous amount of popcorn using kernels so it’s a much cheaper option than shop bought microwave popcorn bags. You also have the option of adding butter or not. It is very easy to keep clean. I highly recommend this product.”
Sizes: 1.5-quartz snack size and 3-quartz family size
Materials: Borosilicate glass
Key features:
- Over 30,800 five-star ratings on Amazon
- Borosilicate glass for healthy, oil-free popping
- Dual-function lid for measuring kernels and melting butter
- Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning
- BPA-free, temperature-safe glass for durability
- Available in two sizes: snack and family share
03
W&P Popcorn popper
$56.95 (usually $59.95) at Kitchen Warehouse
Craving that movie theatre popcorn experience without the wasteful paper bags? This popcorn popper from W&P has you covered. The clever, collapsible bowl lets you pop and serve your popcorn all in one go. Simply toss in the kernels, microwave and voila! Nine cups of fluffy, delicious popcorn ready for your next movie marathon.
90 per cent of 206 reviewers give it five starts out of ten, with one writing: “This product is heaven for the environmentally conscious popcorn lover. Will be giving away my air popper, which makes chewy popcorn and is badly designed. Many people on my holiday list will be receiving this as a gift!”
Materials: BPA-free plastic and LFGB-certified silicone
Key features:
- Pop and serve popcorn in the same bowl
- Makes approximately nine cups of popcorn to serve two people
- Ventilated lid double as a measuring cup
- Dishwasher safe
Also available at:
- $49.95 at Amazon
04
EuroChef Popper Popping Classic popcorn machine
$109 (usually $399) at Mytopia
Sporting a red and white retro style, this machine not only adds flair to your kitchen but also gives you delicious, homemade popcorn in minutes. With 310W of heating power and a warming light for that real cinema feel, it’s perfect for fun times with friends and family. Simply load the raw popcorn into the stainless steel kettle and watch it pop to perfection.
Key features:
- Easy to clean
- Powered by 240V and 310W
- Warming light for hot, delicious popcorn
- Cool flip-up lid
- Two convenient access points to retrieve popcorn
- Includes stainless steel kettle and measuring spoon
- SAA, CE & GS Certification
Also available at:
- $109 (usually $399) at MyDeal
05
Lékué popcorn maker
$36.42 at Amazon
This popcorn maker from Lekue is the ultimate solution for movie nights or quick cravings. Simply fill the collapsible bowl with kernels, throw it in the microwave, and in minutes, you’ll have delicious popcorn ready to enjoy.
The popcorn maker has over 12,840 five-star reviews on Amazon, with customers praising its quality and function. “It’s absolutely easy to use,” wrote a reviewer. “Success rate is very high with hardly any unpopped kernels. Popcorn turns out light and fluffy and cleanup is really quick.”
Sizes: Mini, standard and large
Materials: Silicone
Key features:
- Easy to use – just fill, microwave, and enjoy
- Collapses for compact storage
- Dishwasher-safe
- Suction lid prevents overflowing
- BPA-free and made from food-safe silicone
Also available at:
- $39.95 (usually $66.95) at Kitchen Warehouse
06
Davis & Waddell electric 2-in-1 crepe & popcorn maker
$89.50 at Big W
The Davis & Waddell electric crepe and popcorn maker combines the best of both worlds with its two-in-one functionality. Popcorn and crepes are just the beginning – you can also whip up eggs, omelettes and flatbreads! This handy gadget comes with a popcorn lid that doubles as a bowl, plus measuring cups and a wooden pancake spreader.
Key features:
- Two-in-one appliance
- Popcorn lid doubles as a bowl
- Includes two measuring cups and a wooden pancake spreader
- Non-stick coating for easy cleaning
- Versatile temperature setting for various foods
- Safe and easy to use
07
Heller popcorn maker
$45 at The Good Guys
This compact 1100W machine makes fluffy, cinema-style popcorn using just a few kernels and no oil or butter. Its sleek design fits neatly on any countertop or in your pantry, and with a handy measuring cup included, you’ll always get perfectly popped popcorn in under five minutes.
Key features:
- Efficiently heats kernels for quick popping
- Pops popcorn with no oil or butter needed
- Compact design: 180 x 128 x 270mm
- Measuring cup included
- Ready-to-eat popcorn in just minutes
- One-year warranty
Is it worth getting a popcorn machine?
Absolutely! A popcorn machine can be a great addition to your kitchen if you love popcorn and want a more convenient, fun way to make it. They often produce better-tasting popcorn compared to microwave bags and allow you to control the ingredients, making it easier to enjoy a healthier snack. Plus, they add a touch of nostalgia and excitement to movie nights.
Is popcorn from a popcorn maker better than using microwave popcorn bags?
Yes, popcorn from a popcorn maker is generally better than microwave popcorn bags. Popcorn machines often give you a fresher taste and better texture because they use hot air or oil to pop the kernels, which can result in fewer unpopped kernels and a more even cook. You also have the advantage of customising your popcorn with your preferred flavours and seasonings, giving you a tastier and more enjoyable snack.
What method makes the best popcorn?
The best method for making popcorn depends on personal preference. Many people find that using an air popper or stovetop popper yields the best results, as these methods can produce crisp, evenly popped kernels without the excess oil used in some other methods.
If you’re looking for convenience and a lower-fat option, an air popper is a great choice. For a richer flavour, stovetop popping with a bit of oil can give you that classic movie theatre taste.
