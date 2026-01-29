Want to get KitchenAid cookware for HALF the price? Coles have the deal for you

Coles is whipping up inspiration in the kitchen by bringing KitchenAid back with its new cookware range.

Customers have the opportunity to earn points for a range of utensils, frypans, saucepans and a chopper that are all compatible with induction cookware.

“Basically, you can collect some really beautiful cookware just by shopping at Coles,” Coles ambassador and MasterChef Australia legend Courtney Roulston said.

At the launch on January 28, she said it’s also PFAS-free.

“It’s got a beautiful ceramic coating on it. So, it’s non-stick, but if you’re kind of being a little bit more conscious about cooking cleaner, this is the cookware for you.”

Coles Chief Customer Experience Officer, Michael Courtney, said it’s the opportunity for customers to access premium cookware.

“We’re making it easier for customers to access high-quality KitchenAid cookware for free as part of their regular grocery shop, helping bring trusted performance into more Australian kitchens,” he said, adding that it was perfect for all occasions.

Coles is whipping up cooking inspiration with this KitchenAid collectables range. (Credit: Coles )

What products are available in the KitchenAid cookware range at Coles?

There are seven KitchenAid cookware collectables available:

Set of two cooking utensils: 20 credits or half-pay ($10 and 10 credits). Full pay is $20.

20 credits or half-pay ($10 and 10 credits). Full pay is $20. 20cm frypan: 50 credits or half-pay ($25 and 25 credits). Full pay is $50.

50 credits or half-pay ($25 and 25 credits). Full pay is $50. 18cm saucepan with lid: 60 credits or half-pay ($30 and 30 credits). Full pay is $60.

60 credits or half-pay ($30 and 30 credits). Full pay is $60. 28cm frypan: 70 credits or half-pay ($35 and 35 credits). Full pay is $70.

70 credits or half-pay ($35 and 35 credits). Full pay is $70. 24cm casserole pot with lid: 80 credits or half-pay: $40 and 40 credits). Full pay is $80.

80 credits or half-pay: $40 and 40 credits). Full pay is $80. 26cm skillet with lid: 90 credits or half-pay ($45 and 45 credits). Full pay is $90.

90 credits or half-pay ($45 and 45 credits). Full pay is $90. 3.5 cup mini food chopper: $50 and 50 credits. Full pay is $100. It is only available in store, and it is not available for a full credit redemption.

The cookware has lids with built in drainage and the saucepan has dual pour sizes.

You can grab the cookware just by shopping at Coles! (Credit:Toby Zerna Media)

How do you earn points?

When customers scan their Flybuys card, they will earn one cookware credit for every $20 they spend.

They can also earn additional bonus credits when you purchase products and brands including Airwick, Always Fresh, Black Swan, Blackmores, Bref, Coke Classic, Cold Power, Coles Finest, Dettol, Fairy, John West, Lipton, Nescafé, Old El Paso, and Optimum, Palmolive.

Credits can be earned when you shop in store, online, and through the Coles app.

With every $20 spent, customers will also receive one entry into a daily draw to win a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Blender, worth more than $1,000.

One winner will be announced each day over the promotion period.

When can you earn points?

The campaign runs from February 4 to February 19, but you can start pre-earning credits from now until February 3.

Read the terms and conditions here.