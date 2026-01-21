The 6 best small kitchen appliances I’ve ever purchased – and why I’m NEVER going back

When it comes to saving counter space in my small kitchen, I’m all about the best appliances that give off ‘less is more’ energy.
Because as much as I love cooking and hosting, there’s nothing I loathe more than a cluttered kitchen.
That’s why practical (and often multi-purpose) kitchen appliances are the best hacks for saving precious room – and saving your money!
And the best part? These appliances do most of the work for you – simply pop in your ingredients and let the magic happen.
To keep your space nice and tidy – and your cooking experience a whole lot simpler – check out the best small kitchen appliances that can make life a breeze.
1. A multi-cooker
Nothing screams ‘efficient functionality’ quite like a multi-cooker – it’s truly the saving grace for any small kitchen.
With options such as slow cooking, steaming, pressure cooking, sautéing, and even air-frying, there’s so much that a single cooker can do to minimise the number of tools and appliances you use when preparing a single meal.
Instant Pot 9-in-1 Duo Plus 8L
$299 at Amazon
Russell Hobss 11-in-1 Multicooker 6L
$149 at Amazon
Philips All-in-One Multicooker 6L
$199 at Amazon
Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Multicooker 6L
$349.99 at Amazon
2. An air-fryer
My most favourite appliance of all – an air fryer is a fantastic gadget for cooks of all skill levels!
It can often work better than an actual oven in the summertime – in my opinion – as it not only avoids heating your kitchen up but can also crisp up your food faster and more efficiently.
Philips Air Fryer 2000 Series 6.2L
$229 at Amazon
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer
$178 at Amazon
Cuisinart XL 7.6L Air Fryer
$189 at Amazon
Ninja 4.7L Air Fryer Pro
$149 at Amazon
3. A high-powered blender
A good blender can do so much more than just make smoothies, and it’s about time it gets the recognition it deserves.
From blending fresh juices and whipping up nut butters and pastes, to creating cosy winter soups and finger-licking good sauces, it’ll be your hero. Simply pop in the ingredients and press away.
Ninja Blender System 3-in-1 Set
$379.99 at Amazon
nutribullet 900 Series Essentials Set
$119 at Amazon
Russell Hobbs Desire Jug Blender 1.5L
$79.95 at Amazon
Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus
$119.19 at Amazon
4. A coffee pod machine
At New Idea, we believe no kitchen is complete without some sort of coffee-making device. And a pod machine is the ultimate space-saver for caffeine addicts!
So, while a fully decked out barista-proof coffee machine is a no-go for a small kitchen, that doesn’t mean you’ll have to go without.
Philips Versuni L’OR Barista Sublime
$164 at Amazon
Nescafe Dolce Gusto De’Longhi
$74.24 at Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Plus
$449.30 at Amazon
De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Pop
$229 at Amazon
5. A kettle
A kitchen without a kettle is like a fish without gills- survival is impossible!
If you’re a tea fanatic like me, you’ll be needing a good kettle almost ALWAYS. Bonus hack? You can boil water for your pastas, vegies, etc. a lot quicker with a kettle.
Russell Hobbs Brooklyn Glass Kettle 1.7L
$109.95 at Amazon
Russell Hobbs Addison Kettle 1.7L
$79.95 at Amazon
Breville Crystal Clear Kettle 1.7L
$159.95 at Amazon
Ariete Vintage Series Kettle 1.7L
$70.07 at Amazon
6. A hand-held mixer
While stand mixers are a treasure to most kitchens, they can feel a bit cluttered in a small kitchen.
That’s why I prefer a hand mixer, which I can easily store away in between uses and keep my counter looking pristine.
Cuisinart Hand Mixer
$54 at Amazon
Bosch Hand Mixer
$78.34 at Amazon
Philips Hand Mixer
$61.44 at Amazon
Russell Hobbs Electric Hand Mixer
$47.66 at Amazon