Solve all your cooking dilemmas with this double drawer air fryer

When it comes down to it, an air fryer is an essential appliance that every Australian needs in their kitchen.

Removing the need for microwaves, dehydrators, ovens, deep-fryer units, and even stove tops, an air fryer really can revolutionise the ease with which you cook and create, all without taking up that all too precious countertop space in your home.

In fact, with more than 10 percent of Australians living in apartments, and scores more living in shared houses or with large families, being able to cook food without taking up much space, or without much effort has become more desirable than ever.

You can cook up to four foods at once in this air fryer. (Credit: Ninja)

While I do dearly love my kitchen and all the trusty appliances that I have acquired over the years, it can be overwhelming at times and often create more mess than I would like.

Surprisingly, I am no stranger to using an air fryer, in fact, I purchased a very basic one from Kmart several years ago.

But with just the one option to ‘air-fry’ my food as the name suggests, it did leave something to be desired. That’s why I jumped at the opportunity to review the Ninja DoubleStack XXXL 9.5L 2 Drawer Air Fryer.

As the only double-stacked 2-drawer air fryer currently available in Australia, it’s no wonder that it’s been flying off shelves. But I wanted to see if it was worth the hype myself.

A before and after of a salmon dish I cooked in the air fryer. I used the double-stack drawers and stacked meal racks to cook salmon, potatoes, and asparagus at once, but separately. (Credit: Supplied)

Honest review about the Ninja DoubleStack XXXL 9.5L 2 Drawer Air Fryer

With the option to air fry, crisp, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate my food, I was left with a world of possibilities when it came to giving my newest kitchen appliance a whirl.

And luckily for me, not wanting to waste any time, the two drawers, which have a 4.75L capacity each, can be used at the exact same time with differing cooking settings.

Handy stacked meal racks also allow users to cook multiple types of food in each drawer. I opted to use a rack to separate the vegetables that I was air frying from my salmon, which I was baking with some sliced lemon and seasoning on top.

In the second drawer, I used the Max Crisp program to cook frozen chips. Designed for cooking smaller quantities of frozen food, I found it an easy way to both cook my frozen side dish, but also reheat previously frozen meals that I had prepped, which I tried at a later date to much success.

The best part of all was that after using both drawers, I was able to stack them, the nonstick crisper plates, and stacked meal racks in my dishwasher to clean – what a dream!

All in all, while I do live by myself and thus only cook for myself or guests when entertaining, this air fryer allows users to cook large batches of food and different types of food, making it a perfect option for families.

It also takes up 30% less space than competitors and weighs just 10.5kg, making it a portable and compact option for those looking to save space.

Being able to use a dishwasher to clean this air fryer is a dream come true. (Credit: Ninja)

Where to buy the Ninja DoubleStack XXXL 9.5L 2 Drawer Air Fryer

If you want to try the Ninja DoubleStack XXXL 9.5L 2 Drawer Air Fryer for yourself, you can get your hands on it right here for $449.99.

With free shipping on all orders and a two-year warranty, what’s not to love?

Purchasers will also be given a free cookbook full of recipes, additional meal options, and cooking charts to give you inspiration on your air frying journey.

