Make the most of your air fryer with these tasty recipes

Tasty mains to feed the family.
Air fryers have become a common household item and we understand why… from not having to use oil, to the quick cook time, air fryers are a necessity. 

Whether you’re a health-conscious eater, or just someone who loves a good meal, the air fryer is a game-changer. You can whip up just about anything in this kitchen appliance from chicken to cookies… the possibilities are endless.

To help make your life a little bit easier, we have collected some of our best air fryer recipes for you to try yourself.

New Idea’s Best Air Fryer Recipes

Air Fryer Date White Choc Puddings with Toffee Sauce
(Credits: New Idea)

Air Fryer Date White Choc Puddings with Toffee Sauce

Delicious is an understatement.

sausage and mushroom jalousie
(Credits: New Idea)

Sausage and Mushroom Jalousie

A savoury version of the classic French pastry.

bacon cauliflower mac n cheese
(Credits: New Idea)

Bacon Cauliflower Mac ‘N’ Cheese

Unbeatable!

sweet and sour pork belly
(Credits: New Idea)

Sweet and Sour Pork Belly

This delicious meal is one of our best air fryer recipes.

(Credits: New Idea)

Miso Roasted Eggplant and Brown Rice Salad

Every vegetarian’s dream.

Lamb Pita Pockets with Ajvar
(Credits: New Idea)

Lamb Pita Pockets with Ajvar

Who doesn’t love a pita pocket?

Air fryer Salmon with Mango Bean Salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Salmon with Mango Bean Salad

You must try this unbeatable harissa salmon…

sumac-chicken-with-radish-cucumber-salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Sumac Chicken with Radish Cucumber Salad

An air fryer must try!

Airfryer sticky date pudding cake with toffee sauce
(Credits: New Idea)

Sticky Date Pudding Cake with Toffee Sauce

A mouthwatering dish that can be enjoyed all year around.

Green-Pea-and-Haloumi-Fritters
(Credits: New Idea)

Green Pea and Haloumi Fritters

A tasty side for barbeque season.

mustard-chicken-with-broccoli-and-silverbeet
(Credits: New Idea)

Mustard Chicken with Broccoli and Silverbeet

A recipe you’ll want to try again.

Crispy Moroccan Salmon with Fennel and Asparagus
(Credits: New Idea)

Crispy Moroccan Salmon with Fennel and Asparagus

A springtime feed.

choc fudge air fryer cake
(Credits: New Idea)

Choc Fudge Air Fryer Cake

Not just for the kids to get stuck into!

air-fryer-choc-chip-cookies
(Credits: New Idea)

Giant Air Fryer Choc Chip Cookie

A treat the whole family can enjoy!

(Credits: New Idea)

Sweet Potato, Corn, and Chorizo Tortilla Boats

Nutritious, delicious, and packed to the brim with all the good stuff.

apple strudel
(Credits: New Idea)

Apple Strudel

A sweet treat that is quick on time and fast with flavour.

crying tiger salad
(Credits: New Idea)

Crying Tiger Salad

A deliciously simple take on this Thai classic.

chipotle chicken chimichangas
Credits: New Idea)

Chipotle Chicken Chimichangas

A Mexican-inspired dish made easy in the air-fryer.

