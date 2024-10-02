Air fryers have become a common household item and we understand why… from not having to use oil, to the quick cook time, air fryers are a necessity.
Whether you’re a health-conscious eater, or just someone who loves a good meal, the air fryer is a game-changer. You can whip up just about anything in this kitchen appliance from chicken to cookies… the possibilities are endless.
To help make your life a little bit easier, we have collected some of our best air fryer recipes for you to try yourself.
New Idea’s Best Air Fryer Recipes
Delicious is an understatement.
A savoury version of the classic French pastry.
Unbeatable!
This delicious meal is one of our best air fryer recipes.
Every vegetarian’s dream.
Who doesn’t love a pita pocket?
You must try this unbeatable harissa salmon…
An air fryer must try!
A mouthwatering dish that can be enjoyed all year around.
A tasty side for barbeque season.
A recipe you’ll want to try again.
A springtime feed.
Not just for the kids to get stuck into!
A treat the whole family can enjoy!
Nutritious, delicious, and packed to the brim with all the good stuff.
A sweet treat that is quick on time and fast with flavour.
A deliciously simple take on this Thai classic.
A Mexican-inspired dish made easy in the air-fryer.