Australia’s, nay the world’s, fascination with this kitchen appliance just isn’t fading. Far from being a fad, the air fryer has quickly become a must-have item and one of the most popular appliance hashtags on social media. So should you buy one – and if so, which one is right for you?

With their ability to create delicious, crispy dishes using minimal oil, they offer a healthier alternative to traditional frying. Whether you’re whipping up chips, roasting veg, or even baking,these handy appliances have made it easier than ever to enjoy guilt-free indulgence. Their versatility and ease of use have earned them a permanent spot on our kitchen benchtops as they’re perfect for busy families and food enthusiasts alike.

How do air fryers work?

Air fryers cook food by circulating hot air through the vessel and tray that the food is on. They often come with a basket ‘tray’ or oven-style tray that acts as a cooking chamber, a small amount of oil is then added and the fan inside uses rapid air technology to quickly heat up to temperatures of 200 degrees Celsius to evenly distribute the minimal oil and heat to give a deep fried, crispy texture.

Should I buy an air fryer?

There are pros and cons to every appliance – and it’s true that so many kicthen gadgets end up stored in a cupboard, forgotten and greasy. The air fryer doesn’t seem to be cupboard-bound yet – and that’s because they are so easy to use all the family can get their heads around it, they’re quick and they are the healthier alternative to their deep-fryer cousins. On the other hand, they aren’t the miracle appliance that can do everything – for example, they can’t cook pasta (unless you want to try the latest TikTok trend Pasta Chips which we can say are delicious) or rice. Plus they are quite bulky, taking up a fair bit of bench space.

Ready to expand your weeknight dinner menu? Below are our top picks to shop this year.

The best air fryers in Australia 2026

Under $200

What size do I need in Australia?

The size air fryer you need depends on a few factors, including:

How many people will be using it: a two-person household may not need the same size air fryer as a five-person household.

The size of your kitchen: How big is your kitchen and how much room do you have for your air fryer?

Bench space and storage: If you plan to keep your air fryer on your bench, you need to consider its dimensions as most air fryers are quite bulky. You should also consider the colour and look of the appliance and if it will match your kitchen.

