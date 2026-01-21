  •  
From crispy fries to easy meals, these are the best air fryers to shop right now

Find the air fryer your chips deserve to crisp up in!
air fryers
Australia’s, nay the world’s, fascination with this kitchen appliance just isn’t fading. Far from being a fad, the air fryer has quickly become a must-have item and one of the most popular appliance hashtags on social media. So should you buy one – and if so, which one is right for you?

With their ability to create delicious, crispy dishes using minimal oil, they offer a healthier alternative to traditional frying. Whether you’re whipping up chips, roasting veg, or even baking,these handy appliances have made it easier than ever to enjoy guilt-free indulgence. Their versatility and ease of use have earned them a permanent spot on our kitchen benchtops as they’re perfect for busy families and food enthusiasts alike.

How do air fryers work?

Air fryers cook food by circulating hot air through the vessel and tray that the food is on. They often come with a basket ‘tray’ or oven-style tray that acts as a cooking chamber, a small amount of oil is then added and the fan inside uses rapid air technology to quickly heat up to temperatures of 200 degrees Celsius to evenly distribute the minimal oil and heat to give a deep fried, crispy texture.

Should I buy an air fryer?

There are pros and cons to every appliance – and it’s true that so many kicthen gadgets end up stored in a cupboard, forgotten and greasy. The air fryer doesn’t seem to be cupboard-bound yet – and that’s because they are so easy to use all the family can get their heads around it, they’re quick and they are the healthier alternative to their deep-fryer cousins. On the other hand, they aren’t the miracle appliance that can do everything – for example, they can’t cook pasta (unless you want to try the latest TikTok trend Pasta Chips which we can say are delicious) or rice. Plus they are quite bulky, taking up a fair bit of bench space.

Ready to expand your weeknight dinner menu? Below are our top picks to shop this year.

The best air fryers in Australia 2026

Under $200

Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL

Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL 6.2L
$144 from Amazon

Sunbeam 4 Litre Alinea Manual Diamond Force

Sunbeam 4 Litre Alinea Manual Diamond Force
$65 from The Good Guys

Philips 2000 Series Airfryer

Philips 2000 Series Airfryer
$89 from Amazon

Russell Hobbs Satisfry XL Air Fryer 8L

Russell Hobbs Satisfry XL Air Fryer 8L
$199 from Big W

Under $300

Tefal Easy Fry Classic

Tefal Easy Fry Classic Air Fryer
$249 from Amazon

Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Glass

Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer
$299 from Ninja

westinghouse air fryer with smart controls

Westinghouse XL Air Fryer with Smart Logic Control
$242 from Winning Appliances

Philips Flex Basket 1000 series

Philips Flex Basket 1000 series
$279 from Big W

Under $500

Breville the All in 1 Compact™ Oven

Breville the All in 1 Compact™ Air Fryer Oven
$379 from Breville

Ninja DoubleStack XXXL 9.5L 2 Drawer

Ninja DoubleStack XXXL 9.5L 2 Drawer
$499.99 from Ninja

Philips Series 3000 Dual Basket XXL

Philips Series 3000 Dual Basket XXL
$399 from The Good Guys

Tefal Easy Fry Grill & Steam XXL

Tefal Easy Fry Grill & Steam XXL
$498 from Appliances Online

What size do I need in Australia?

The size air fryer you need depends on a few factors, including:

  • How many people will be using it: a two-person household may not need the same size air fryer as a five-person household.
  • The size of your kitchen: How big is your kitchen and how much room do you have for your air fryer?
  • Bench space and storage: If you plan to keep your air fryer on your bench, you need to consider its dimensions as most air fryers are quite bulky. You should also consider the colour and look of the appliance and if it will match your kitchen.

Ariana Pezeshki
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

