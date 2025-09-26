Air fryers have become a common household item and we understand why… from not having to use oil, to the quick cook time, air fryers are a necessity.
Whether you’re a health-conscious eater, or just someone who loves a good meal, the air fryer is a game-changer.
You can whip up just about anything in this kitchen appliance from chicken to cookies… the possibilities are endless.
To help make your life a little bit easier, we have collected some of our best air fryer recipes for you to try yourself.
Especially with Air Fryer Day on September 27!
New Idea’s 18 Best Air Fryer Recipes
Air Fryer Date White Choc Puddings with Toffee Sauce
Serves 6 and made in 50 minutes
Delicious is an understatement. You’ll want to make more right away!
Sausage and Mushroom Jalousie
Serves 4 and made in 56 minutes
A savoury version of the classic French pastry, how can you possibly resist?
Bacon Cauliflower Mac ‘N’ Cheese
Serves 4 and made in 50 minutes
It only takes seven steps!
Sweet and Sour Pork Belly
Serves 4 and made in 42 minutes
This delicious meal is one of our best air fryer recipes. Thank us later.
Miso Roasted Eggplant and Brown Rice Salad
Serves 4 and made in 45 minutes
Every vegetarian’s dream. Guaranteed to keep you happy and fuller for longer.
Lamb Pita Pockets with Ajvar
Serves 4 and made in 25 minutes
Who doesn’t love a pita pocket?
Salmon with Mango Bean Salad
Serves 4 and made in 25 minutes
You must try this unbeatable harissa salmon…
Sumac Chicken with Radish Cucumber Salad
Serves 4 and made in 45 minutes
An air fryer must try!
Sticky Date Pudding Cake with Toffee Sauce
Serves 12 and made in 1 hour and 45 minutes
A mouthwatering dish that can be enjoyed all year around. You’re welcome.
Green Pea and Haloumi Fritters
Serves 12 and ready in 45 minutes
A tasty side for barbeque season.
Mustard Chicken with Broccoli and Silverbeet
Serves 4 and ready in 40 minutes
A recipe you’ll want to try again.
Crispy Moroccan Salmon with Fennel and Asparagus
Serves 4 and ready in 55 minutes
A springtime feed.
Choc Fudge Air Fryer Cake
Serves 8 and ready in 55 minutes
Not just for the kids to get stuck into!
Giant Air Fryer Choc Chip Cookie
Serves 12 and ready in 45 minutes
A treat the whole family can enjoy!
Sweet Potato, Corn, and Chorizo Tortilla Boats
Serves 8 and ready in 50 minutes
Nutritious, delicious, and packed to the brim with all the good stuff.
Apple Strudel
Serves 6 and ready in 35 minutes
A sweet treat that is quick on time and fast with flavour.
Crying Tiger Salad
Serves 4 and ready in 30 minutes
A deliciously simple take on this Thai classic.
Chipotle Chicken Chimichangas
Serves 4 and ready in 30 minutes
A Mexican-inspired dish made easy in the air-fryer.