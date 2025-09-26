Air fryers have become a common household item and we understand why… from not having to use oil, to the quick cook time, air fryers are a necessity.

Advertisement

Whether you’re a health-conscious eater, or just someone who loves a good meal, the air fryer is a game-changer.

You can whip up just about anything in this kitchen appliance from chicken to cookies… the possibilities are endless.

To help make your life a little bit easier, we have collected some of our best air fryer recipes for you to try yourself.

Especially with Air Fryer Day on September 27!

Advertisement

New Idea’s 18 Best Air Fryer Recipes

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use