Elevate your meals with these pork mince recipes

Packed with flavour and endlessly versatile, pork mince is a weeknight hero that can take your meals from simple to sensational. Naturally rich in protein and essential nutrients, it can also be a healthy choice when prepared the right way. It is also an option that tends to be quick to prepare and cook, not to mention easier on the hip pocket than many other meat options.
Whether you’re craving noodle bowls, stir-fries or something a bit more adventurous, this pork mince recipe collection from the New Idea Test Kitchen has plenty of delicious ideas to inspire cooks of all levels and make mealtime exciting.
Our Best Pork Mince Recipes
Chilli Pork Rice Bowls
Prep 10 min, Cook 15 min
A colourful combination of flavours.
Thai Pork Drunken Noodles
Prep 10 min, Cook 10 min
Impress your friends and family with this ‘fakeaway’ dish.
Pork and Cabbage Stir-Fry
Prep 10 min, Cook 20 min
Packed with veggies and flavour, this easy mince dish is ready in 30 minutes.
San Choy Bow Noodle Bowls
Prep 10 min, Cook 15 min
So yummy, you won’t believe it’s good for you!
Thai Pork and Beans with Noodles
Prep 10 min, Cook 10 min
You’ll be sure to add this to your repeat recipe roster!
Peanut Singapore Noodles
Prep 5 min, Cook 15 min
On the table in just 20 minutes, these delicious noodles will get the thumbs up from your whole family!
Vietnamese Caramel Pork Noodle Bowls
Prep 10 min, Cook 10 min
A healthy dish you can whip up in 20 minutes.
Noodle Pancakes with Hoisin Pork
Prep 15 min, Cook 25 min
These noodle pancakes are so easy – and so yum! It will be a new family favourite – trust us.
Gnocchi with Pork and Tomato Sauce
Prep 10 min, Cook 15 min
Cooking for one – dine in style tonight with our quick and easy fuss-free meal.
Pork Mince Chow Mein
Prep 10 min, Cook 10 min
A Chinese takeout favourite, now you can make your own chow mein with seasoned minced pork, veggies and crunchy Chinese cabbage and noodles.
Pork, Veal & Fennel Sausage Rolls
Prep 15 min, Cook 30 min
A crispy baked pastry rolled filled with pork and veal with fennel. Delicious!
Vietnamese Pork Lemongrass Skewers
Prep 15 min (+ chilling), Cook 8 min
A classic Vietnamese street food snack that’s easy to recreate at home.
Tom Yum Pork Noodles
Prep 10 min, Cook 9 min
A spicy, Thai-inspired noodle dish with pork mince and vibrant veg, quick to stir-fry.
Ginger Pork Noodle Stir-Fry
Prep 15 min, Cook 10 min
A flavour-packed stir-fry with fragrant ginger and pork mince tossed through soft noodles for a quick weeknight meal.
San Choy Bao Bowls
Prep 10 min, Cook 10 min
Light and tasty lettuce cups filled with seasoned pork mince and crisp veg, ready in around 20 minutes.