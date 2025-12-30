  •  
Elevate your meals with these pork mince recipes

Deliciously versatile.
Stir-fried noodles with vegetables and herbs in two green bowls on a textured surface.New Idea

Packed with flavour and endlessly versatile, pork mince is a weeknight hero that can take your meals from simple to sensational. Naturally rich in protein and essential nutrients, it can also be a healthy choice when prepared the right way. It is also an option that tends to be quick to prepare and cook, not to mention easier on the hip pocket than many other meat options.

Whether you’re craving noodle bowls, stir-fries or something a bit more adventurous, this pork mince recipe collection from the New Idea Test Kitchen has plenty of delicious ideas to inspire cooks of all levels and make mealtime exciting.

Our Best Pork Mince Recipes

chilli pork rice bowls
Chilli Pork Rice Bowls

Prep 10 min, Cook 15 min

A colourful combination of flavours.

Thai Pork Drunken Noodles
Thai Pork Drunken Noodles

Prep 10 min, Cook 10 min

Impress your friends and family with this ‘fakeaway’ dish.

pork and cabbage stir-fry
Pork and Cabbage Stir-Fry

Prep 10 min, Cook 20 min

Packed with veggies and flavour, this easy mince dish is ready in 30 minutes.

San Choy Bow Noodle Bowls
San Choy Bow Noodle Bowls

Prep 10 min, Cook 15 min

So yummy, you won’t believe it’s good for you!

Thai Pork and Beans with Noodles
Thai Pork and Beans with Noodles

Prep 10 min, Cook 10 min

You’ll be sure to add this to your repeat recipe roster!

Peanut Singapore Noodles
Peanut Singapore Noodles

Prep 5 min, Cook 15 min

On the table in just 20 minutes, these delicious noodles will get the thumbs up from your whole family!

Vietnamese Caramel Pork Noodle Bowls
Vietnamese Caramel Pork Noodle Bowls

Prep 10 min, Cook 10 min

A healthy dish you can whip up in 20 minutes.

Noodle Pancakes with Hoisin Pork
Noodle Pancakes with Hoisin Pork

Prep 15 min, Cook 25 min

These noodle pancakes are so easy – and so yum! It will be a new family favourite – trust us.

Gnocchi with pork and tomato sauce
Gnocchi with Pork and Tomato Sauce

Prep 10 min, Cook 15 min

Cooking for one – dine in style tonight with our quick and easy fuss-free meal.

Pork Mince Chow Mein
Pork Mince Chow Mein

Prep 10 min, Cook 10 min

A Chinese takeout favourite, now you can make your own chow mein with seasoned minced pork, veggies and crunchy Chinese cabbage and noodles.

Pork, Veal & Fennel Sausage Rolls
Pork, Veal & Fennel Sausage Rolls

Prep 15 min, Cook 30 min

A crispy baked pastry rolled filled with pork and veal with fennel. Delicious!

Grilled Vietnamese lemongrass pork skewers on a wooden board with lime and herbs.
Vietnamese Pork Lemongrass Skewers

Prep 15 min (+ chilling), Cook 8 min

A classic Vietnamese street food snack that’s easy to recreate at home.

Spicy Tom Yum Pork Noodles
Tom Yum Pork Noodles

Prep 10 min, Cook 9 min

A spicy, Thai-inspired noodle dish with pork mince and vibrant veg, quick to stir-fry.

Ginger Pork Noodle Stir-Fry
Ginger Pork Noodle Stir-Fry

Prep 15 min, Cook 10 min

A flavour-packed stir-fry with fragrant ginger and pork mince tossed through soft noodles for a quick weeknight meal.

San Choy Bao Bowls
San Choy Bao Bowls

Prep 10 min, Cook 10 min

Light and tasty lettuce cups filled with seasoned pork mince and crisp veg, ready in around 20 minutes.

Erin Roberts Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication in Creative Writing at UTS and a Graduate Certificate in Editing and Electronic Publishing at Macquarie University, Erin finally found her dream job at Are Media in 2022, working across New Idea Food, Diabetic Living, Women's Weekly Food, and Better Homes & Gardens. During her time at Are Media, Erin has worked across both print and digital titles. Although a writer and sub-editor by training, Erin is a passionate foodie at heart. When off-duty, you’ll find Erin in her happy place - her kitchen - baking up a storm, or pounding the pavement as a (very) amateur runner. One of her proudest moments was the first time her macarons had ‘feet’. Erin was also one of the masses who learnt to make sourdough during lockdown, and still bakes fresh loaves for her family each week. Erin is a mum to two boys who are very supportive of her hobby and are enthusiastic taste testers!

Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

