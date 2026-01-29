Nothing fishy here, just our best salmon recipes

Salmon isn’t just delicious – packed with heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and high-quality protein, it’s a hero ingredient you can cook with for both flavour and nutrition.
Whether you’re firing up the BBQ, baking in the oven, or tossing it into a fresh salad, salmon’s versatility makes it perfect for weeknight dinners, brunches and special occasions alike.
In this collection of our best salmon recipes, you’ll find everything from a vibrant Air-fryer Salmon with Mango Bean Salad, to comforting classics like Mac ’n’ Cheese Salmon Bake, and elegant crowd-pleasers like Smoked Salmon, Watercress and Asparagus Salad with Bagel Croutons. With options for every taste and skill level, there’s a salmon dish here for everyone.
30 of New Idea’s best salmon recipes
Wasabi Salmon with Broccolini and Pumpkin
Prep 10 mins, Cook 12 mins
Salmon and Cheese Mornay
Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins
Hot Smoked Salmon Pasta Salad
Prep 10 mins, Cook 8 mins
Smoked Salmon Rolls
Prep 25 mins
Char-Grilled Jerk Salmon with Pineapple
Prep 25 mins, Cook 6 mins
A fresh twist for your fish.
Air fryer Salmon with Mango Bean Salad
Prep 15 mins, Cook 10 mins
You must try this unbeatable harissa salmon.
Salmon and Asparagus Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
Prep 15 mins, Cook 10 mins
Healthy to eat, easy to make.
Smoked Salmon, Watercress and Asparagus Salad with Bagel Croutons
Prep 25 mins, Cook 25 mins
Baked Salmon with Broccolini Couscous
Prep 5 mins, Cook 20 mins
Grilled Salmon Sushi Box
Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins
Crispy Moroccan Salmon with Fennel and Asparagus
Prep 20 mins, Cook 35 mins
Thai Salmon with Pineapple Cucumber Salad
Prep 20 mins, Cook 6 mins
Sizzle up some salmon on your BBQ this summer with one of our best salmon recipes.
Sweet Chilli Salmon and Sweet Potato Cakes
Prep 30 mins, Cook 30 mins
Mac ‘n’ Cheese Salmon Bake
Prep 30 mins, Cook 20 mins
This tasty combo will leave you drooling for more.
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Starter
Prep and cook 55 mins
Pink Salmon Patties
Prep and cook 10 mins
Salmon Tikka with Cucumber Salad
Prep 10 mins, Cook 15 mins
Salmon Avocado Towers
Prep 15 mins
Smoked Salmon Grazing Platter
Prep 20 mins
Best Ever Salmon, Corn and Potato Cakes
Prep 15 mins, Cook 30 mins
These will be a new family favourite.
Salmon Miso Ramen
Prep and cook 30 mins
Salmon Cacciatore
Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins
Creamy Salmon Pot Pies
Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins
Roasted Salmon with Spiced Cauliflower
Prep 15 mins, Cook 20 mins
Get it on the table in under 35 minutes.
Asian Salmon Noodle Bowls
Prep 5 mins, Cook 15 mins
Inspired by Vietnamese flavours, this noodle salad will really hit the spot.
Mini Salmon & Potato Frittatas
Prep 20 mins, Cook 25 mins
Treat your guests with this impressive feast for six.
Panzanella Salmon Salad
Prep 7 mins, Cook 28 mins
Kick back and relax.
Savoury Cupcakes
Prep and cook 35 mins
Feta, salmon, bacon and more, the faves of every savoury lover are mixed in these tasties, then topped with tangy swirls!
Crispy Moroccan Rice Salmon Bowls
Prep 15 mins, Cook 30 mins
This delicious meal option packs a serious flavour punch.
Smoked Salmon and Prawn Canapés
Prep 20 mins
Simple yet so tasty!