Nothing fishy here, just our best salmon recipes

There are SO many ways you can eat salmon.
Salmon recipes

Salmon isn’t just delicious – packed with heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and high-quality protein, it’s a hero ingredient you can cook with for both flavour and nutrition.

Whether you’re firing up the BBQ, baking in the oven, or tossing it into a fresh salad, salmon’s versatility makes it perfect for weeknight dinners, brunches and special occasions alike.

In this collection of our best salmon recipes, you’ll find everything from a vibrant Air-fryer Salmon with Mango Bean Salad, to comforting classics like Mac ’n’ Cheese Salmon Bake, and elegant crowd-pleasers like Smoked Salmon, Watercress and Asparagus Salad with Bagel Croutons. With options for every taste and skill level, there’s a salmon dish here for everyone.

30 of New Idea’s best salmon recipes

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Wasabi Salmon with Broccolini and Pumpkin

Prep 10 mins, Cook 12 mins

A healthy meal you can get on the table in minutes. 

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Salmon and Cheese Mornay

Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins

A staple dinner dish the kids will love. 

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Hot Smoked Salmon Pasta Salad

Prep 10 mins, Cook 8 mins

The perfect summer salad. 

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)
Smoked Salmon Rolls

Smoked Salmon Rolls

Prep 25 mins

Great for family gatherings!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Char-Grilled Jerk Salmon with Pineapple

Prep 25 mins, Cook 6 mins

A fresh twist for your fish.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Air fryer Salmon with Mango Bean Salad

Prep 15 mins, Cook 10 mins

You must try this unbeatable harissa salmon.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Salmon and Asparagus Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Prep 15 mins, Cook 10 mins

Healthy to eat, easy to make.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Smoked Salmon, Watercress and Asparagus Salad with Bagel Croutons

Prep 25 mins, Cook 25 mins

This salad with have you swimming back for more.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Baked Salmon with Broccolini Couscous

Prep 5 mins, Cook 20 mins

You must try this tasty dish!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Grilled Salmon Sushi Box

Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins

The perfect lunch!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Crispy Moroccan Salmon with Fennel and Asparagus

Prep 20 mins, Cook 35 mins

A springtime feed.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Thai Salmon with Pineapple Cucumber Salad

Prep 20 mins, Cook 6 mins

Sizzle up some salmon on your BBQ this summer with one of our best salmon recipes.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Sweet Chilli Salmon and Sweet Potato Cakes

Prep 30 mins, Cook 30 mins

Sweet and spicy, this fish recipe is full of the good stuff!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Mac ‘n’ Cheese Salmon Bake

Prep 30 mins, Cook 20 mins

This tasty combo will leave you drooling for more.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Smoked Salmon and Avocado Starter

Prep and cook 55 mins

Need a starter that will impress at your next dinner party? These canapes are appropriately fancy, yet deceptively easy.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)
Pink Salmon Patties

Pink Salmon Patties

Prep and cook 10 mins

Fish cakes containing potatoes, spring onions and… well, salmon of course!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Salmon Tikka with Cucumber Salad

Prep 10 mins, Cook 15 mins

Give your salmon an Indian twist with this delicious dinner – combining all your favourite spices.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Salmon Avocado Towers

Prep 15 mins

A little salmon goes a long way in these show-stopping salmon avocado towers. The pretty parcels look impressive served as an entree at the start of a meal.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Smoked Salmon Grazing Platter

Prep 20 mins

The herbed cream cheese and delicious basil dipping sauce takes this festive platter to the next level!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Best Ever Salmon, Corn and Potato Cakes

Prep 15 mins, Cook 30 mins

These will be a new family favourite.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)
Salmon Miso Ramen

Salmon Miso Ramen

Prep and cook 30 mins

This delicious soup is o-fish-ally the best! With garlic and ginger, there are plenty of flavoursome parts (and a little dose of chilli for spice lovers).

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)
Salmon Cacciatore

Salmon Cacciatore

Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins

This fresh, modern twist on an old Italian classic will get a 10 out of 10 from your family.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Creamy Salmon Pot Pies

Prep 10 mins, Cook 20 mins

Absolutely delicious!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Roasted Salmon with Spiced Cauliflower

Prep 15 mins, Cook 20 mins

Get it on the table in under 35 minutes.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Asian Salmon Noodle Bowls

Prep 5 mins, Cook 15 mins

Inspired by Vietnamese flavours, this noodle salad will really hit the spot.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Mini Salmon & Potato Frittatas

Prep 20 mins, Cook 25 mins

Treat your guests with this impressive feast for six.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Panzanella Salmon Salad

Prep 7 mins, Cook 28 mins

Kick back and relax.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)
Savoury Cupcakes

Savoury Cupcakes

Prep and cook 35 mins

Feta, salmon, bacon and more, the faves of every savoury lover are mixed in these tasties, then topped with tangy swirls!

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Crispy Moroccan Rice Salmon Bowls

Prep 15 mins, Cook 30 mins

This delicious meal option packs a serious flavour punch.

(Credit: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Smoked Salmon and Prawn Canapés

Prep 20 mins

Simple yet so tasty!

Erin Roberts Content Producer
Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer
