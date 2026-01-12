  •  
Try 18 of our delicious, creative and easy sausage recipes

Perfect for dinner!
Sausages are a great option and an all-time favourite for quick and easy dinner meals that will make EVERYONE happy. Whether you like pork, chicken, lamb, or beef, we have a range of creative ways to incorporate sausages into your meals.

You can always change out the sausage type if you don’t like a certain meat! Take a look through and try out one of our tasty sausage recipes.

New Idea’s 18 best sausage recipes

Brent Draper’s Mexican Chorizo and Eggs
(Credits: MasterChef )

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 10 minutes

MasterChef Australia legend and 2023 winner Brent Draper has a foolproof sausage recipe everyone will love.

Spicy Sausages with Pineapple Rice Salad
(Credit: New Idea)

Prep 20 minutes, Cook 15 minutes

This is the perfect twist on sausages for dinner.

hot dog sausage rolls
(Credit: New Idea)

Prep 30 minutes, Cook 20 minutes

Trust us when we say these will go in a flash.

Full English Breakfast Cups
(Credit: New Idea)

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 20 minutes

Add all of your favourite breakfast ingredients into one delicious morsel.

New York Hot Dogs
(Credit: New Idea)

Prep 5 minutes, Cook 35 minutes

Load up your hot dog with this delicious and quick recipe.

Sausage Rolls with Relish Sauce
(Credit: New Idea)

Prep 35 minutes, Cook 25 minutes

Your party food just got a whole lot better.

Frankenrolls
(Credit: New Idea)

Prep 35 minutes, Cook 25 minutes

These are the PERFECT sausages to whip up for Halloween!

curried sausages
(Credit: New Idea)

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 40 minutes

An old favourite – and this is the only recipe you’ll EVER need!

sausage-vegetable-casserole
(Credit: New Idea)

Cook 35 minutes

Meaty sausage and chunky vegetables baked into a savoury tomato sauce.

easy-pork-sausage-curry
(Credit: New Idea)

Cook 20 minutes

When you only have time for a store-bought sausage dinner, quickly turn it into this spicy, creamy curry. It only takes 20 minutes to make and is gluten-free!

simple-sausage-paella
(Credit: New Idea)

Cook 15 minutes

A simple paella recipe that’s as colourful as it is flavourful. Low in fat and diabetes friendly.

chicken-sausage-pie
(Credit: New Idea)

Cook 55 minutes

Dig into this hearty pie, with chicken and sausage cooked in a creamy filling. Sure to please!

Lamb-sausage-pasta-bake
(Credit: New Idea)

Cook 25 minutes

If you love sausages, and you love pasta, this dish is for you! You’ll wonder why you haven’t combined the two before.

sausages-onion-bacon-gracy
(Credit: New Idea)

Cook 35 minutes

Sausages in gravy is comfort at its most comforting. Draw the curtains and cuddle up with this old school favourite. 

mexican-sausage-rolls
(Credit: New Idea)

Prep 25 minutes, Cook 30 minutes

Party starters – these irresistible, Mexican-style nibbles are a real winner and won’t break the bank.

sausage and mushroom jalousie
(Credit: New Idea)

Prep 26 minutes, Cook 30 minutes

A savoury version of the classic French pastry.

Chicken Pesto Pasta Bake
(Credit: New Idea)

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 25 minutes

There’s nothing easier than a pasta bake for dinner – and this one’s a cracker!

Barbecue meat-lovers pizza
(Credit: New Idea)

Cook 15 minutes

Meat lovers rejoice! Who needs vegetables when you have 4 different kinds of meat?

Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

