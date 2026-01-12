Sausages are a great option and an all-time favourite for quick and easy dinner meals that will make EVERYONE happy. Whether you like pork, chicken, lamb, or beef, we have a range of creative ways to incorporate sausages into your meals.
You can always change out the sausage type if you don’t like a certain meat! Take a look through and try out one of our tasty sausage recipes.
New Idea’s 18 best sausage recipes
Brent Draper’s Mexican Chorizo and Eggs
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 10 minutes
MasterChef Australia legend and 2023 winner Brent Draper has a foolproof sausage recipe everyone will love.
Spicy Sausages with Pineapple Rice Salad
Prep 20 minutes, Cook 15 minutes
This is the perfect twist on sausages for dinner.
Hot Dog Sausage Rolls
Prep 30 minutes, Cook 20 minutes
Trust us when we say these will go in a flash.
Full English Breakfast Cups
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 20 minutes
Add all of your favourite breakfast ingredients into one delicious morsel.
New York Hot Dogs
Prep 5 minutes, Cook 35 minutes
Load up your hot dog with this delicious and quick recipe.
Sausage Rolls with Relish Sauce
Prep 35 minutes, Cook 25 minutes
Your party food just got a whole lot better.
Frankenrolls
Prep 35 minutes, Cook 25 minutes
These are the PERFECT sausages to whip up for Halloween!
The Best-Ever Curried Sausages
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 40 minutes
An old favourite – and this is the only recipe you’ll EVER need!
Sausage & Vegetable Casserole
Cook 35 minutes
Meaty sausage and chunky vegetables baked into a savoury tomato sauce.
Easy Pork Sausage Curry
Cook 20 minutes
When you only have time for a store-bought sausage dinner, quickly turn it into this spicy, creamy curry. It only takes 20 minutes to make and is gluten-free!
Simple Sausage Paella
Cook 15 minutes
A simple paella recipe that’s as colourful as it is flavourful. Low in fat and diabetes friendly.
Chicken and Sausage Pie
Cook 55 minutes
Dig into this hearty pie, with chicken and sausage cooked in a creamy filling. Sure to please!
Lamb Sausage Pasta Bake
Cook 25 minutes
If you love sausages, and you love pasta, this dish is for you! You’ll wonder why you haven’t combined the two before.
Sausages in Onion and Bacon Gravy
Cook 35 minutes
Sausages in gravy is comfort at its most comforting. Draw the curtains and cuddle up with this old school favourite.
Mexican Sausage Rolls
Prep 25 minutes, Cook 30 minutes
Party starters – these irresistible, Mexican-style nibbles are a real winner and won’t break the bank.
Sausage and Mushroom Jalousie
Prep 26 minutes, Cook 30 minutes
A savoury version of the classic French pastry.
Chicken Pesto Pasta Bake
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 25 minutes
There’s nothing easier than a pasta bake for dinner – and this one’s a cracker!
Barbecue Meat-lovers Pizza
Cook 15 minutes
Meat lovers rejoice! Who needs vegetables when you have 4 different kinds of meat?