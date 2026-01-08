  •  
Advertisement
Home FOOD

Make the most of mushrooms with these delicious recipes

Ramp up the flavour of your meals with mushies!
Brand logo of New Idea Food
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
Four savory mushroom pot pies with golden crusts, garnished with thyme, served in white ramekins on a plate with cutlery.New Idea

Delicious, and nutritious – what’s not to love about the superfood that is the mushroom? These low-calorie sources of fibre, protein, and antioxidants are easy to add to your favourite recipes – and why wouldn’t you with all these health benefits? 

Advertisement

Below we’ve compiled a collection of all our favourite mushroom recipes, jam-packed with all the mouthwatering goodness that you’ve been craving. 

Our Best Mushroom Recipes

mushroom sauce
(Credits: New Idea)

Beef Ravioli with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

It’s a classic dinner party crowd pleaser!

click here for the recipe
mushroom sauce
(Credits: New Idea)

 Tomato and Mushroom Agnolotti

It’s simple yet impressive!

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
sausage and mushroom jalousie
(Credits: New Idea)

Sausage and Mushroom Jalousie

A savoury version of the classic French pastry.

click here for the recipe
chicken-mushroom-bacon-lasagne
(Credits: New Idea)

Chicken, Mushroom and Bacon Lasagne

Your family will be licking their plates with this taste dinner!

click here for the recipe
chicken-with-mushroom-sauce-garlic-mash
(Credits: New Idea)

Chicken with Mushroom Sauce & Garlic Mash

Chicken with creamy mushroom sauce on a bed of garlic potato mash.

click here for the recipe
chicken-leek-and-mushroom-lasagne
(Credits: New Idea)

Chicken, Leek and Mushroom Lasagne

This chicken lasagne recipe is stuffed with leek and mushrooms, and has a creamy and flavoursome Dijon mustard cheat’s sauce – great for larger group dinners.

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
Mushroom-and-bacon-soup
(Credits: New Idea)

Mushroom and Bacon Soup

When you need a soup pick-me-up this is a fantastic recipe. Creamy and full of mushroom, onion and thyme flavour, with diced bacon pieces, it’s a winter winner.

click here for the recipe
s
(Credits: New Idea)

Beef and Mushroom Stir-Fry 

Quick, healthy, and oh so delicious. 

click here for the recipe
s
(Credits: New Idea)

Mushroom with Asparagus with Mint Tahini Sauce 

Make the most of mushrooms with this Mediterranean-inspired dish. 

click here for the recipe
s
(Credits: New Idea)

Prosciutto-Wrapped Mushrooms with Capsicum Relish 

Amp up mealtime with this umami-rich mushroom meal. 

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
(Credit: New Idea)

Creamy Mushroom, Pea and Garlic Linguine

Bursting with flavour, this vegetarian pasta will get a 10 out of 10 from your family…

click here for the recipe
(Credits: New Idea)

Potato-Topped Beef & Mushroom Pie

A rustic winter warmer the whole family will enjoy.

click here for the recipe
beef stroganoff
(Credits: New Idea)

Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

Super easy and SUPER yummy!

click here for the recipe
Steak and Ale Pot Pie
(Credits: New Idea)

Steak and Ale Pot Pie

A hearty recipe the whole family will love.

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
Mexican Spiced Bolognese
(Credits: New Idea)

Mexican Spiced Bolognese

A couch-pleasing hearty, flavour-packed take on bolognese.

click here for the recipe
Spicy Thai-Style Short and Long Soup
(Credits: New Idea)

Spicy Thai-Style Short and Long Soup

This flavoursome soup is perfect for a warming winter lunch.

click here for the recipe
(Credits: New Idea)

Steak Kilpatrick

Love Oysters Kilpatrick? Well you’re going to love the finger-licking sauce in this delicious dinner!

click here for the recipe
(Credits: New Idea)

Beef Stroganoff Pie

The perfect dish for chilly nights!

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
chicken boscaiola
(Credits: New Idea)

Chicken Boscaiola

You can’t go wrong with this creamy chicken pasta dish.

click here for the recipe
Beef & Ricotta Lasagne
(Credits: New Idea)

Beef & Ricotta Lasagne

A classic lasagne that’s perfect for a family meal.

click here for the recipe
French Onion Beef Casserole
(Credits: New Idea)

French Onion Beef Casserole

Satisfy your winter appetites!

click here for the recipe
Beef and Mushroom Pies
(Credits: New Idea)

Rich Beef and Mushroom Pies

The best comfort snack.

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
Vegetarian spring rolls
(Credits: New Idea)

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

A vego’s dream – shiitake mushroom, Chinese cabbage, chestnut, carrot, garlic and ginger stuffing in a baked golden spring roll case.

click here for the recipe
Beef Bourguignon
(Credits: New Idea)

Beef Bourguignon

Traditional beef bourguignon can be intimidating, but with this straightforward recipe and help from your slow cooker, this classic French dish is a breeze.

click here for the recipe
Leftover Pork Nasi Goreng
(Credits: New Idea)

Leftover Pork Nasi Goreng

Got a bit of leftovers from entertaining? Give this yummy dish a whirl for dinner!

click here for the recipe
Potato Gnocchi with Mushrooms and Feta
(Credits: New Idea)

Potato Gnocchi with Mushrooms and Feta

This meat-free dinner is a show-stopper!

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
Chicken and Mushroom Long Soup with Prawn Gyoza
(Credits: New Idea)

Chicken and Mushroom Long Soup with Prawn Gyoza

A no-fuss tasty soup recipe!

click here for the recipe
Beef and mushroom bolognese
(Credits: New Idea)

Beef and Mushroom Bolognese

With cup mushrooms, carrot, garlic, beef mince and dried Italian herbs, this spaghetti bolognese recipe is budget-friendly and full of tomatoey goodness.

click here for the recipe
Healthy Greek moussaka
(Credits: New Idea)

Healthy Greek Moussaka

Chew Town’s healthy Greek moussaka uses baked eggplant rounds, replaces half the lamb mince with meaty-tasting mushrooms, and has a lighter, cheesy topping.

click here for the recipe
Chicken and Mushroom Hot Pot
(Credits: New Idea)

Chicken and Mushroom Hot Pot

Stuck for dinner? This is just what you need!

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
Chicken Stroganoff
(Credits: New Idea)

Chicken Stroganoff

A rich creamy sauce, earthy mushrooms and only one pot to wash up – it’s no wonder this chicken dish is always a family favourite.

click here for the recipe
sausages-onion-bacon-gracy
(Credits: New Idea)

Sausages in Onion & Bacon Gravy

Sausages in gravy is comfort at its most comforting. Draw the curtains and cuddle up with this old school favourite.

click here for the recipe
Ham, mushroom & Gruyere omelette
(Credits: New Idea)

Ham, Mushroom & Gruyere Omelette

With the delicious taste of gruyere cheese, this ham and mushroom omelette is an energising and tasty way to start the day.

click here for the recipe
Tofu Miso Ramen
(Credits: New Idea)

Tofu Miso Ramen

Try something different this week with this delicious Tofu Miso Ramen.

click here for the recipe
Advertisement
Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories

Want the latest food content?

Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers.

sign up

Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use

FOLLOW US:

Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement