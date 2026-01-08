Make the most of mushrooms with these delicious recipes

Delicious, and nutritious – what’s not to love about the superfood that is the mushroom? These low-calorie sources of fibre, protein, and antioxidants are easy to add to your favourite recipes – and why wouldn’t you with all these health benefits?
Below we’ve compiled a collection of all our favourite mushroom recipes, jam-packed with all the mouthwatering goodness that you’ve been craving.
Our Best Mushroom Recipes
It’s a classic dinner party crowd pleaser!
It’s simple yet impressive!
A savoury version of the classic French pastry.
Your family will be licking their plates with this taste dinner!
Chicken with creamy mushroom sauce on a bed of garlic potato mash.
This chicken lasagne recipe is stuffed with leek and mushrooms, and has a creamy and flavoursome Dijon mustard cheat’s sauce – great for larger group dinners.
When you need a soup pick-me-up this is a fantastic recipe. Creamy and full of mushroom, onion and thyme flavour, with diced bacon pieces, it’s a winter winner.
Quick, healthy, and oh so delicious.
Make the most of mushrooms with this Mediterranean-inspired dish.
Amp up mealtime with this umami-rich mushroom meal.
Bursting with flavour, this vegetarian pasta will get a 10 out of 10 from your family…
A rustic winter warmer the whole family will enjoy.
Super easy and SUPER yummy!
A hearty recipe the whole family will love.
A couch-pleasing hearty, flavour-packed take on bolognese.
This flavoursome soup is perfect for a warming winter lunch.
Love Oysters Kilpatrick? Well you’re going to love the finger-licking sauce in this delicious dinner!
The perfect dish for chilly nights!
You can’t go wrong with this creamy chicken pasta dish.
A classic lasagne that’s perfect for a family meal.
Satisfy your winter appetites!
The best comfort snack.
A vego’s dream – shiitake mushroom, Chinese cabbage, chestnut, carrot, garlic and ginger stuffing in a baked golden spring roll case.
Traditional beef bourguignon can be intimidating, but with this straightforward recipe and help from your slow cooker, this classic French dish is a breeze.
Got a bit of leftovers from entertaining? Give this yummy dish a whirl for dinner!
This meat-free dinner is a show-stopper!
A no-fuss tasty soup recipe!
With cup mushrooms, carrot, garlic, beef mince and dried Italian herbs, this spaghetti bolognese recipe is budget-friendly and full of tomatoey goodness.
Chew Town’s healthy Greek moussaka uses baked eggplant rounds, replaces half the lamb mince with meaty-tasting mushrooms, and has a lighter, cheesy topping.
Stuck for dinner? This is just what you need!
A rich creamy sauce, earthy mushrooms and only one pot to wash up – it’s no wonder this chicken dish is always a family favourite.
Sausages in gravy is comfort at its most comforting. Draw the curtains and cuddle up with this old school favourite.
With the delicious taste of gruyere cheese, this ham and mushroom omelette is an energising and tasty way to start the day.
Try something different this week with this delicious Tofu Miso Ramen.