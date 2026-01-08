Make the most of mushrooms with these delicious recipes

Delicious, and nutritious – what’s not to love about the superfood that is the mushroom? These low-calorie sources of fibre, protein, and antioxidants are easy to add to your favourite recipes – and why wouldn’t you with all these health benefits?

Below we’ve compiled a collection of all our favourite mushroom recipes, jam-packed with all the mouthwatering goodness that you’ve been craving.

Our Best Mushroom Recipes

