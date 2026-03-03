  •  
Sam Mac reveals exciting baby news live on Sunrise

"Bring it on."
Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac has revealed that he is expecting another baby with his fiancée, Rebecca James.

He shared the exciting news on air on March 4, much to the surprise and excitement of Matt Shirvo, Edwina Bartholomew and Nat Barr.

Their third child is due in July, and the host revealed that they didn’t know whether they were going to have a boy or a girl.

“We didn’t find out with Margot and Mabel. I love the surprise element, so again, we’re not finding out,” he shared.

During his announcement, a family photo flashed on the screen.

In the photo, Sam is holding a sonogram of their growing bundle of joy, while he kisses his partner’s growing bump.

Sam Mac Rebecca James baby announcement
Congratulations are in order for Sam Mac and Rebecca James! (Credit: Instagram)

Rebecca is holding their daughter, Mabel August McMillan, while their oldest, Margot Grace McMillan, is looking up at her mother.

Getting the family photo was not easy, he said, explaining that he had to bribe Margot with a cookie, had a bubble machine on, and even promised her a pony for her next birthday.

“Do you know, the negotiation involved to get Margot to be in that photo was extreme,” he explained.

“You think Kyle and Jackie O are having trouble with contracts, try getting a three-year-old to pose in a photo.”

Sam also took to Instagram to share the joyful update and the journey that led to the sweet photo.

“But we got there!” he said in the heartfelt caption.

Sam Mac and Rebecca James baby number three announcement
Sam Mac revealed that there was a lot of bribery involved to get this baby announcement photo! (Credit: Instagram)

“Bec is doing so great & Mabel is super excited to get her turn at being a big sister! Bring it on 🤍.”

Since the announcement was made, people have taken to the comments to wish them all the best.

“Congratulations! Gorgeous news xx,” Melissa Doyle gushed.

“So beautiful. Congrats Team Mac ❤️,” Kylie Gillies commented.

Mother-of-five and Australian swimming legend Libby Trickett, also wrote, “Huge congrats guys!! 3 is wonderful!”

The couple welcomed their daughter Margot in September 2022 and Mabel in August 2024.

