The End of an Era: Jackie O quits Kyle & Jackie O after on-air blow up

It is the end of one of Australian radio’s most iconic partnerships. On Tuesday night, ARN — the company behind KIIS FM — confirmed that Jackie ‘O’ Henderson had given formal notice that she “cannot continue to work with Mr Kyle Sandilands,” bringing the curtain down on a co-hosting relationship that had defined breakfast radio for decades.

The split comes less than two weeks after a dramatic on-air confrontation on February 20, in which Kyle accused Jackie of being distracted, unfocused, and — in his words — “off with the fairies” due to her interest in astrology and star charts.

Henderson hit back, saying the comments amounted to a public attack on her professionalism. Minutes later, she walked off the show and did not return.

HOW IT ALL UNFOLDED 20 Feb

The On-Air Argument

Kyle accuses Jackie of being “off with the fairies” and “unfocused.” Jackie pushes back, calls it “a total attack,” then walks off mid-broadcast. Late Feb

Off Air & “Unsafe”

Jackie does not return to the studio. Entertainment reporter Peter Ford alleges Jackie’s manager claimed she felt “unsafe” in the workplace. 3 March Kyle’s Optimism

Kyle tells newsreader Brooklyn Ross he signed off on a statement from “Jackie’s camp” indicating she intended to return. “That’s a good sign,” he said.



ARN Drops the Bombshell

ARN officially confirms Jackie has resigned and puts Kyle on a 14-day notice to remedy a “serious breach of contract,” or face termination. 4 March

Smallzy Steps In

Kent “Smallzy” Small hosts the breakfast show and reads ARN’s statement on air. Kyle is absent for at least 14 days.

What did Kyle say to upset Jackie O?

The moment that set everything in motion came during the February 20 broadcast, when Kyle, 54, turned on his co-host in front of their audience of hundreds of thousands.

“I totally am offended by you saying something like that,” Jackie replied, her voice taut.

“I would never say things like that about you. It’s a total attack, it really is… to say, ‘you don’t know what the F is going on, you’re not doing your job’ — that’s an attack, and I wouldn’t do that.”

“I come in here, and I do my job, and I do it well,” she continued. Kyle’s response was blunt: “I wouldn’t say that lately, no.”

Within minutes, the 51-year-old had left the studio. Kyle continued the show alongside the team’s newsreader, apparently unaware — or unbothered — by the magnitude of what had just happened.

“I come in here and I do my job and I do it well” – Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, On Air, 20 February, 2026



Kyle and Jackie have been working together for 25 years. (Credit: Instagram).

ARN’s Bombshell Statement

After seven days of silence from Jackie and mounting speculation about her future on the show, ARN moved decisively on Tuesday night. In a formal statement, the network confirmed that Jackie had resigned, and — strikingly — took direct aim at Kyle.

“ARN has also provided written notice to Mr Kyle Sandilands and Quasar Media Services Pty Ltd stating that it considers that Mr Sandilands’ behaviour during the show on 20 February 2026 is an act of serious misconduct which is in breach of ARN’s services agreement,” the statement read.

ARN also confirmed it had offered Jackie “the possibility of an alternative show on the ARN Network” — suggesting the broadcaster is keen to retain her despite the fallout.

What happens next?

Kyle Sandilands has been stood down for 14 days while ARN reviews his conduct.

If he fails to remedy the breach of contract within that window, his contract could be terminated entirely. Jackie has been offered an alternative show within the ARN network.

Smallzy’s awkward morning

When KIIS FM’s breakfast show went to air on Wednesday morning, it was Kent “Smallzy” Small — not Kyle or Jackie — behind the microphone. He read ARN’s statement with obvious discomfort before attempting to steady a stunned audience.

“It is 6:00am on Wednesday, the 4th of March. This is not how I expected to be here on a Wednesday morning,” he began, before delivering the news that Jackie had officially left and that Kyle was stood down.

“There’s a saying in showbiz — the show must go on,” Smallzy told listeners. “I am not here to replace either of them. I am just going to get us through.”

He added, with evident sincerity, that as someone who had grown up listening to the Kyle and Jackie O show, the news was “as much a shock to me as it would be to you.”

It is currently unclear what the future looks like for this former radio duo. (Credit: Supplied)

The irony is that just hours before ARN’s bombshell, Kyle Sandilands had publicly expressed hope that the pair’s partnership would survive. On Tuesday morning, he told newsreader Brooklyn Ross that he had signed off on a statement from “Jackie’s camp” that suggested she intended to return.

“The only thing I noticed from the statement is that Jackie will be returning in the future,” he said.

“So that’s a good sign… the intention is to come back, which is fabulous.”

By Tuesday night, that optimism had been overtaken by events. As of Wednesday morning, Sandilands had made no public comment on Jackie’s resignation, his own suspension, or the breach of contract notice hanging over him.

For now, the breakfast slot that Kyle and Jackie turned into a national institution sits in limbo — and Australian radio holds its breath.

