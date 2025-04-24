When Kyle Sandilands first heard that his then-fiancée (now wife) Tegan Kynaston had gone into labour with their first child, he raced off from his radio presenting duties to join her at the hospital and welcome his beautiful baby boy Otto Dalton Sandilands into the world.

Since then, the couple has shared several photos and videos of the bouncing bub, who was born on August 11th, 2022, making it very apparent just how besotted they are with the newest addition to their happy family.

WATCH NOW: Otto visits Kyle Sandilands in the KISS FM studio. Article continues after video.

In the first video of Otto, Kyle proudly introduced his baby boy to the world.

When his KISS FM co-host Jackie O asked the colour of Otto’s hair, Kyle jokingly responded: “I thought it was like a strawberry, brown-y, goopy bit of whatever in there.”

“So who does the little bundle of joy look like, mum or dad?” Jackie questioned before adding, “I do think it [Otto] does look like you, Kyle.”

Meanwhile, another staffer in the studio also chimed in with his opinion that Otto’s “round face” closely resembled his father’s features.

The cutest photos of Kyle Sandilands with his son Otto

