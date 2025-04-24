When Kyle Sandilands first heard that his then-fiancée (now wife) Tegan Kynaston had gone into labour with their first child, he raced off from his radio presenting duties to join her at the hospital and welcome his beautiful baby boy Otto Dalton Sandilands into the world.
Since then, the couple has shared several photos and videos of the bouncing bub, who was born on August 11th, 2022, making it very apparent just how besotted they are with the newest addition to their happy family.
In the first video of Otto, Kyle proudly introduced his baby boy to the world.
When his KISS FM co-host Jackie O asked the colour of Otto’s hair, Kyle jokingly responded: “I thought it was like a strawberry, brown-y, goopy bit of whatever in there.”
“So who does the little bundle of joy look like, mum or dad?” Jackie questioned before adding, “I do think it [Otto] does look like you, Kyle.”
Meanwhile, another staffer in the studio also chimed in with his opinion that Otto’s “round face” closely resembled his father’s features.
The cutest photos of Kyle Sandilands with his son Otto
For their annual Easter break holiday, the Sandilands travelled to Ko Samui, Thailand, for some much-needed R&R that involved plenty of sandcastle making!
The radio ‘King’ and his wife Tegan were photographed flying out of Australia on April 13, 2025.
Tegan looked her usual stylish self, and opted to wear a $250 activewear set by Aussie brand The Upside, which she paired with $1800 Gucci sneakers and a $3,650 Prada backpack.
Otto seems to enjoy the finer things in life – at least according to this photo Kyle shared on social media!
“Will my son be avant-garde?” the snap was jokingly captioned.
Hitting the streets in matching jack-o-lantern costumes for Halloween in October 2024.
As the Kyle & Jackie O show headed to the USA to broadcast in September 2024, Otto and his mum, Tegan, also flew across to join Kyle.
“Happy Father’s Day, everyone! Sending love and light from the Sandilands… 💘,” this photo was captioned in September 2024.
To mark his 2nd birthday, this new photo of Otto was shared on social media – how time flies!
When this photo was shared by Kyle on social media in July 2024, fans couldn’t believe how much he looked like Kyle.
“Fatherhood looks good on you,” commented on fan, with another writing: “You could be twins!”
“A Sandilands day out,” this happy snap was captioned in July 2024.
“Gorgeous, what a beautiful family,” wrote one fan, with countless others agreeing.
Smiles in the sunshine over the Easter long weekend in April 2024.
At the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show, Otto visited the farmyard nursery with his doting dad and was introduced to all manner of animals, great and small – including these very cute ducks!
Sweet and snuggled up!
Otto hangs on tight to Mum, Teegan, in this adorable sleep snap of the Sandilands family starting their day.
In January 2024, Kyle shared new photos with his son and family… fans reacted strongly to the new photos, with one commenting that it brought them to “tears.”
“Kyle… you’re awesome. You bring tears when I see this side of you,” they commented.
Another fan wrote, “You are such a gorgeous daddy, Kyle. Otto’s the cutest.”
“You big softie! I’m really happy for you and the family,” another fan penned.
Merry Christmas from the Sandilands!
The family shared this sweet festive photo with Santa to celebrate their first silly season as a family of three.
“☀️ It’s a hot one today, Sydney! Don’t forget to stay sun-safe and slip-slop slop! 😎,” Kyle captioned this adorable snap from December 2023.
He may still be young, but proud parents Kyle and Tegan got well and truly into the spooky spirit for Otto’s first Halloween, dressing him up in a ghoulishly cute ghost costume.
One month later, doting dad Kyle shared new photos of his handsome young man on Facebook, simply writing that he was “growing up so fast” – and we agree!
Only a few weeks prior his shock jock father revealed that he was “jealous” of his toddler’s wealth.
“My child is already a millionaire, he’s already got a million dollars in his bank,” Kyle shared live on air.
“I’m jealous of my own kid,” he added with a laugh.
In September that same year, Kyle took to the airwaves to reveal his son’s first words.
“Otto’s walking now. He says Dada only, much to his mum’s horror, because every time I walk into the room, he says ‘Dada’, but he says no other words,” the father of one revealed to his co-host Jackie O.
Whilst Jackie was quick to tell Kyle that Otto’s first word was likely due to the letter ‘d’ being easier to pronounce for young children, Kyle shut her down.
“They say who they love the most, I think, first,” he joked.
To celebrate his son’s first birthday, Kyle took to the airwaves to reveal that he would be running a “Yeah the Toys” blitz.
“Instead of giving him the gifts, if you guys have children, get your children to ring up and ask me for whatever toys they desire, and we’ll just buy it,” Kyle said the day before on the Kyle and Jackie O show.
In the days leading up to Otto’s first birthday, Kyle revealed that there were over 50 people attending his party and that he was working closely with a party planner to bring together the jaw-dropping $25,000 event.
Kyle’s co-host (and the godmother to Otto), Jackie O, shared this sweet snap of her teenage daughter Kitty alongside baby Otto, aka her new best friend.
We are seeing double!
Little Otto looks so much like his dad here.
Kyle and Tegan’s multimillion-dollar wedding had numerous celebrities and high-profile guests in attendance.
But it was baby Otto, dummy in mouth, who stole the show!
Kyle and Otto soaked up the sun before the radio host had to return from his summer vacation and get back to work at KISS FM.
In December 2022, Otto went on his first flight at the tender age of just four months old. So cute!
Just LOOK at this cutie!
Nothing to see here, just a daddy and baby bear snuggling up together!
On August 16th, 2024, another precious picture was shared on the Kyle and Jackie O Instagram account, where Kyle is seen gazing contentedly at his newborn son.
Isn’t this just the cutest?
Kyle shared a first look at his newborn son on the Kyle and Jackie O Instagram account on August 14th, 2023, three days after his birth.
In the intimate family snap, Mum and Dad are beaming from ear to ear, with tears of happiness springing from their eyes.
And from the looks of things, this photo was taken shortly after birth, with mum and dad still in their hospital hair nets and gowns for what looks to be a c-section operating room.