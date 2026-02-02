MAFS’ Alissa and David’s rocky start with shock stunt: “I don’t think I can marry you”

The weddings on Married At First Sight are officially underway, and Alissa Fay and David Momoh were one of the first pairings up to say “I do”.

However, it was a very rocky start for the couple, after it appeared that Alissa wasn’t going to go through with the wedding.

Standing at the altar after meeting her groom for the first time, Alissa declared that she didn’t think she could marry him.

“Yup,” a disappointed David declared, adding, “I completely understand.”

However, Alissa then added, “… not until you get on one knee and propose to me first,” shocking her groom and the crowds.

“I need to be escorted out after that, she got me good,” a stunned David said.

MAFS got off to a rocky start with Alissa’s shock stunt at the altar. (Credit: Channel Nine)

But, in another awkward turn, David thought she was joking and asked if it was a “stunt”, at first refusing to get down on one knee, until Alissa said she wouldn’t go through with the wedding unless he did.

Finally, he proposed to her, with their loved ones erupting into cheers, making for a very awkward start to their married life.

At the reception, David’s friends also shared their concern that she wasn’t the right match for him, asking, “Is she what you need?”

When they queried whether she was “a lot of work”, David confessed, “She did say she was difficult… I thought when she said ‘get down on the knee’, I thought it was a prank to test if I was a walkover.”

“My eyes are wide open. If she brings chaos into the relationship, that’s where we are going to have issues,” David added.

However, he insisted he wasn’t going to make a rushed decision and wanted to give her a chance, and they then bonded over their Christian backgrounds, in a positive sign for their budding romance.

David then conceded that the experts matched them well and said he could be the “calm to her hurricane” as things started to look up between the newlyweds.

So, after their rocky start, will the pair go the distance, and are they still together now?

Find out everything we know below.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out with Alissa and David. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Are MAFS stars Alissa and David still together?

According to The Daily Mail, Alissa and David were seen holding hands while filming together in Sydney, in a sign that they might last the distance in the experiment.

However, with the contestants not in charge of their social media during filming, viewers will have to wait and see to find out what happens between them.

