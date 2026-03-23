MAFS fans react in horror over Danny’s bizarre “gorilla” comment about wife Bec

Married at First Sight groom Danny Hewitt has become known for his cheeky jabs throughout the experiment, but his latest about his wife, Bec Zaharaia, left everyone speechless.

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The controversial couple were busy packing their bags to head to Bec’s home in Adelaide, as part of Homestays Week, when he made a shocking remark.

For Danny, it was a chance to see another side of his wife, away from the drama.

“You don’t know a gorilla until you see the gorilla in its natural habitat is what they say,” he bizarrely said in a piece to camera, unbeknownst to his wife.

“I’m not comparing Bec to a gorilla, but it’ll be nice to see her in her natural habitat.”

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Interestingly, Bec also said she wanted her husband to see her in her “natural habitat” in a separate piece to camera, but his “gorilla” remark has certainly caused a stir.

Fans could not believe that Danny compared Bec to a gorilla. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Fans have taken to social media to share their unfiltered opinions about the comment.

While some found the bizarre analogy amusing, others were horrified.

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“Did he just call her a gorilla on national television?” one fan asked on Reddit in disbelief.

“Not a gorilla, Danny!” another wrote in shock.

“Not comparing Bec to a gorilla”, I dunno man, weird thing to say lol,” a third fan said.

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“Comparing your wife to a gorilla is okay, init?” one fan questioned.

It is the latest falter for the couple after the experts grilled Danny for snubbing Bec’s declaration of love at the Commitment Ceremony.

Bec hopes that Danny can love her back, but he has held back during the experiment. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Things then got even more awkward when Danny said he assumed that he could see himself falling in love with Bec.

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When the experts asked why he was hesitant, he said he “misinterpreted” the question, but they did not buy it.

“I don’t think saying ‘yes, I can 100 per cent see myself fall in love with you’ would be the right thing to say because it’s almost making a promise,” Danny clarified after he was grilled by John Aiken.

“I don’t think you can make that promise before you’re in love with someone.”

Danny then revealed that he had asked Bec to be his girlfriend, admitting he only did so to make her happy, as he failed to express why it was important to him.

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