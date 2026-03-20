Is this Alissa Fay’s new boyfriend? MAFS bride moves on with TV star

Alissa Fay might be loved-up with David Momoh on Married at First Sight, but she’s believed to have moved on with someone else.

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New Idea understands that the dramatic downfall of Alissa and David’s relationship will soon play out on screen, leaving viewers shocked.

Now, it has been revealed that Alissa has moved on with another major TV star following the failure of her on-screen marriage.

MAFS bride Alissa Fay has reportedly moved on with a new boyfriend. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Our sister publication Woman’s Day reported that Alissa has been spotted with Ninja Warrior star Nathan Ryles multiple times, looking very close.

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“She’s besotted with him,” a source told the publication.

“She’s even calling him her soulmate. It’s the worst-kept secret in Adelaide.”

While neither has confirmed their relationship status, they do follow each other on Instagram.

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Personal trainer Nathan shares a son with his former partner, Tori Stevens.

New Idea has approached Nathan for comment.

She is said to be spending time with Ninja Warrior star Nathan Ryles. (Credit: Instagram)

What happened between Alissa and David on MAFS?

The news of Alissa’s reported new romance might surprise MAFS viewers, given she’s currently very loved-up with David on the show.

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However, New Idea understands that their romance will not last, with Alissa “terrified” about the downfall of their relationship playing out publicly.

“She’s incredibly anxious about what viewers might think of her,” an insider told us. “There were some more risque moments during the relationship that she’s desperate to keep off television.”

Viewers will see David admit that he hasn’t been himself throughout the experiment, devastating Alissa.

Alissa and David’s romance isn’t set to last. (Credit: Channel Nine )

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“That comment changed everything,” the source shared. “For Alissa, it confirmed her worst fears that she didn’t really know who David was.”

Alissa then feels like their whole relationship has been “fake” and moves out of the apartment.

One source told us that when their split finally collapses on screen, it will be one of the season’s most talked-about separations.

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